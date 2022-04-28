Top Analyst Reports for Visa, Walt Disney & Abbott

Thursday, April 28, 2022



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa Inc. (V), The Walt Disney Co. (DIS), and Abbott Laboratories (ABT). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Visa have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the year-to-date basis (+1.8% vs. -3.5%). The company’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings beat estimates on strong payments volume. Numerous buyouts and alliances paved the way for long-term growth and consistently drove its revenues.

Its investments in technology are solidifying its position in the payments market. A shift in payments to the digital mode is a boon. The coronavirus vaccine rollouts and the gradual revival of consumer confidence will keep driving spending, expanding business volumes in turn.



Backed by its strong cash position, the company remains committed to boost its shareholder value. However, high operating expenses stress the margins. Ramped-up client incentives will dent the top line. Its declining cash volume from the Asia Pacific bothers. Its volumes will likely suffer due to the Russia-Ukraine situation.



Walt Disney shares have declined -38.7% over the past year against the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry’s decline of -40.8%. The company’s profitability is expected to be negatively impacted by rising programming and production costs. Disney expects continued investments in its owned and produced content for direct-to-consumer services to hurt operating income.

Closure of its Shanghai theme park due to COVID-19 doesn’t bode well for the Parks, Experiences, and Products revenues in the near term. Disney’s leveraged balance sheet also remains a concern.



However, owing to a strong content portfolio and a cheaper bundle offering. Availability in the Nordics, Latin America and other Asian territories should help expand the user base. Revival in Parks, Experiences and Products businesses also hold promise.



Abbott shares have declined -1.2% over the past year against the Zacks Medical - Products industry’s decline of -23.9%. The company’s pediatric nutrition sales were negatively impacted by a voluntary recall of certain powder formulas manufactured at one of Abbott's U.S. plants. Barring Nutrition (where the company reported a 4.4% year-over-year decline on an organic basis), the company registered organic sales growth across all its core operating segments. Global COVID-19 testing-related sales were led by the sales of rapid testing products.



Within the Diabetes Care, the company has been in the limelight for developments in its flagship, sensor-based continuous glucose monitoring system, FreeStyle Libre. Within Adult Nutrition, the company gained from the strong performance of Ensure and Glucerna brands.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Nike, Inc. (NKE) and United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Visa (V) Rides on Improving Top Line & Solid Balance Sheet



Disney (DIS) Banks on Disney+ Growth & Reopening of Parks



Abbott's (ABT) Diabetes Business Grows Amid Forex Headwinds



Featured Reports

Improved Traffic & Digital Trends Aid NIKE (NKE) Direct

Per the Zacks analyst, the NIKE Direct business benefits from the steady normalization of the owned retail business on improved traffic. Gains in Digital business are also aiding growth at NIKE Direct

E-commerce, Payouts & Buybacks Lift UPS, Cost Woes Lay Low

The Zacks analyst is impressed with the company's efforts to reward its shareholders. E-commerce growth is a bonus. Escalated operating expenses are, however, limiting bottom-line growth.

Beyond Beer Expansion to Drive AB InBev's (BUD) Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, AB InBev has been gaining from rising demand in its Beyond Beer portfolio, which has also been aiding the top line. As a result, revenues improved 11.2% in Q4.

Inorganic Moves Aid Goldman (GS) Amid Cost Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, inorganic moves aimed at business diversification along with organic growth are likely to support Goldman's financials amid rising expenses and geopolitical concerns.

Better Pricing, New Business Growth Drive Chubb Limited (CB)

Per the Zacks analyst, Chubb is set to grow on better pricing, new business growth and high renewal rates. Yet, exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility while rising costs pressurize margi

Growth Projects Aid Newmont (NEM) Amid Higher Costs

While the company faces headwinds from higher production costs, it will gain from its investment in growth projects including Tanami Expansion and Yanacocha Sulfides, per the Zacks analyst.

Cadence (CDNS) Benefits from Diversified Product Portfolio

Per the Zacks analyst, Cadence's performance is gaining from solid demand for the company's diversified product portfolio. Frequent new product launches will further drive the growth momentum.

New Upgrades

ExxonMobil (XOM) Gains From Discoveries at Stabroek Block

The Zacks analyst is impressed by ExxonMobil's three discoveries in the Stabroek Block, which will increase its recoverable resources estimates in the block to 11 billion oil-equivalent barrels.

Low Breakeven Costs to Aid Marathon Oil's (MRO) Cash Flows

The Zacks analyst believes that Marathon's extremely low oil price breakeven costs of just $35 a barrel should generate meaningful free cash flows and improve future profitability.

Yelp (YELP) Benefits from Increasing Advertising Revenues

Per the Zacks analyst, increase in the number of paying advertising locations and improved productivity from advertising sales force are bolstering Yelp's ad revenues.

New Downgrades

3D Systems' (DDD) Gross Margin Hurt by Unfavorable Sales Mix

Per the Zacks analyst, unfavorable sales mix and increased investment in services, and on-demand manufacturing are likely to hurt 3D Systems' gross margin in the near-term.

Post Holdings' (POST) Performance Hurt by Cost Inflation

Per the Zacks analyst, Post Holdings is grappling with escalated costs. Raw material and freight inflation along with other supply-chain disruptions hurt its fiscal first-quarter performance.

Supply-Chain Woes Play Spoilsport for Leggett's (LEG) Volume

Per the Zacks analyst, Leggett has been witnessing supply chain disruptions, especially in chemicals, semiconductors, labor and transportation, which are constraining volume growth.

