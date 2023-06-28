Top Analyst Reports for Texas Instruments, Regeneron & Micron Technology

Wednesday, June 28, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) and Micron Technology, Inc. (MU). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Shares of Texas Instruments have gained +18.7% over the past year against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry’s gain of +95.7%. The company is benefiting from growing demand for embedded technologies across the automotive and industrial markets. Moreover, solid rebound in the automotive market remains a positive.



Further, strengthening demand environment in the industrial, communication equipment and enterprise systems markets is a tailwind. Notably, solid investments in new growth avenues and competitive advantages remain tailwinds. Further, its portfolio of long-lived products and efficient manufacturing strategies are other positives.



However, pandemic-led supply-chain disruptions and imposition of new export regulations are headwinds. Further, weakness in Analog segment of the company is a concern. Additonally, softness in the personal electronics end-market remains an overhang.



(You can read the full research report on Texas Instruments here >>>)



Regeneron’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past year (+19.8% vs. -6.8%). The company maintains momentum on asthma drug Dupixent’s stellar performance, driven by continued strong demand in the approved indications.



Growth in Dupixent through additional label expansions and a promising late-stage pipeline set the momentum for further development. The approval of Libtayo for additional indications is likely to drive the drug’s sales and diversify the company’s portfolio. Regeneron has a deep pipeline and the development of additional drugs will be an incremental boost to the company.



However, lead drug Eylea sales are under pressure due to increasing competition. A decline in Eylea sales will hurt Regeneron's performance. The complete response letter for the application seeking approval of aflibercept 8 mg was a setback.



(You can read the full research report on Regeneron here >>>)



Shares of Micron Technology were in line with the Zacks Semiconductor Memory industry over the past year (+20.2% vs. +20.2%). The company is witnessing growing demand for memory chips from cloud-computing providers and acceleration in 5G (fifth-generation) cellular network adoptions.



Rising mix of high-value solutions, enhancement in customer engagement and improvement in cost structure are growth drivers as well. Additionally, 5G adoption in Internet of Things devices and wireless infrastructure is likely to spur demand for memory and storage.



However, Micron Technology near-term prospect looks gloomy as weakening consumer spending is negatively impacting demand for memory chips used in personal computers (PCs) and smartphones. Bit shipments for the DRAM and NAND memory chips may decline in the near-term as PC makers are adjusting their inventory due to weakened demand.



(You can read the full research report on Micron Technology here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include FedEx Corp. (FDX), McKesson Corp. (MCK) and Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET)



Today's Must Read

Automotive & Industrial Growth Aids Texas Instruments (TXN)



Dupixent Profits Fuels Regeneron (REGN), Eylea Decline A Woe



Rising High-Value Solution Mix Aids Micron Technology (MU)



Featured Reports

FedEx (FDX) Rides on Dividends Amid Shipping Volume Woes

The Zacks analyst is impressed with FedEx's efforts to reward its shareholders. However, shipping volume-related weakness is a concern.

McKesson's (MCK) Deals Buoys Optimism Amid Sluggish Market

Per the Zacks analyst, McKesson has been pursuing deals and acquisitions to drive growth. It is a dominant player in the Distribution market which is facing weaker generic pharmaceutical pricing trend

Arista (ANET) Rides on Rising Cloud Adoption, Rapid Innovation

Per the Zacks analyst, growing cloud networking market, focus on innovation and portfolio expansion backed by the development of AI/ML-driven network architecture will likely boost Arista's margins.

Personal Care Unit Aids Kimberly-Clark (KMB), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, strong momentum in Kimberly-Clark's Personal Care segment, led by strength in the North American market, should drive its revenues. High operating costs remain a concern.

Cost-Cuts Aid Stanley Black (SWK), Tools & Outdoor Unit Ails

The Zacks analyst is encouraged by the company's cost-cutting initiatives to drive margins. However, weakness in the Tools & Outdoor unit due to reduced retail and consumer demand is concerning.

Acquisitions, Diverse Customer Base Aid NRG Energy (NRG)

Per the Zacks analyst NRG Energy's expansion through organic & inorganic initiative, is likely to boost its results. Its diverse customer base & retention of customers increases earning predictability

Housing Demand Aids KB Home (KBH), High Mortgage Rates Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, KB Home is benefiting from solid Homebuilding segment's contribution and Built-to-Order approach. However, high mortgage rates as well as high costs and expenses ail.

New Upgrades

G-III Apparel's (GIII) Brands & Digital Business Look Solid

Per the Zacks analyst, G-III Apparel is optimistic about its global power brands, DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Karl Lagerfeld Paris. Its digital business also progresses well.

Solid Insurance in Force, Persistency Drive Radian (RDN)

Per the Zacks analyst, Radian is poised to grow given solid persistency and rise in new mortgage insurance business driving insurance in force, declining delinquency and lower level of claims paid.

Diamondback (FANG) to Benefit from Low Breakeven Costs

The Zacks analyst likes Diamondback Energy's extremely low oil price breakeven costs, wherein the company needs the commodity to be at just $50 a barrel to be profitable.

New Downgrades

Weak Demand & Lower Paper Volumes Ail Packaging Corp. (PKG)

Per the Zacks analyst, Packaging Corporation's (PKG) results will bear the brunt of weak packaging demand and lower paper volumes. Elevated cost and supply chain issues will also dent margins.

High Costs and Loan Concentration Affects Comerica (CMA)

Per the Zacks Analyst, rising costs might hurt Comerica's bottom-line growth. Also, substantial exposure to commercial loans and concentrated geographical footprints are concerning.

High Costs, Worsening Operating Backdrop Hurt KeyCorp (KEY)

Per the Zacks analyst, steadily rising costs, mainly due to buyouts and technological upgrades, will likely keep hurting KeyCorp. Worsening economic backdrop amid higher interest rates is a headwind.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.