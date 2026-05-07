Top Big Data Stocks Powering the AI Boom as Analytics Demand Surges

An updated edition of the March 18, 2026, article.

Today’s world runs on data. Every online purchase, social media post, video stream, sensor reading and digital interaction adds to an enormous pool of information. This constant flood of structured and unstructured data is what we call Big Data.

Conventional data-processing tools are not designed to manage such massive volumes efficiently. But with rapid advances in technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning have changed the picture. These systems can now store, process and interpret huge datasets, helping organizations discover patterns, make predictions and turn raw information into useful insights.

As analytics tools become more advanced, financial decision-making is getting faster and more precise. Traders can now act quickly on real-time patterns and market trends, while banks and financial institutions use Big Data and AI to better understand customers and create more personalized marketing strategies. These technologies are also strengthening security by helping banks identify fraudulent activity as it happens. In the insurance sector, companies are using data from official records as well as social media to spot suspicious or false claims more effectively.

The finance world has thus become significantly more secure and efficient, thanks to the widespread utilization of Big Data. This is paving the way for the industry to witness massive growth in the years to come, driven by its growing acceptance across industries comprising healthcare, finance, retail and manufacturing. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Big Data market is expected to reach $516.29 billion by 2031.

This surge in demand has given tech companies a significant advantage as they develop the tools and infrastructure needed to harness Big Data’s potential. For instance, NVIDIA NVDA powers Big Data with advanced chips.

If you're looking to capitalize on this trend, our Big Data Screen makes it easy to identify high-potential stocks at any given time. By leveraging advanced tools, our thematic screens identify companies shaping the future, making it easier to capitalize on emerging trends.

Ready to uncover more transformative thematic investment ideas? Explore 37 cutting-edge investment themes with Zacks Thematic Investing Screens and discover your next big opportunity.

3 Big Data Stocks to Buy Right Away

NVIDIA is shifting from selling chips mainly for graphics to supplying the backbone for data-heavy computing. Its GTC material says that structured enterprise data is the ground truth for AI, while unstructured data is growing by hundreds of zettabytes annually. By pairing GPUs with data tools like cuDF and cuVS, NVIDIA helps companies process huge datasets faster, cut costs and turn data into useful decisions today.

AI is also changing NVIDIA, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), into a full AI infrastructure company. Management said data center revenue reached $194 billion in fiscal 2026 and has scaled nearly thirteenfold since ChatGPT emerged. Demand now comes from cloud firms, model builders, enterprises, countries, cars and robots. For investors, the key shift is that NVIDIA sells systems, software and networking that make AI answers faster and cheaper globally. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s PLTR business is shifting from selling software to providing AI infrastructure that helps organizations turn big data into reliable action. Its AIP platform connects models to enterprise data through Ontology, aiming to control errors, track decisions and make AI usable in real operations. This matters because customers are using it for underwriting, claims, production, supply chains and defense workflows, not just experiments.

Palantir, with a Zacks Rank of 2, is emerging as a major AI player as companies move beyond trials and start using AI in core business operations. Strong gains in U.S. commercial revenue and rising contract values suggest customers are relying more heavily on its platforms for large-scale AI adoption. Management also believes falling AI processing costs will accelerate usage, strengthening demand for platforms such as AIP and Apollo that help enterprises manage and scale AI securely.

Salesforce CRM is evolving from a traditional customer relationship management provider into a platform that combines enterprise data, AI and automation. The company is helping businesses unify information from multiple systems through Data 360 while embedding AI agents into sales, marketing and customer service applications. Management highlighted that customers increasingly want apps and agents working together, enabling faster decisions, lower operating costs and more personalized customer interactions across industries.

AI is also expanding Salesforce’s long-term growth opportunities by creating new revenue streams tied to automation and digital workflows. The company, with a Zacks Rank of 2, reported rising demand for Agentforce, AI-powered tools that automate repetitive tasks and improve productivity for enterprises. Customers such as Wyndham and SharkNinja are already using these AI agents to enhance customer experiences, reduce labor expenses and increase sales conversions. Salesforce believes this shift toward agentic AI platforms will strengthen customer retention and deepen adoption of its ecosystem.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.