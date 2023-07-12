Top Analyst Reports for Visa, UnitedHealth & Eli Lilly

Wednesday, July 12, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa Inc. (V), UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Visa shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+18.4% vs. +13.1%). Company’s numerous buyouts and alliances paved the way for long-term growth and consistently drove its revenues.



Constant investments in technology are solidifying its position in the payments market. Higher cross-border volumes are boosting the company's results. A shift in payments to the digital mode is a boon for Visa. Steady domestic volumes and transactions rise will aid the firm to boost its top line in the future. A strong cash position enables it to boost shareholder value.



However, high operating expenses stress its margins. Ramped-up client incentives will dent the top line. Its volumes are likely to see diminishing effect of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. As such, it warrants a cautious stance.



Shares of UnitedHealth have declined -4.7% over the past six months against the Zacks Medical - HMOs industry’s decline of -5.1%. The company’s membership in its global business continues to decline. High operating costs are hurting margins. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



Nevertheless, UnitedHealth Group’s top line remains well-poised for growth on the back of a strong market position, new deals, renewed agreements and expansion of service offerings. Its solid health services segment provides diversification benefits.



The Government business remains well-poised for growth. A sturdy balance sheet enables business investments and prudent deployment of capital. Things are likely to improve in future.



Eli Lilly shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+37.8% vs. +7.3%). The company’s revenue growth is being driven by higher demand for drugs like Trulicity, Taltz and others. It is regularly adding promising new pipeline assets through business development deals.



Lilly expects to launch four new medicines by 2023 end with Mounjaro for type II diabetes and cancer drug Jaypirca already launched. Mounjaro sales are already benefiting from strong demand trends. However, the CRL for donanemab will probably delay the potential launch of the candidate.



Generic competition for several drugs, rising pricing pressure in the United States and some international markets are some top-line headwinds. Estimates have declined slightly ahead of Q2 results. Lilly has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) and HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC).



Decent Comparable Sales Run to Fuel Costco's (COST) Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, Costco's growth strategies, decent comparable sales performance and strong membership trends reinforce its position. Comparable sales rose 0.3% during the third quarter.

Robust Product Portfolio & Partnerships Aid AMD's Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Advanced Micro Devices is benefiting from strong adoption of EPYC, Ryzen and Radeon processors. Moreover, alliances with Baidu, Amazon and Microsoft, bode well.

Restructuring to Aid HSBC Holdings (HSBC) Amid Cost Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, HSBC Holdings' initiatives to improve efficiency through restructuring will aid profits. Higher costs due to its efforts to strengthen digital capabilities will hurt profits.

Automotive OEM Aids Illinois Tool (ITW) Amid Forex Woes

The Zacks analyst is encouraged by strength in the Automotive OEM unit due to strong organic growth in North America and Europe. However, unfavorable foreign currency movements are a concern.

Planned Investments, Permian Basin Focus Aid Occidental (OXY)

Per the Zacks analyst Occidental's investments to strengthen infrastructure and expansion of Permian Basin operation through acquisition will drive its performance over the long run.

Catalyst Uptake Remains Strong at IDEXX (IDXX), Drives CAG

Per the Zacks analyst, the solid organic growth trend within IDEXX' Companion Animal Group (CAG) revenues will sustain on strong global placement of high-premium Catalyst instruments.

Innovation & Acquisition Aid Otis (OTIS) Amid Currency Risks

Per the Zacks analyst, Otis' solid investments in innovation and acquisition bode well. Yet, foreign exchange risks are major concerns as it affects international business.

New Upgrades

Cadence (CDNS) Benefits from Diversified Product Portfolio

Per the Zacks analyst, Cadence's performance is gaining from solid demand for the company's diversified product portfolio, Frequent new product launches will further drive the growth momentum.

Fortinet (FTNT) Rides on Product Strength, Marketing Efforts

Per the Zacks analyst, Fortinet is gaining from solid contributions of its growth-oriented products Security Fabric, cloud and SD-WAN. Increasing marketing efforts are also a positive.

Lyft (LYFT) Gets a Boost From Improvement in Ride Volumes

The Zacks analyst is impressed with the uptick in revenues at Lyft owing to expansion in ride volumes. Increase in driver supply is leading to higher ride volumes.

New Downgrades

Targa Resources (TRGP) Wrecked by Massive Debt Burden

The Zacks analyst believes that Targa Resources' high debt-to-capitalization of 73.4% is a concern, as it restricts the company's financial freedom to tap into growth opportunities.

Silicon Motion (SIMO) Marred by Soft Demand, High Inventory

Per the Zacks analyst, Silicon Motion is likely to be plagued by sluggishness in the PC and smartphone markets and high inventory levels triggered by supply-demand imbalances and business uncertainty.

High Expenses, Concentrated Loan Hurt Valley National (VLY)

Per the Zacks analyst, elevated operating expenses are expected to keep hurting Valley National's bottom line growth. Concentration of loan portfolio is also a major near-term headwind.

