Top Analyst Reports for UnitedHealth, Pfizer & BlackRock

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH), Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BlackRock, Inc. (BLK). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of UnitedHealth have underperformed the Zacks Medical - HMOs industry over the past year (-10.4% vs. -5.6%). The company’s membership in its global business continues to be a concern. High operating costs due to rising medical expenses are hurting margins. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



Nevertheless, UnitedHealth Group's top line remains poised for growth on the back of a strong market position, new deals, renewed agreements and expansion of service offerings. The company’s solid health services segment provides diversification benefits.



The Government business remains well-poised for growth in the future. A sturdy balance sheet enables business investments and prudent deployment of capital via share repurchases and dividend payments.



Pfizer’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (-32.6% vs. +22.3%). The company’s top line declined in 2023 due to a steep drop in revenues from its COVID-19 products, Comirnaty vaccine and Paxlovid oral pill, on lower demand. Concerns remain about its long-term growth drivers beyond its COVID products due to competitive pressure.



Nonetheless, Pfizer boasts a diversified portfolio of innovative drugs and vaccines. Pfizer expects better non-COVID operational revenue growth in the future quarters, driven by its in-line products like the Vyndaqel family, new launches like Abrysvo, Velsipity, Penbraya, Zavzpret and newly acquired products, including those acquired from Seagen. Estimates have declined slightly ahead of Q1 earnings. Pfizer has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.



Shares of BlackRock have gained +26.7% over the past six months against the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry’s gain of +30.1%. The company’s efforts to restructure the equity business and solid assets under management (AUM) balance will keep supporting the top line.



BlackRock’s planned buyouts of 75% stake in SpiderRock and Global Infrastructure Partners will enhance revenue mix. Elevated costs (mainly owing to higher general and administration costs) are expected to hurt the bottom line.



Its dependence on overseas revenues exposes it to geopolitical tensions, different regulatory/economic environments and exchange rate fluctuation. Nevertheless, the company's robust capital distributions reflect a solid liquidity position.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Hershey Co. (HSY), Edison International (EIX) and Oshkosh Corp. (OSK).



Solid Membership Drives UnitedHealth (UNH), High Costs Hurt



Pfizer's (PFE) New Products Can Drive Long Term Sales Growth



Active Equity Focus, Solid Asset Balance Aid BlackRock (BLK)



Prudent Buyouts Fuel Hershey (HSY), High Costs a Trouble

Per the Zacks analyst, Hershey is set to keep benefiting from strategic acquisitions. However, increased selling, marketing and administrative expenses is a concern for the company.

Investments Aid Edison International (EIX), Rising Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, systematic capital investment boosts Edison International's infrastructure and customer reliability. Yet, rising wildfire related charges are hurting its bottom line.

Solid Spec Strategy Aids Meritage Homes (MTH), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Meritage Homes is benefiting from solid spec strategy, focus on first-time buyers and normalizing housing market. Yet, high costs and cyclical nature of business hurt.

Kirby (KEX) Rides on Segmental Growth Amid High Debt

The Zacks Analyst is impressed with the fact that solid segmental performances are boosting Kirby's top line performance. However, a debt-laden balance sheet is likely to weigh on the bottom line.

Focus on R&D Aids Integer Holdings (ITGR) in Stiff Competition

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about Integer Holdings' focus on research and product development despite its operation in a highly competitive market.

Oshkosh (OSK) Rides on Robust Backlog and Solid Financials

Oshkosh's consolidated backlog of around $17 billion, along with a low leverage of around 14% and its strong dividend history, makes the Zacks analyst bullish on the stock.

Iridium (IRDM) Benefits from Increasing Service Revenues

Per the Zacks analyst, Iridium's top line performance is gaining from higher revenues from the Service segment owing to momentum in recurring revenues from a growing subscriber base.

Equinor's (EQNR) High Debt-Level & Rising Operating Cost Ail

The Zacks analyst believes that Equinor is grappling with high long-term debt levels, escalating costs and market dynamics that are affecting its bottom line.

Weak Volumes, High Costs Ail International Flavors (IFF)

The Zacks analyst is concerned that International Flavors' results will continue to bear the brunt weak demand in Functional Ingredients business as well as high costs for raw material and labor.

