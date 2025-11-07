Top Analyst Reports for JPMorgan Chase, Salesforce & Arista Networks

Friday, November 7, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) and Arista Networks Inc (ANET). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



You can read today's AWS here >>> The Jobs Week That Wasn't, Plus More Q3 Earnings



Today's Featured Research Reports



JPMorgan Chase’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the year-to-date period (+33.6% vs. +32.7%). The company’s shareholder’s returns over the past year, driven by continued operational strength amid persistent macroeconomic concerns. Business expansion efforts, loan demand and changes in interest rates will aid net interest income (NII) growth.



The Zacks analyst project NII to witness a CAGR of 3.3% by 2027. In investment banking (IB), the company’s solid pipeline and market leadership remain competitive strengths, though capital markets volatility and elevated mortgage rates are likely to weigh on fee income. Our estimates for non-interest income don’t show a favorable trend this year. Technology and marketing investments will keep costs elevated.



The Zacks analyst expects expenses to reflect a CAGR of 4.4% by 2027. A tough macro backdrop raises concerns about its asset quality. We expect provisions to rise 10.3% in 2025



(You can read the full research report on JPMorgan Chase here >>>)



Shares of Salesforce have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the year-to-date period (-28.6% vs. +13.8%). The company is facing stiff competition and unfavorable currency fluctuations are concerns. Softening IT spending amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties may hurt its growth prospects.



Nevertheless, Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. Its sustained focus on aligning products with customer needs is driving the top line. Continued deal wins in the international market are another growth driver. The buyout of Slack has positioned it as a leader in enterprise team collaboration and improved its competitive standing compared to Microsoft Teams.



Salesforce’s strategy of continuous expansion of generative AI offerings will help it tap the growing opportunities in the space. The Zacks analyst estimates suggest that Salesforce’s revenues are expected to witness a CAGR of 8.6% through fiscal 2025-2028.



(You can read the full research report on Salesforce here >>>)



Arista Networks’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+22.5% vs. +7.6%). The company reported strong third-quarter 2025 results with revenues and adjusted earnings beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, driven by robust demand trends. The company has made several additions to its multi-cloud and cloud-native software product family with CloudEOS Edge.



The Arista 2.0 strategy is also resonating well with customers, with its modern networking platforms being foundational for the transformation from silos to centers of data. The versatility of its unified software stack across various use cases, including WAN routing, campus and data center infrastructure, sets it apart from its competitors.



However, high concentration risk limits its growth potential to some extent. Stiff competition in cloud networking solutions is straining margins. High operating costs and lingering supply chain issues remain other headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Arista Networks here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM), Cummins Inc. (CMI) and Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

Business Expansion Plan, Solid IB Business & Loans Aid JPMorgan (JPM)



Digital Transformation and Acquisitions Aid Salesforce (CRM)



Arista (ANET) Rides on Portfolio Strength, Solid Demand Trends



Featured Reports

Growth Projects, Kirkland Buyout Aid Agnico Eagle (AEM)

Per the Zacks analyst, the company will benefit from investment in growth projects to expand output and its acquisition of Kirkland Gold amid headwinds from higher costs.n

Growing Demand in China to Aid Cummins (CMI) Amid Rising Debt

Per the Zacks analyst, rising industry demand for medium- and heavy-duty trucks in China bodes well for Cummins' prospects. However, rising debt levels remain a concern.

Edwards (EW) Rides on Solid TMTT Sales and Global Prospects

Edwards' strong TMTT sales globally is a major positive. Per the Zacks analyst, differentiated therapies, positive pivotal trial results and favorable real-world clinical outcomes are the key drivers.

Joby Aviation (JOBY) Rides on eVTOL Market Potential Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks Analyst, the lucrative potential of the eVTOL market is favorable for Joby, which is on track to operate air taxis before the current year ends. High operating expenses are concerning.

Data Center Demand & Clean Energy Expansion Aid AES Corporation (AES)

Per the Zacks analyst, AES is benefiting from increasing demand from data centers through PPAs. Its strategic shift toward clean energy and LNG expansion is expected to boost project pipelines.

Strong Cloud ARR and AI Innovation Aid Teradata (TDC) Prospects

Per the Zacks Analyst, TDC is benefiting from strong cloud ARR growth, expanding AI-driven solutions, and strategic partnerships.

Rising Premiums, Acquisitions Benefit ProAssurance (PRA)

Per the Zacks analyst, the company's gross premiums continue to rise on higher new business written and strong retention rates. Buyouts and integrations undertaken bode well for the long haul.

New Upgrades

USA Compression (USAC) Gains from Permian and LNG Expansion

The Zacks analyst believes that USA Compression's strong footprint in key basins like the Permian positions it well to benefit from higher gas output, LNG export growth and rising electricity demand.

Capri Holdings' (CPRI) Data-Driven Strategy to Support Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Capri's focus on e-commerce innovation, data analytics, and social commerce is expected to deepen consumer engagement and support its path to a return to growth in fiscal 2027.

Strategic Business Growth Plans are Aiding Leggett's (LEG) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Leggett is benefiting because of restructuring benefits, strategic portfolio optimization and diversified business offerings. Also, ensuring shareholder value bodes well.

New Downgrades

Rising Tech Investment & Competition Hurt Insperity (NSP)

Per the Zacks analyst, Insperity's operating income is affected due to increasing investment in technology. Rising competition in PEO industry is concerning.

Rising Costs Will Trim Acadia Healthcare's (ACHC) Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, higher salaries, benefits and supply costs will keep pushing Acadia Healthcare's costs above, lowering its profits. Also, volumes will take a hit from media scrutiny.

Slow Leasing Demand and Vast Development Pipeline Ail Alexandria (ARE)

Per the Zacks Analyst, ARE's vast development pipeline exposes it to the risk of lease-up concerns amid the slowing life science industry demand. Substantial debt burden add to its concerns.

