Top Analyst Reports for Procter & Gamble, Novo Nordisk & PepsiCo

Wednesday, April 9, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), as well as two micro-cap stocks Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) and Canterbury Park Holding Corp. (CPHC). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> China Cranks Up Tariff "Pain" to +84%



Today's Featured Research Reports



Procter & Gamble's shares have gained +3.2% over the past year against the Zacks Consumer Products - Staples industry’s gain of +4.3%. The company is gaining from a strategy that focuses on sustainability and adaptability, responding to the evolving demands of consumers.



Procter & Gamble has been focused on productivity and cost-saving plans to boost margins. This led to the bottom line beating the consensus mark for the tenth consecutive quarter in second-quarter fiscal 2025. PG reiterated its view for fiscal 2025. PG estimates organic sales to grow 3-5% for the fiscal year versus our estimate of a 3% growth.



PG has been witnessing headwinds related to market issues in Greater China, geopolitical tensions, and financial impacts from currency volatility. PG’s fiscal 2025 EPS view includes an after-tax headwind of $200 million related to unfavorable commodity costs, and adverse currency.



(You can read the full research report on Procter & Gamble here >>>)



Shares of Novo Nordisk have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (-50% vs. -14%). The company has faced failure to meet the weight-loss target with its CagriSema injection treatment twice, which caused Novo Nordisk a huge setback. Intense rivalry in the obesity sector also threatens its market share. Patent expiry and pricing pressure across the diabetes market remain a concern.



Nevertheless, Novo Nordisk’s diabetes drugs Ozempic and Rybelsus and obesity drug Wegovy are performing well, fueled by increasing demand. Label expansions of the same in cardiovascular and other indications will likely boost sales.



Novo Nordisk has been tackling the supply constraints of Wegovy by making serious investments to ramp up production. It is now indicated in the United States and the EU to also reduce heart risks, which is a huge boost. Novo Nordisk is also pursuing other indications like liver fibrosis and MASH for semaglutide.



(You can read the full research report on Novo Nordisk here >>>)



PepsiCo’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the past year (-14.2% vs. +1.9%). The company is facing weaker consumer demand in North America, QFNA product recalls, and geopolitical tensions. Adverse currency rates continue to pose challenges.



Nevertheless, PepsiCo is well-positioned to benefit from its strong core categories, diversified portfolio, modernized supply chain, enhanced digital capabilities, and flexible distribution systems. Its international business remains a key driver, delivering strong volume and organic revenue growth in the fourth quarter.



Productivity and cost-management initiatives further support its positive outlook. In 2025, PepsiCo aims to expand its international business while improving North America performance. Its multi-year productivity initiatives are poised to help fund disciplined commercial investments and aid profitability.



(You can read the full research report on PepsiCo here >>>)



Shares of Genie Energy have underperformed the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry over the past year (-0.8% vs. +16.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $394.16 million faces risks which include margin compression in its Genie Retail Energy (GRE) segment, reliance on insurance reserves, execution risks in solar, flat revenues despite meter growth, weather-driven demand variability, and a 30% drop in non-GAAP EPS, which clouds earnings visibility.



Nevertheless, Genie Energy offers a compelling mix of financial strength, strategic growth and emerging renewable exposure. It ended 2024 with $201 million in cash/securities and $117.6 million in working capital, supporting $70.7 million in operating cash flow and capital returns.



GRE added 60,000+ meters, boosting recurring revenues while churn improved. GRE's pivot to utility-scale solar shows promise, aided by its first financing deal and $7 million cash return. Diversegy reversed losses with 70% revenue growth. Expansion into Texas and California adds scale, and Roded, which is its recycling venture, opens a green growth path.



(You can read the full research report on Genie Energy here >>>)



Canterbury Park’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Gaming industry over the past year (-18.7% vs. -0.7%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $89.85 million is facing risks which include competitive casino pressure, equity JV losses, lower land sale gains, EBITDA margin compression, pari-mutuel softness and sharp earnings volatility, as profitability remains tied to episodic real estate gains and rising operational costs challenge core margins.



Nevertheless, Canterbury Park’s growth is focused on Canterbury Commons, advancing as a mixed-use hub with strong residential leasing, entertainment venues and 50 acres for future expansion, driving diversified revenues. Disciplined expense control and declining capex support cash flow stability, while record non-gaming events and land monetization enhance income diversity.



Liquidity remains robust, with $15 million in cash and TIF receivables bolstering development funding and dividend continuity. CPHC is strategically positioned to benefit from the potential legalization of online sports betting, creating additional revenue opportunities.



(You can read the full research report on Canterbury Park here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Union Pacific Corp. (UNP), CME Group Inc. (CME) and Eni S.p.A. (E).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

P&G's (PG) Productivity & Cost Savings Plan to Aid Margins



GLP-1 Drugs Boost Novo Nordisk (NVO), Market Rivalry a Woe



PepsiCo's (PEP) Business Investments to Bolster Performance



