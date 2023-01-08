Top Analysts Bullish on BA and FNF Stocks

Seasoned investors can turn a recession into an opportunity to strengthen portfolios. Apart from their own analyses and convictions, they also take heed of what experts are saying. Making this intimidating process easier for all investors, TipRanks' Analyst Top Stocks tool offers a comprehensive view of the stocks that top Wall Street analysts are recommending right now. Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) are two stocks that have been recommended by the best-performing Wall Street analysts most recently.

Boeing (BA)

The world's largest aerospace company, Boeing, seemingly was not doing too well in Q3. Alarming losses marred its third-quarter report. However, deliveries increased in November 2022, having delivered 48 jets compared to 34 jets in November 2021, and they picked up again in December.

Baird analyst Peter Arment conducted proprietary delivery checks, which pointed to a massive surge in delivery activity last month. According to his research, the company delivered about 68 jets, 53 of which were the 737-MAX. This takes the total number of 4Q22 deliveries to 151, which is about 10% more than what the Street expected.

Getting the "top pick" for 2023 from the analyst earlier this week has provided momentum to the share price. The analyst maintained a Buy rating on BA stock and raised the price target to $250 from $210.

The stock has appreciated by 58% in the last three months.

What is the Price Target for BA Stock?

Wall Street analysts, on average, project that the current share price will remain flat in the next 12 months, hitting an average price target of $210. Nonetheless, the stock enjoys a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 13 Buys, two Holds, and one Sell.

Fidelity National Financial (FNF)

Insurance giant Fidelity National, the largest title insurer in the U.S., strives for balanced capital allocation. It invests in title technology and other initiatives to support its growth.

The stock, however, has declined by almost 22% in the past year compared to the U.S. insurance industry's gain of 3.5% over the same period. Nonetheless, higher direct and agency premiums, along with strong demand for origination (pre-qualification process of a borrower), should help FNF bounce back.

Truist analyst Mark Hughes expects Fidelity to benefit from "firming" prices in residential and commercial real estate, given its clout as the largest title insurer in the U.S. He lowered his price target to $56 from $60 to reflect the F&G stock distribution transaction completed last month. For context, the company distributed about 15% ownership of its subsidiary F&G to FNF shareholders. Nonetheless, Hughes remained bullish on FNF with a Buy rating for the longer term.

What is the Price Target for FNF Stock?

Three Wall Street analysts unanimously gave Buy ratings to FNF stock, giving it a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target of $52 indicates 30.8% upside potential from current levels.

The Takeaway

Boeing is seeing a solid comeback from last year's mess. Plus, having the government as a client brings a certain level of security to the company, making it a stock to consider at current levels. On the other hand, being the largest title insurer in the U.S., FNF has a competitive advantage, and according to Mark Hughes, it can benefit from firming prices in real estate, its major serviceable market.

