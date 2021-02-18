Cryptocurrencies

Top Auction House Christie’s to Accept Ether Cryptocurrency for Digital Art Sale

Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
A montage of Beeple’s work

British auction house Christie’s has confirmed it is accepting ether, the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum network, as a form of payment for a coming digital art auction.

  • Christie’s told Bloomberg it will accept ether as a form of payment for a work by digital artist Mike “Beeple” Winkelmann, according to a Thursday report.
  • However, the premium – the fee an auction house charges on an artwork’s sale price – must be paid in U.S. dollars.
  • The artwork being sold is a collage of thousands of pieces of art Beeple has posted online since 2007, as CoinDesk reported.
  • Called “EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS,” the piece will be delivered to the buyer along with a unique non-fungible token encrypted with Beeple’s signature.
  • “We’re at this precipice where crypto is going to be such a more established and mainstream mode of conducting business,” Noah Davis, a Christie’s art specialist in New York, told Bloomberg.
  • “With this [sale], I think it’s the perfect way to dip our toes in and give this a shot,” said Davis.

