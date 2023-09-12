Top Banks For Student Loans In 2023

Many students turn to loans to pay their tuition bills, with annual tuition costs averaging $36,436 in 2023. You can choose between private student loans from a financial institution or a federal student loan from the U.S. Department of Education.

If you’ve reached your federal loan limit, it may be time to consider a private loan from a bank.

4 Banks That Offer Student Loans

Here are our picks for the top banks that offer undergraduate, graduate or professional student loans.

1. Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank offers private student loans in all 50 states with physical branches across 15 states. Loan options are also available online.

One unique feature of the Citizens Bank student loan program is its multi-year approval option. If you’re eligible, you can submit a single application and qualify for four years of funding. While the bank will confirm your information annually, you won’t have to go through the full application process again.

Loan Details

Annual percentage rates (APRs). For undergraduate students, fixed rates range from while variable rates range from . graduate fixed rates range from and variable rates range from .

For undergraduate students, fixed rates range from while variable rates range from . graduate fixed rates range from and variable rates range from . Terms. Five-, 10- or 15-year terms are available.

Loan amounts. Citizens Bank offers loan amounts from or that cover the total cost of education (for undergraduate and graduate loans).

Co-signer release. Co-signers may be released after 36 consecutive, on-time payments.

Available discounts. Existing customers and borrowers who sign up for autopay receive a 0.50% rate discount.

International student loan availability. You can apply for international student loans with a co-signer who's a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

Discover

is an online bank that offers private student loans for undergraduates, and graduate loans for law, business or medical school.

You can prequalify for fixed and variable rates with an optional multi-year plan. Discover also offers a cash incentive for good grades.

If you’re a graduate or undergraduate student with a GPA above 3.0, you’re eligible for a 1% cash reward on your loan. High school students entering college will receive a 1% cash bonus on the first loan they borrow from the bank.

Loan Details

APRs. For undergraduate students, fixed rates range from while variable rates range from . graduate fixed rates range from and variable rates range from .

For undergraduate students, fixed rates range from while variable rates range from . graduate fixed rates range from and variable rates range from . Terms. 15-year terms are available.

Loan amounts. You can borrow a minimum of up to the total cost of attendance.

Co-signer release. Discover does not offer co-signer releases.

Available discounts. Discover offers a 0.25% discount for autopay.

International student loan availability. International applicants must have a co-signer who's a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

SoFi

is an online lender that offers a variety of undergraduate, graduate, health profession and parent loans.

While SoFi doesn’t permit co-signer releases, it does offer a number of unique customer benefits, including complimentary career coaching, financial planning, networking events and priority entrance to SoFi stadium.

Loan Details

APRs. For undergraduate students, fixed rates range from while variable rates range from . Fixed graduate rates range from , and variable graduate rates range from .

For undergraduate students, fixed rates range from while variable rates range from . Fixed graduate rates range from , and variable graduate rates range from . Terms. Five-, seven-, 10- or 15-year terms are available.

Loan amounts. You can borrow a minimum of .

Co-signer release. Co-signer releases are available after 24 months of on-time payments.

Available discounts. SoFi offers a 0.25% rate discount for autopay; 0.125% if you or your co-signer are existing SoFi members; and 0.125% if you've borrowed a loan from SoFi previously.

International student loan availability. International student loans are available with a U.S. citizen co-signer.

PNC

offers undergraduate, graduate and professional loans with flexible repayment terms. It doesn’t charge any application or origination fees.

PNC offers a 0.50% discount for setting up autopay, which is more than most lenders. You’re also eligible for a semi-annual $2,000 scholarship award.

Loan Details

APRs. Fixed rates for undergraduate loans range from and variable rates range from . graduate student loan fixed rates range from and variable rates range from .

Fixed rates for undergraduate loans range from and variable rates range from . graduate student loan fixed rates range from and variable rates range from . Terms: Five-, 10- or 15-year terms are available.

