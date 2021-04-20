Top Analyst Reports for Walmart, Comcast & Broadcom

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Walmart (WMT), Comcast (CMCSA), and Broadcom (AVGO). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of Walmart have slightly underperformed the Zacks Supermarkets industry in the year to date period (-2.5% vs. -2.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been benefiting from high pandemic-led demand, especially in the e-commerce channel that remained strong across all units during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021

However, high COVID-19 costs and repayment of property tax relief in the U.K. hurt the adjusted operating income in the quarter, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Further, the management’s fiscal 2022 view points toward a decline in net sales, operating income and earnings per share, primarily due to divestitures. Moreover, plans to raise wages of another 425,000 frontline workers, may hurt Walmart’s margins.

(You can read the full research report on Walmart here >>> )

Comcast’s shares have gained +21% over the last six months against the Zacks Cable Television industry’s gain of +17.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that Comcast is benefiting from solid high-speed Internet customer wins.

Also, its strategy to provide high-speed Internet at an affordable price plays a pivotal role in providing connectivity and improving customer experience. Moreover, coronavirus-led increased media consumption, and work-from-home and online-learning waves bode well for Comcast’s Internet business.

Its streaming service, Peacock, has gained traction within a short span of time and has been a key catalyst in driving broadband sales. However, Comcast persistently suffers from video-subscriber attrition due to cord cutting. Moreover, theme park revenues are expected to suffer from lower footfall and indefinite closure of Hollywood park.

(You can read the full research report on Comcast here >>> )

Shares of Broadcom have lost -2% in the past three months against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s loss of -3.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that Broadcom is well-positioned to benefit from strength seen across both Semiconductor solutions and Infrastructure software verticals.

Robust adoption of Wi-Fi 6 in access gateway, and cable DOCSIS 3.1 products bodes well. Acceleration in 5G deployment, production ramp up and increase in radio frequency (RF) content favors prospects, going ahead.

Further, an upbeat guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on strong uptick in broadband revenues is encouraging. However, weak enterprise demand is likely to affect Brocade revenues and server storage business.

(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include AstraZeneca (AZN), Sanofi (SNY) and HSBC Holdings (HSBC).

Today's Must Read

Walmart (WMT) Benefits from Robust E-Commerce Operations

High Speed Internet Subscriber Gain Benefits Comcast (CMCSA)

Broadcom (AVGO) Drives on Wireless Products & Acquisitions

Featured Reports

Cancer Drugs Push AstraZeneca's (AZN) Sales, Pipeline Solid

The Zacks analyst says that AstraZeneca's cancer drugs, Lynparza, Tagrisso, and Imfinzi, should keep driving revenues.

Sanofi's (SNY) Pipeline Grows Courtesy of Its Acquisitions

The Zacks analyst believes Sanofi's R&D pipeline is strong. Several data read-outs are expected in 2021. The 2020 Synthorx and Principia acquisitions have strengthened its R&D pipeline.

Restructuring to Aid HSBC Holdings (HSBC), High Costs a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, HSBC Holdings' efforts to improve efficiency through business restructuring will aid profits.

Digital Lending Platform, High Capital Level Aid Goldman (GS)

Per the Zacks analyst, Goldman's efforts to expand product offerings of its digital consumer lending platform, Marcus by Goldman, is encouraging.

da Vinci Aids Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Amid Margin Pressure

Per the Zacks analyst, strength in Intuitive Surgical's robot-based da Vinci surgical system, backed by procedural growth, boosts the company's growth prospects.

Glaxo (GSK) Expects New Approvals Amid Rising Competition

The Zacks analyst expects several new drug/line extension approvals for Glaxo in 2021, which should boost long-term growth. However, competitive pressure on its HIV and respiratory drugs is rising.

BD Medical Arm Drives Becton, Dickinson (BDX) Amid Rivalry

Becton, Dickinson continues to gain from its core BD Medical and Life Sciences units. The Zacks analyst is however apprehensive about the stiff price competition in the MedTech space.

New Upgrades

5G Investments, Cost-Cutting Efforts Aid America Movil (AMX)

Per the Zacks analyst, accretive 5G investments and solid spectrum portfolio on the back of cost-cutting initiatives are likely to drive America Movil's momentum in the Mexican telecom industry.

Strategic Acquisitions to Support Raymond James' (RJF) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Raymond James' strong balance sheet and inorganic expansion efforts are likely to support profitability. Also, the company's capital deployment activities are impressive.

Strong Demand at Brands to Fuel American Eagle's (AEO) Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, American Eagle witnesses strong demand at AE and Aerie brands, better margins, higher full-priced sales and lower promotions.

New Downgrades

Soft Same-Store Sales to Hurt Dollar General's (DG) Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, pull back in pandemic-induced demand is likely to hurt Dollar General's top Line. Management expects same-store sales to decline in the band of 4-6% during fiscal 2021.

MEDNAX (MD) Continues to Suffer from Poor Solvency Level

Per the Zacks analyst, its debt level including long-term loans has been increasing over the past several years, which has led to poor financial flexibility. The persisting problem remains a threat.

USA Compression (USAC) Hurt by High Debt, Lower Volumes

The Zacks analyst believes that USA Compression Partners' high debt-to-capitalization of 70.3% is a concern. Further, the coronavirus-induced decline in volumes might lower profits.

