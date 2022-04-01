Top Analyst Reports for Verizon, Accenture, UPS & Others

Friday, April 1, 2022



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), Accenture plc (ACN), and United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Verizon shares have performed roughly in-line with the Zacks Wireless National industry’s decline of -9% over the past year, as the company struggles to maintain its profitability in the face of an intensely competitive market that forces it to incur hefty expenses on promotions and discounts to attract customers. High auctioning expenses for the mid-band spectrum are expected to further weigh on margins.



However, Verizon plans to accelerate the availability of its 5G Ultra Wideband network, covering 175 million people by the end of 2022. The telecom giant’s growth strategy includes 5G mobility, nationwide broadband and mobile edge compute and business solutions. The company has inked deals with satellite providers for early clearance of the additional C-band spectrum it acquired in 2021. It is building the entire network infrastructure to provide the most amazing 5G experience to customers.



Shares of Accenture have modestly underperformed the Zacks Consulting Services industry over the past year period (+22.5% vs. +24.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been steadily gaining traction in its outsourcing and consulting businesses. The company has been strategically enhancing its cloud and digital marketing suite through buyouts and partnerships. The company’s strong operating cash flow has helped it reward its shareholders in the form of dividend payments and share repurchases, and pursue opportunities in areas that show true potential.



However, pricing pressure due to significant competition from strong companies like Genpact, Cognizant and Infosys, remains a concern. Global presence exposes it to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Buyout-related integration risks continues to remain a concern.



Shares of United Parcel have outperformed the Zacks Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry over the past year (+28% vs. +5.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that demand for e-commerce-related package deliveries is likely to have remained strong and aided performance in first-quarter 2022. The agreement inked with ESW is an added positive. The deal aims to capitalize on the growing popularity of cross-border e-commerce.



We are also appreciative of UPS' efforts to reward its shareholders. In the latest shareholder-friendly move, UPS' board approved a 49% quarterly dividend increase to $1.52 per share in February. However, high operating costs are hurting the bottom line. With oil price moving north, fuel costs are escalating and flaring up total expenses. Due to steep fuel costs, operating expenses are likely to have soared.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include AT&T Inc. (T), HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG).



Sheraz Mian



Director of Research



5G Forte, Customer Growth to Drive Verizon (VZ) Amid Rivalry



Accenture (ACN) Rides on Acquisitions Amid Pricing Pressure



UPS' Dividends & Buybacks a Boon, Operating Expenses a Bane



AT&T (T) Rides on Subscriber Growth, Strength in 5G & Fiber

Per the Zacks analyst, a holistic growth policy will likely add significant customer value and generate healthy ROI across the business driven by solid subscriber growth and strength in 5G and fiber.

Business Restructuring Aids HSBC (HSBC), Weak Revenues a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, HSBC's business restructuring efforts, with plans to expand in Asia, and focus on profitable core businesses will support financials. Yet, muted revenue growth is a key concern.

Booking Holdings (BKNG) Banks on Improving Customer Bookings

Per the Zacks analyst, Booking Holdings is benefiting from increasing customer bookings owing to the ongoing vaccination drive and removal of travel restrictions worldwide.

Improving Clearing and Transaction Fees Aid CME Group (CME)

Per the Zacks analyst, CME is set to grow on higher clearing and transaction fees as market position, diverse derivative product lines and global reach drive volumes. However, escalating expense ails.

Phillips 66 (PSX) to Gain From Higher Distillate Fuel Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Phillips 66 is well-poised to benefit from higher distillate fuel demand amid changes in the marine fuel sulfur limits. Yet, its massive exposure to debt remains a concern.

Strength in EMEA Region Aids Kellogg (K), High Costs a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, Kellogg is benefiting from solid EMEA organic net sales growth, which grew for the seventh consecutive year in 2021. However, cost inflation is likely to dent profits.

Papa John's (PZZA) Benefits From Solid Comps Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Papa John's is likely to benefits from robust comps growth. In the fiscal fourth quarter, total comparable sales rose 8.6% year over year.

Nutrien (NTR) Gains on Strong Demand and Higher Prices

Per the Zacks analyst, the company will gain from solid demand for fertilizers driven by the strength in global agriculture markets. Higher prices for crop nutrients will also support its margins.

Robust End-Market Demand to Drive Flex Ltd's (FLEX) Sales

The Zacks analyst is optimistic about Flex's solid end-market focus which along with strength across its Agility Solutions and Reliability Solutions segments is likely to boost its top-line growth.

High Margin Assets & Cost Management Aid Devon Energy (DVN)

Per the Zacks analyst Devon's strong production from its high margins assets and efficient cost management will drive performance over the long run.

787 Program Production Quality Issues Impact Boeing (BA)

Per the Zacks analyst, production quality issues for Boeing's 787 program as well as related temporary rate reduction and stalling of deliveries continue to impact Boeing's gross margins.

Declining Orders & Supply Chain Constraints Hurt Wayfair (W)

Per the Zacks analyst, Wayfair is witnessing a decrease in orders per customer. Further, it is suffering from supply chain disruptions owing to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Forex Woes Ail Zimmer Biomet (ZBH), Pricing Pressure Persist

The Zacks analyst is worried about the ongoing pricing pressure that impacted Zimmer Biomet's top-line growth. Unfavorable foreign exchange fluctuations also continue to hamper business.