Loan amounts. For undergraduate loans, you can borrow up to , including other federal or private loans. For graduate student loans, up to .

Co-signer release. Co-signer releases are available after 48 consecutive, on-time payments.

Available discounts. PNC Bank offers a 0.50% discount for autopay.

Sallie Mae

offers undergraduate, graduate and career training loans. You can also receive medical, dental, health professions, law and bar study loans.

Salle Mae accommodates students with full-time, part-time and less-than-part-time enrollment statuses.

Loan Details

APRs. For undergraduate students, fixed rates range from while variable rates range from . Fixed graduate rates range from , and variable graduate rates range from .

For undergraduate students, fixed rates range from while variable rates range from . Fixed graduate rates range from , and variable graduate rates range from . Terms. Five-, 10- or 15-year terms are available.

Loan amounts. You can borrow a minimum of .

Co-signer release. Co-signer releases are available after 12 consecutive, on-time payments.

Available discounts. Sallie Mae offers a 0.25% rate discount for autopay.

International student loan availability. International student loans are available with a U.S. citizen co-signer.

Banks vs. Online Lenders

Banks and online lenders have some differences in their student loan options. Both can be beneficial, but it’s vital to understand where they differ before deciding.

Most online lenders offer pre qualification options for borrowers seeking to estimate terms and expenses. This process requires a soft credit inquiry, which has no effect on your score. Banks often require a hard credit pull to qualify, which can negatively impact your score.

Banks also have fewer options for bad credit aside from adding a co-signer. Online lenders typically have separate loan options for borrowers with bad credit scores, offering more flexible terms. However, loans designed for borrowers with bad credit typically come with high interest rates.

Pros and Cons of Borrowing Student Loans From a Bank

Before choosing a bank for your private student loan needs, consider the advantages and disadvantages.

Pros

High loan amounts. Most banks let you borrow as much as you need to cover your school-certified cost minus any other previous financial aid.

Most banks let you borrow as much as you need to cover your school-certified cost minus any other previous financial aid. Rate discounts. You may receive a 0.25% discount or more if you already have an account with the bank or sign up for autopay.

You may receive a 0.25% discount or more if you already have an account with the bank or sign up for autopay. Flexible repayment options. Many banks let you defer payments while you’re in school and for six months after graduation. You can also receive an interest-only or small monthly payment during school to reduce interest charges.

Cons

Credit and income requirements. Banks review your credit and income before approving you for a student loan. Most banks require a credit score of at least 670 and a stable source of income to qualify. If you can’t meet the requirements, a co-signer may be a viable option.

Banks review your credit and income before approving you for a student loan. Most banks require a credit score of at least 670 and a stable source of income to qualify. If you can’t meet the requirements, a co-signer may be a viable option. Slow funding time. Traditional banks don’t always offer the streamlined application process that you can find with some online lenders. This may result in slower funding.

Traditional banks don’t always offer the streamlined application process that you can find with some online lenders. This may result in slower funding. Co-signer releases aren’t always available. Not all banks offer a co-signer release. Even those that do offer them don’t offer any guarantee that your co-signer release will be approved.

How To Apply For A Bank Student Loan

Most banks require you to apply online or in person for a student loan. Follow these general steps to apply:

Compare rates from multiple banks. While it might be tempting to borrow from your current bank, it’s worth shopping around to find the best offer. Some banks let you prequalify for a loan online and check your rates with no impact to your credit. Estimate your costs of borrowing. As you compare loan offers, use a student loan calculator to estimate your monthly payments and long-term interest charges to identify the most affordable loan. Submit your full application. Once you’ve selected a loan offer, submit a complete application including personal details, school information and documentation. You’ll also have to provide information on your co-signer if you’re applying with one. Sign your final loan agreement. Once the school certification process is complete, you will sign your student loan promissory note, which includes loan details such as the first due date for your payment. Wait for loan disbursement. Most banks will send your funds directly to your financial aid office. Any additional funds are sent directly to you.

