Top Analyst Reports for Walmart, AbbVie & Nike

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Walmart Inc. (WMT), AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) and Nike, Inc. (NKE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Walmart’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry over the past year (+21.5% vs. +19.3%). The company has been benefiting from its robust omnichannel operations due to its efforts to enhance store and online experience. Walmart has been particularly gaining from its efforts to boost delivery services.



Increased market share in grocery continued to boost U.S. comp sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Strong comp sales growth globally, expense leverage and e-commerce growth across all units were upsides.



Although Walmart raised its guidance for fiscal 2024, its adjusted earnings per share view suggests a decline from the year-ago period figure. The company is battling cost inflation, which is likely to remain elevated. An adverse product mix has also been a downside for margins.



Shares of AbbVie have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (-6.1% vs. +9.7%). There are concerns about long-term sales growth since Humira generics have entered the U.S. market. Increasing competition from newer therapies is hurting Imbruvica’s sales.



Slowing consumer demand due to economic pressure is hurting the aesthetics franchise’s sales. Nonetheless, though revenues are expected to decline in 2023, AbbVie expects to return to robust sales growth in 2025. Estimates have declined ahead of Q2 earnings. AbbVie has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.



However, AbbVie has several new drugs in its portfolio that have the potential to drive the top line to make up for lost Humira revenues. Skyrizi and Rinvoq have established outstanding launch trajectories. It has several candidates that have blockbuster potential.



Shares of Nike have gained +4.2% over the past year against the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry’s gain of +9.2%. The company’s results benefited from its business strategy, compelling product innovation and digital leadership. The strong results were also supported by continued strength in retail traffic trends within Nike Direct, which has boosted conversion rates.



Its Consumer Direct Acceleration strategy, along with robust performance in its digital and DTC businesses have been key drivers. Backed by solid consumer momentum, a robust product innovation pipeline and a strong inventory, management provided solid outlook for fiscal 2024.



However, shares of Nike have lagged the industry in the past three months owing to dismal fiscal fourth quarter earnings performance. Nike witnessed decline in gross margin owing to higher freight, logistics and input costs, and currency headwinds.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) and Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BDX).



Walmart (WMT) Benefits from Impressive E-Commerce Operations



AbbVie's (ABBV) Skyrizi, Rinvoq Key to Long-Term Growth



Improved Traffic & Digital Trends Aid NIKE (NKE) Direct



Uber (UBER) Rides on Delivery Business Amid Rising Expenses

The Zacks analyst likes Uber's efforts to expand its Delivery operations in response to the surge in business. Rising costs and expenses are concerning as they pose a threat to Uber's bottom line.

PayPal (PYPL) Benefits From Increasing Total Payment Volume

Per the Zacks analyst, PayPal's total payment volume is rising owing to solid adoption of Venmo and merchant services. Further, growing momentum across PayPal Checkout experiences is positive.

BD (BDX) Rides on a Slew of Regulatory Nods Amid Forex Woes

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about BD's receipt of a series of regulatory clearances for its products over the past few months. Yet, uncertainties from forex fluctuations raise apprehension.

Solid Investments Aid Duke Energy (DUK), Weak Solvency Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Duke Energy's investment in infrastructure and expansion projects tend to boost its long-term growth prospects. However, its weak solvency position remains a bottleneck.

Cenovus (CVE) Gains From Retail Fuel Division Divestment

Per the Zacks analyst, Cenovus has optimized its portfolio by divesting its retail fuel business, which will help reduce the debt burden. Yet, its rising costs for purchased products are concerning.

Robust Public Sector Demand, Strong Pricing Aid Vulcan (VMC)

Per the Zacks Analyst, Vulcan is benefiting from robust public sector demand. Also, pricing growth, fixed cost leverage and operating efficiencies adds to growth.

High Rates, Fee Income Aid State Street (STT), Expenses Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, higher rates, business servicing wins, strategic buyouts and global footprints will keep aiding State Street. Yet, rising costs and a tough operating backdrop are key headwinds.

Ford (F) Rides on Solid Cash Reserves and EV Offerings

The Zacks analyst applauds Ford for its $46 billion liquidity strength and powerful EV lineup, featuring Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit, and F-150 Lightning, which is poised to boost sales.

Strength in Engine Products Segment Benefits Howmet (HWM)

Per the Zacks analyst, Howmet's Engine Products Segment is driven by strength in the commercial aerospace and defense aerospace end markets. Its shareholder friendly measures are encouraging.

Solid Portfolio and Increasing Contract Wins Aid Plexus (PLXS)

Per the Zacks analyst, Plexus' performance is being driven by from strong revenue growth across all segments. Also, rising manufacturing contract wins and new program ramps are tailwinds.

Weakness in Smartphone Market Hurts Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

Per the Zacks analyst, Cirrus's performance was affected due to reduced smartphone sales volume and lower general market sales. Also, prolonged weakness in China's smartphone market is a concern.

Falling Portfolio Income & High Costs Hurt PRA Group (PRAA)

Per the Zacks analyst, PRA Group's declining portfolio income is putting pressure on the top line. Moreover, escalating expenses continue to weigh on the margins.

High Costs & Decline in Loans to Hurt Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG)

Per the Zacks analyst, Mitsubishi UFJ's high costs is likely to limit bottom-line growth. Also, declining loan balances and negative interest rates are concerning.

