Top Analyst Reports for Thermo Fisher, SAP & Bristol-Myers

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), SAP SE (SAP) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Thermo Fisher shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical Instruments industry in the year-to-date period (+50.6% vs. +20.6%) on the back of strong momentum in the company's Life Sciences Solutions and Specialty Diagnostics segments.

Thermo Fisher ended the third quarter with better-than-expected numbers. The company delivered an outstanding quarterly performance, leveraging on its capacity to extend support amid the pandemic. In terms of end market, pharma and biotech registered growth on robust performance in bioproduction and pharma services.

In diagnostics and healthcare, the company experienced exceptionally high demand for COVID-19 testing. A strong capital structure looks encouraging. However, the coronavirus outbreak has massively disrupted the global supply chain. One of the end markets registered loss in the third quarter, largely due to customer shutdowns in China.

(You can read the full research report on Thermo Fisher here >>> )

Shares of SAP have lost -13% over the past year against the Zacks Computer Software industry’s rise of +39.3%, with the German software giant losing big following weak cloud computing results in the Q3 report. That said, the Zacks analyst believes that SAP is poised to gain from robust uptake of S/4HANA, Fieldglass, and SuccessFactors Employee Central solutions. Further, SAP's alliances with IBM, Microsoft, Accenture and Verizon favor business prospects.

SAP’s Q3 earnings gained from solid contribution from Sapphire Ventures. However, revenues fell on soft uptake of software licenses and support offerings. Also, lingering coronavirus crisis led business impacts dented 2020 view. Nevertheless, high demand for e-commerce, digital supply chain, Qualtrics and cloud platform solutions, limited the decline.

However, rise in investments to enhance cloud-based offerings are likely to weigh on margins in near term. Also, coronavirus crisis led reductions in business travel are anticipated to impact Concur revenues.

(You can read the full research report on SAP here >>> )

Bristol-Myers shares have lost -4.7% over the past six months against the Zacks Biomedical and Genetics industry’s fall of -5.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that the label expansion of Opdivo for first-line NSCLC should boost prospects. The addition of sales from Celgene’s drugs has boosted growth prospects.

Blockbuster immuno-oncology drug, Opdivo, and blood thinner drug, Eliquis, drive growth for Bristol-Myers. Eliquis is the leading oral anti-coagulant drug and the company continues to witness growth in both Eliquis brand and the market.

Moreover, the addition of Revlimid has strengthened the oncology portfolio and fueled the top line. The company lifted its earnings guidance for 2020 in hope of a possible recovery in the second half. However, Opdivo’s performance was dismal as it faces stiff competition. Moreover, concerns will rise once Revlimid loses patent protection.

(You can read the full research report on Bristol-Myers here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include NextEra Energy (NEE), BHP Group (BHP) and Morgan Stanley (MS).

Zacks’ 2020 Election Stock Report: In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn more about profiting from the upcoming presidential election. Trillions of dollars will shift into new market sectors after the votes are tallied, and investors could see significant gains. This report reveals specific stocks that could soar: 6 if Trump wins, 6 if Biden wins. Check out the 2020 Election Stock Report >>

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

COVID-19 Test Sales, End Market Growth Aid Thermo Fisher (TMO)

Solid S/4HANA Adoption Aids SAP, Soft License Uptake Hurts

Revlimid, Eliquis Fuel Bristol-Myers (BMY) As Opdivo Weakens

Featured Reports

Investment in Infrastructure and Renewable Aid NextEra (NEE)

Per the Zacks analyst, NextEra's planned investment in the range of $50 to $55B through 2022 to enhance clean electricity generation and strengthen its infrastructure will boost its profitability.

Liquidity, High Iron Prices to Aid BHP Group (BHP)

The Zacks analyst believes BHP's strong cash flow, focus on lowering debt, investment in major projects, recent rally in iron prices, and efforts to make operations more efficient will drive growth.

Acquisitions, Loans Aid Morgan Stanley (MS) Amid Low Rates

Per the Zacks analyst, inorganic expansion efforts with an aim to focus on fewer capital-markets dependent operations are likely to aid Morgan Stanley amid low rates and economic slowdown.

Altria (MO) to Benefit From Solid Oral Tobacco Products Unit

Per the Zacks analyst, Altria is set to gain on efforts to expand oral tobacco products unit, wherein revenues rose 9.6% in the second quarter.

Business Diversification Aids Goldman (GS), Legal Issues A Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, the key source of Goldman's earnings stability is business diversification. However, legal hassles and volatile client-activity amid coronavirus-induced slowdown are concerns.

Cost-Control Efforts & Solid Balance Sheet Aid MetLife (MET)

Per the Zacks analyst, strategic initiatives have enabled the company to control costs, which is driving margins.

Expanding User Base, Product Offerings Aids Pinterest (PINS)

Per the Zacks analyst, Pinterest is benefiting from strength in user base backed by enhanced product offerings and a wider advertiser base.

New Upgrades

Gentex's (GNTX) Product Mix & Cost Reductions to Aid Profits

Gentex's favorable product mix along with new product launches and its structural & purchasing cost reductions are likely to aid the firm's bottom line going forward, per the Zacks analyst.

Restructuring, Global M&A Deals Aid Moelis & Company (MC)

Per the Zacks analyst, Moelis & Company's geographical expansion efforts, continued solid mergers and acquisitions along with restructuring efforts across the world will likely aid revenue growth.

Solid Demand for Connected Home Products Aids NETGEAR (NTGR)

Per the Zacks analyst, an accretive subscriber base and robust demand for connected home products driven by growing work-from-home trends are likely to boost NETGEAR's near-term revenues.

New Downgrades

eBay (EBAY) Grapples with Competition; Expenses A Concern

The Zacks analyst believes that increasing competition in the e-commerce space from Amazon and small players remains a major concern. Also, higher expenses could impact the company's profitability.

Intense Competition in Dialysis Market Hurts Fresenius (FMS)

The Zacks analyst is concerned about the intense competition to Fresenius Medical in the niche market of dialysis products. A tough regulatory environment is another concern.

Dismal Traffic & High Costs Hurt BJ's Restaurants (BJRI)

Per the Zacks analyst, BJ's Restaurants have been negatively impacted by dismal traffic due to social distancing protocols. Moreover, high operating costs also act as a headwind.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO): Free Stock Analysis Report



SAP SE (SAP): Free Stock Analysis Report



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Morgan Stanley (MS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY): Free Stock Analysis Report



BHP Group Limited (BHP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.