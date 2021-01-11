Top Articles from the Institute for Innovation Development in 2020

Welcome to our best financial services innovation articles and discussions that the Institute for Innovation Development (IID) developed throughout 2020. They report on an important range of industry business innovation topics including interviews of FinTech company CEOs, innovative business & money management leaders, as well as, exploring next generation client & community engagement strategies and business management/practice management innovation topics that the Institute and its Founding members were engaged with last year.

It will also give you an indication of the innovative people, discussions, and topics that we will continue to explore and bring to you in 2021. Join us for the ride! Cheers!

Uncovering FinTech companies and next-generation advisor services:

Behavioral Science Technology for Advisors (DNA Behavior)

AI, APIs, Chatbots and Nudges—Building A Financial Wellness Platform (ABAKA)

InsurTech Helps Advisors Reimagine Annuities and Life Sales (Signal Advisors)

Redefining the Insurance Marketing Organization (C2P/Clarity Insurance)

Uncovering asset management InfoTech topics – AI & advanced analytics:

A Trial by Fire For AI (Trade-Ideas)

A Battle Plan for Active Managers (Trendrating)

Reshaping Risk with Investment Technology to Capture Alpha (Valspresso)

The Necessary Human Element Needed in Advanced Analytics (Trendrating)

Uncovering unique client engagement strategies:

Designing Behavioral Engagement into Your Business Model (Finance CAPE)

A More Profound Advisor-Client Value Proposition (Schultz Financial Group)

Advisory Firm Business Practices in A Time of Crisis (FCA Corp)

Uncovering progressive, active investment management perspectives:

Redefining Prudent Investing (Blueprint Investment Partners)

The Need for Critical Thinking in Investing (Symons Capital Mgmt)

A Different Approach to Equity Risk Management (3D Capital)

The Behavioral Edge in Investing (Fuller&Thaler Asset Mgmt)

Applying Behavioral Finance to The Investment Process (Hillcrest Asset Mgmt)

Investing in Innovation (Main Management)

Uncovering perspectives in ESG, Impact and Sustainable Investing:

Socially Responsible Investing—Visceral Impact and Consequences (cross-section of social managers)

Covid-19 As Inflection Point for Social Investing (cross-section of social managers)

New Journal on Impact and ESG Investing (Journal of Impact & ESG Investing)

Deep-dive interviews on important financial services industry issues:

Executing on Your Immediate Response to Fintech Disruption (MarketBridge)

Operating as An Entrepreneur Vs. A Business Owner (Blueprint Investment Partners)

From Research Theory to Financial Vaccine for Covid-19 Crisis (Fairway)

Boutique Asset Managers Weathering the Storm (Sondhelm Partners)

Compliance in The Age of Pandemics (Smart-RIA)

Uncovering Advisor Virtual Resilience Support:

Cracking the Code to Virtual Seminars During Social Isolation (WhiteGlove)

Advisor Virtual Resilience Series - Virtual Advisor Summit (Advisorist)

Advisor Virtual Resilience Series - Virtual Thought Leadership Panels (MobileAssist)

Advisor Virtual Resilience Series - Virtual Advisor Technology Forum (Asset-Map)

Advisor Virtual Resilience Series - Podcasting (Proudmouth/TopAdvisorMarketing)

Covering eclectic mix of early 2020 events and Institute podcast interview:

A Masterclass for Advisors on Turning Complexity into Simplicity (WhiteGlove)

Tampabay’s Concerted Push to Make Florida The Startup State (Synapse 2020)

Why Innovation Is More Essential Than Ever for Today’s Advisors (Podcast interview)

Thank you for reading and much more to come in 2021!

Bill Hortz

Founder, CEO and Dean

Institute for Innovation Development

The Institute for Innovation Development is an educational and business development catalyst for growth-oriented financial advisors and financial services firms determined to lead their businesses in an operating environment of accelerating business and cultural change. We position our members with the necessary ongoing innovation resources and best practices to drive and facilitate their next-generation growth, differentiation, and unique community engagement strategies.

The institute was launched with the support and foresight of our founding sponsors - Pershing, NASDAQ, Ultimus Fund Solutions, Fidelity, Voya Financial and Charter Financial Publishing (publisher of Financial Advisor and Private Wealth magazines). For more information click here.

