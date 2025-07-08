Top Analyst Reports for T-Mobile, AstraZeneca & Comcast

Tuesday, July 8, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) and Comcast Corp. (CMCSA).



T-Mobile’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the past year (+34.5% vs. +30.7%). The company is benefiting from industry-leading postpaid customer growth with a record-low churn rate. Its acquisition strategy has significantly strengthened its position in the wireless industry over the past few years.



TMUS’ 2.5 GHz 5G spectrum delivers superfast speeds and extensive coverage with signals that go through walls and trees. This boosts its competitive edge against companies that provide 5G networks controlled by the mmWave spectrum.



However, owing to the stock’s premium valuation, we believe investors should remain cautious as macroeconomic factors, market saturation, or economic downturns can significantly impact overvalued stocks like TMUS. Fierce competition is straining profitability. To lure customers from competitors, T-Mobile has launched several low-priced service plans for consumers. This has put pressure on profits.



Shares of AstraZeneca have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the year-to-date period (+7.7% vs. -2%). The company’s key drugs like Lynparza, Tagrisso, Imfinzi and Fasenra should keep driving revenues. Its pipeline is strong, with pivotal late- and mid-stage pipeline data readouts lined up.



AstraZeneca has also been engaged in external acquisitions and strategic collaborations to boost its pipeline. AstraZeneca believes it can post industry-leading top-line growth in the 2025-2030 period.



However, potentially lower sales of Lynparza and Farxiga in China, the impact of Part D redesign on U.S. oncology sales and slowing sales of rare disease drugs are expected to hurt the top line in 2025. Estimates have declined slightly ahead of the Q2 earnings release. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.



Comcast’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Cable Television industry over the year-to-date period (-3.1% vs. +4.2%). The company has been persistently suffering from video-subscriber attrition due to cord-cutting. Broadband prospects are suffering from increased competition from fixed wireless and fiber businesses.



Theme Parks revenues declined due to lower revenues at domestic theme parks, driven by lower guest attendance, including the impact of the Hollywood wildfires. A leveraged balance sheet is a major concern for Comcast.



Nevertheless, steady growth in Content & Experiences revenues driven by steady performances by Studios and Media segments is positive. Its streaming service, Peacock, has been a key catalyst in driving broadband sales. Decreasing programming & production costs bode well for CMCSA's profitability. Strong free cash flow generation ability is noteworthy.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Entergy Corp. (ETR), Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) and Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS).



