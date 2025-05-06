Top Analyst Reports for Novo Nordisk, Honeywell & American Tower

Tuesday, May 6, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and American Tower Corp. (AMT). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Slip Lower on Record Trade Deficit, Q1 Earnings



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Novo Nordisk have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (-44.9% vs. -6.9%). The company’s failure to meet the weight-loss target with CagriSema twice caused Novo Nordisk a huge setback. Intense rivalry in the obesity sector also threatens its market share. Patent expiry and pricing pressure across the diabetes market remain a headwind.



Nevertheless, Novo Nordisk’s diabetes drugs Ozempic and Rybelsus and obesity drug Wegovy are performing well, fueled by increasing demand. Label expansions in cardiovascular and other indications will likely boost sales. It has been tackling the supply constraints of Wegovy by making serious investments to ramp up production.



It is now indicated in the U.S. and the EU to also reduce heart risks, which is a huge boost. Novo Nordisk is also pursuing other indications like liver fibrosis and MASH for semaglutide.



(You can read the full research report on Novo Nordisk here >>>)



Honeywell’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the past year (+11.2% vs. +8.3%). The company’s strength in the commercial aviation and building automation businesses augurs well for Honeywell. The Aerospace segment is particularly strong, driven by strength in the defense business and growth in air transport flight hours.



Strong demand across the commercial aviation aftermarket business is aiding the segment. The company also continues to reward shareholders, which adds to the stock’s appeal. While acquisitions have expanded its product range and geographic reach, they have increased the company’s balance sheet debt as well.



However, weakness in the Industrial Automation segment, due to lower demand for smart energy and thermal solutions, is worrisome. The weakened demand for personal protective equipment within the sensing and safety technologies business is also concerning. Foreign currency translation remains an overhang.



(You can read the full research report on Honeywell here >>>)



Shares of American Tower have outperformed the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry over the past year (+27.5% vs. +13.9%). The company owns a extensive, geographically diversified communication real estate portfolio. Its first-quarter 2025 results reflect a rise in revenues, led by revenue growth in property and service segments.



With wireless carriers increasing capital expenditure due to rising wireless penetration, accelerated 5G network deployment efforts, and spectrum auctions, demand is likely to stay strong. The long-term leases with its tenants assure stable cash flows. Its continued efforts toward macro-tower investments to expand its global footprint and address the demand in these markets bode well for long-term growth.



A decent financial position supports its growth endeavors. However, customer concentration and consolidation are a concern in the wireless industry, and will likely weigh on top-line growth. It also faces headwinds from Sprint churn.



(You can read the full research report on American Tower here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Amphenol Corp. (APH), Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) and Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

GLP-1 Drugs Boost Novo Nordisk (NVO), Market Rivalry a Woe



Aerospace Technologies Unit Aids Honeywell (HON), Costs Hurt



Solid Tower Demand Aids American Tower (AMT) Amid High Rates



Featured Reports

Solid International Presence Aids Northrop (NOC) Amid Labor Shortage

Per the Zacks analyst, Northrop Grumman is likely to benefit from its foreign military sales to customers in 25 nations. Yet labor shortage result in delays and likely impact operating results.

Public Sector Demand to Aid Vulcan (VMC) Amid Macro Woes

Per the Zacks Analyst, robust public sector demand and strong aggregate-led business performance to aid Vulcan's prospects. However, lingering weakness in residential construction is concerning.

eBay (EBAY) Rides on Strong Marketplace Business, AI Efforts

Per the Zacks analyst, eBay is experiencing increasing GMV on the back of its robust Marketplace growth. Also, its strong AI initiatives are aiding its brand to deliver better user experience.

ANSYS' (ANSS) Performance Driven by Robust Product Portfolio

Per the Zacks Analyst, strong demand for simulation solutions and strategic collaborations are driving ANSYS' performance, though rising expenses and intense competition remain concerns.

Penumbra (PEN) Thrives on New Launches, China Revenue Dips

The Zacks Analyst is impressed with Penumbra's strong growth from Flash 2.0, Bolt launches and RED 72 adoption. Yet, China revenue decline amid ongoing tariff-related challenges is concerning.

Solid Excess & Surplus Lines of Business Aids Kinsale (KNSL)

Per the Zacks analyst, Kinsale is set to grow on the excess and surplus lines of business. high retention rates arising from renewals and lower loss ratio. Yet, high costs and inflation dent margins.

Magnolia (MGY) Delivers Strong Margins with Efficient Assets

The Zacks analyst believes that Magnolia's low-cost, high-return assets ensure strong margins. However, its unhedged position increases its exposure to oil price volatility.

New Upgrades

End-Market Strength & Diversification Aids Amphenol (APH)

Per the Zacks analyst, Amphenol benefits from a diversified business model that lowers volatility of individual geographies.

Affirm (AFRM) Rides On Active Merchant Numbers & GMV Growth

The Zacks Analyst expects growth in Affirm's active merchant count and improvement in Gross Merchandise Value to drive its top line. New deals and expansions will further enhance performance.

Sales of Worldpac, Cost Saving Efforts Aid Advance Auto (AAP)

Per the Zacks analyst, the sale of Worldpac would allow the company to concentrate more effectively on its core business. The plan to achieve operating cost reduction also bodes well.

New Downgrades

Competition and Operational Weakness Hurt Robert Half (RHI)

Per the Zacks analyst, Robert Half faces tough competition in terms of price and reliability of service. Weak operational performance is an overhang.

Escalated SG&A Costs Hurt Columbia Sportswear's (COLM) Profits

Per the Zacks analyst, Columbia Sportswear is seeing higher SG&A costs. In the first quarter of 2025, the company's SG&A expenses were up 1.5% to $354.5 million.

Paramount Global (PARA) Hurt By Dull Media Advertising Revenues

Per the Zacks analyst, sluggish media advertising revenues and declining domestic affiliate revenues are major headwinds for Paramount Global.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Tower Corporation (AMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.