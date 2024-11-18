Top Analyst Reports for Thermo Fisher, NextEra Energy & Lowe's

Monday, November 18, 2024

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW). These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Thermo Fisher’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Medical – Instruments industry over the past year (+9.4% vs. +15.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that difficult macroeconomic conditions leading to disruptions in economic activity, global supply chains and labor markets are creating a challenging business environment for Thermo Fisher. Also, over the past few quarters, the company has been experiencing a continuous decline in COVID testing-related demand, with impact especially felt in the Life Science Solution business.

However, recent product launches, including a pre-transplant risk assessment assay and the international CorEvitas Adolescent Atopic Dermatitis, have helped. Also, Thermo Fisher’s continuous efforts to prioritize its partnership with customers to drive innovation and improve patient care bode well.

NextEra’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry over the past year (+33.2% vs. +19.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that organic projects and acquisitions, renewable projects and efficient cost management is benefiting the company.

Yet, due to the nature of NextEra Energy’s business, it is subject to complex rules and regulations. Risks in operating nuclear power-based generation units, unfavorable weather conditions, and increasing supply costs hinder results.

Shares of Lowe’s have underperformed the Zacks Building Products - Retail industry over the last two years (+28.1% vs. +34.8%). Per the Zacks analyst, market risks, intense competition, and a decline in DIY spending have ailed the stock.

However, improved product availability, timely delivery, and an expanded assortment, complemented by a rewards program have benefited. Strategic growth initiatives such as store expansion and enhanced customer experiences aim to position the company as a top omnichannel retailer.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW), Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Shopify Inc. (SHOP).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Thermo Fisher (TMO) Gains Strategically, New Buyouts Aid



NextEra (NEE) Gains from Renewable Focus, Steady Investment



Lowe's (LOW) Omnichannel, Pro Customer Strategy to Lift Sales



Featured Reports

Pfizer's (PFE) New Products Can Drive Long-Term Sales Growth

Though Pfizer's (PFE) revenues from COVID products are declining, non-COVID operational revenue growth is improving, driven by its key in-line products, new launches and newly acquired products.

Palo Alto (PANW) Rides on Shift to Subscription Services

Per the Zacks analyst, Palo Alto Networks' focus on selling more subscription-based services is helping the company generate stable revenues and higher margins.

Product Rollouts & Growing Merchant Base Aid Shopify (SHOP)

Per the Zacks analyst, Shopify is benefiting from expanding merchant base driven by applications like Shopify Bill Pay, Tax platform, Collective and Marketplace Connect solutions.

Fidelity National (FIS) Solid on Top-Line Growth, Buyouts

Per the Zacks analyst, strong performance of the company's Banking Solutions segment is driving revenues. Acquisitions continue to boost its presence across several regions.

Low Rates, Buyouts Aid Schwab (SCHW), Rising Expenses A Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, lower interest rates, balance sheet transformation, acquisitions and offering advisory solution products will aid Schwab. Higher costs and subdued trading revenues are concerns.

Increase in Fan Spending Aids Live (LYV), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Live Nation Entertainment benefits from the solid performance of Ticketmaster and an increase in fan spending. However, high costs and currency woes remain concerns.

Sun Life (SLF) Gains on Solid Asia Business Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Sun Life is set for grow on solid Asia business that are expected to provide higher return and expanding global asset management business. However, high costs remain a concern.

New Upgrades

Plexus (PLXS) Rides on Strong Aerospace Unit Performance

Per the Zacks analyst, healthy momentum in the Aerospace/Defense sector is driving Plexus' performance. New program ramps are expected to fuel growth across all three businesses in fiscal 2025.

Target's (TGT) Omnichannel & Store Expansion to Boost Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Target's focus on enhancing omni-channel capacities, coming up with new brands, remodeling stores and expanding same-day delivery options are likely to fuel top-line growth.

A Wide Global Presence Continues to Aid Inspire Medical (INSP)

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about Inspire Medical's strong global presence. The solid efforts to improve its research and development stature is an added plus.

New Downgrades

Competition From Clean Fuel Sources Ail Arch Resources (ARCH)

Per the Zacks analyst, Arch Resources' results are adversely impacted as emissions concerns push coal back in comparison with other clean fuel sources. Strict regulations also act as a headwind.

PBF Energy (PBF) Faces Margin Pressure from High Crude Price

Per the Zacks analyst, elevated crude prices challenge PBF Energy's refining margins, increasing input costs and volatility. With a beta of 1.56, its shares may not suit investors seeking stability.

Rising Expenses and Forex Woes Hurt Johnson Controls (JCI)

Per the Zacks analyst, Johnson Controls is struggling with escalating SG&A expenses which in turn, are hurting the company's bottom line. Forex woes are an added concern for the company.

