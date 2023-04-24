Top Analyst Reports for Walmart, Chevron & Danaher

Monday, April 24, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Walmart Inc. (WMT), Chevron Corporation (CVX) and Danaher Corporation (DHR). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Walmart shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry over the past six months (+9.2% vs. +8.6%). The company has been benefiting from its robust omnichannel operations due to its efforts to enhance both store and online experience. Walmart has been particularly gaining from its efforts to boost delivery services.



The company’s U.S. comp sales continued gaining from an increased market share in grocery in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. However, management offered a cautious view for fiscal 2024 due to the persistence of increased prices and chances for further macroeconomic woes.



The company is battling cost inflation and an adverse product mix, and its bottom-line view suggests a decline from the year-ago period figure. Nevertheless, consolidated net sales are likely to rise.



Shares of Chevron have gained +11.0% over the past year against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry’s gain of +26.1%. The company is considered one of the best-placed global integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production ramp-up.



America’s No. 2 energy firm’s existing project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin. As a reflection of these positives, we saw CVX’s EPS jump 132% in 2022.



However, Chevron was not immune to the commodity price crash of 2020, forcing it to cut spending substantially. The company’s high oil price sensitivity is a concern too. Moreover, the supermajor’s 10-year reserve replacement ratio of 100% is indicative of its inability to replace the amount of energy produced.



Shares of Danaher have gained +0.6% over the past six months against the Zacks Diversified Operations industry’s gain of +9.1%. The company is gaining from healthy demand across key end-markets. Robust customer activity in bioprocessing, strength in instruments and consumables businesses within the Life Sciences segment and growth in Cepheid business, Molecular Diagnostics, Leica Biosystems within the Diagnostics unit augur well for the company’s growth.



Benefits from the DBS initiatives are helping the company expand its market share. Pricing actions and cost-control measures are supporting its margin performance.



However, supply chain disruptions continue to plague the company despite improving. Raw material cost-inflation and foreign currency headwinds are added concerns for Danaher. In 2022, foreign currency translation had a negative impact of 4% on sales.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include SAP SE (SAP), Intel Corporation (INTC) and Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW).



Today's Must Read

Walmart (WMT) Benefits from Impressive E-Commerce Operations



Chevron (CVX) to Gain from Massive Permian Acreage



Life Sciences Segment Drives Danaher (DHR) Amid Forex Woes



Featured Reports

Intel (INTC) Rides on Solid Momentum in Data Center Business

Per the Zacks analyst, Intel is likely to gain from a healthy momentum in the data center business and concerted focus on increasing market diversification and technological innovation.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Benefits from Pro Sales Trends

Per the Zacks analyst, Lowe's is benefiting from higher Pro sales trends. In the fiscal fourth quarter, the company's U.S. pro sales jumped 10% year over year.

CME Group (CME) Banks on Improving Top Line, Expenses Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, its strong revenues driven by organic growth, steady market position and diverse product lines has led to significant growth. However, escalating expenses hurt its margins.

MetLife's (MET) Cost-Cut Efforts & Strategic Buyouts Aid

Per the Zacks analyst, MetLife's cost-control measures are driving margins, while acquisitions are expanding its portfolio. However, weakness in EMEA business is concerning.

Otis (OTIS) Benefits From Innovations Amid Inflationary Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, investments on innovation and acquisitions are benefiting Otis. However, increasing input cost and inflationary pressures are major concerns.

Henry Schein (HSIC) Thrives on Recent Strategic Acquisition

The Zacks analyst is optimistic about Henry Schein's buyout of Midway Dental in the United States and Condor Dental in Switzerland, expanding its reach into underpenetrated areas in the market.

Knight-Swift's (KNX) Dividends Support Amid Weak Demand

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Knight-Swift's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks. However, softness pertaining to freight demand is concerning.

New Upgrades

Solid Momentum in Cloud Business Driving SAP's Performance

Per the Zacks Analyst, SAP's performance is gaining from its strengthening cloud business, mainly Rise with SAP offering. Frequent product launches and strategic collaborations bode well.

Clean Assets, North America Focus Aid Clearway Energy (CWEN)

Per the Zacks analyst Clearway Energy is expected to gain from its expanding modern clean renewable projects and focus on North America, saves it from currency fluctuation and sovereign risks.

Sunoco (SUN) Banks on Long-Term Distribution Contracts

The Zacks analyst likes Sunoco since it is expected to keep generating stable cash flows by distributing more than 10 fuel brands via 10,000 convenience stores under long-term distribution contracts.

New Downgrades

Macroeconomic Headwinds to Hurt Perrigo's (PRGO) 2023 Sales

While Perrigo's (PRGO) has initiated several initiatives to lower its costs and improve margins, the Zacks Analyst is concerned since sales continue to be hurt due to macroeconomic pressures.

Customer Inventory Reduction Actions Hurt's Marvell (MRVL)

Per the Zacks analyst, customers inventory reduction actions to manage excess chip inventories along with weakening consumer spending are likely to hurt Marvell's near-term growth prospects.

Rising Net Outflows, Concentration Risk Hurt Lazard (LAZ)

Per the Zacks analyst, rising net outflows hurt Lazard's assets under management growth. Also, amid growing uncertainty in global markets, high dependence on financial advisory revenues is worrisome.

