Top Analyst Reports for Tesla, Oracle & Union Pacific

Wednesday, April 19, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), Oracle Corporation (ORCL) and Union Pacific Corporation (UNP). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Tesla shares have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry over the year-to-date period (+49.6% vs. +22.8%), reflecting the company's solid long-term growth prospects despite growing competition in the space. The electric vehicle (EV) king is set to benefit from the soaring popularity of its Models 3 and Y.



The Zacks analyst expect deliveries to see an annualized growth of around 33% in 2023. Production ramp-up at gigafactory 4 (in Berlin) and 5 (in Austin) and introduction of new models, including Semi and Cybertruck, are set to support long-term deliveries growth.



Additionally, Tesla’s energy generation and storage revenues outlook is promising. Falling debt levels is another positive. While inflation and economic concerns could pose near-term challenges, we expect Tesla to deliver outsized returns in the long run on the back of output ramp-up and introduction of new models.



(You can read the full research report on Tesla here >>>)



Shares of Oracle have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+22.3% vs. +3.2%). The company is benefiting from the ongoing momentum across its cloud business, driven by the strong uptake of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services and Autonomous Database offerings. Solid adoption of cloud-based applications, comprising NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Fusion ERP and Fusion Human Capital Management (HCM), bodes well.



Solid demand for the Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer is anticipated to drive the top line. Partnerships with Accenture and Microsoft is helping Oracle win new clientele. The company’s share buybacks and dividend policy are noteworthy.



However, higher spending on product enhancements, especially toward the cloud platform, amid increasing competition in the cloud domain is likely to limit margin expansion. We expect fiscal 2023 non-GAAP operating expenses to jump 14.1% over fiscal 2022.



(You can read the full research report on Oracle here >>>)



Shares of Union Pacific have gained +8.3% over the past six months against the Zacks Transportation - Rail industry’s gain of +11.2%. The company’s efforts to reward its shareholders even in the current uncertain scenario please us. The company hiked dividend twice in 2021. In May 2022, UNP further upped its quarterly dividend by 10%.



The railroad operator is also active on the buyback front. In 2022, UNP bought back shares worth $6,282 million. The railroad operator paid dividends worth $3,159 million in 2022. UNP's strong free cash flow generating ability supports its shareholder-friendly activities. The uptick in overall volumes (up 2% year over year in 2002) as labor woes ease is an added positive.



However, escalation in fuel costs as oil prices move north is a worry. This phenomenon induced a 20% rise in operating expenses in 2022. Fuel costs surged 68% last year. The same is likely to have been high in the March quarter too.



(You can read the full research report on Union Pacific here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW), The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) and Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Tesla (TSLA) Rides High on Robust Model 3/Y Deliveries



Oracle (ORCL) Gains from Cloud Suite Adoption & Partnerships



Dividends & Buybacks Aid Union Pacific (UNP), Cost Woes Stay



Featured Reports

Online Sales Aid The Estee Lauder Companies (EL), Costs a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, The Estee Lauder Companies (EL) is set to keep gaining from robust efforts to boost online sales. However, increased inflationary pressure is likely to persist.

Intercontinental (ICE) Banks on Buyouts Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Intercontinental Exchange is set to grow on a number of acquisitions and cost synergies. However, rising expenses weigh on margins.

Strategic Alliance Aid Walgreens (WBA) amid Stiff Rivalry

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about Walgreens' partnership with Prothena Corporation aimed to develop and evaluate effective therapies for Alzheimer's disease. Stiff competition remains a concern.

Halliburton (HAL) to Benefit from North American Exposure

The Zacks analyst believes that Halliburton can take advantage of the tight fundamentals of the North American land drilling space through its market-leading pressure pumping operations.

Solid Investment Boost First Solar (FSLR), Tariff Impact Woe

Per the Zacks Analyst, First Solar's expansion plan tend to bolster its long-term growth. Yet, termination or reduction in tariffs on silicon solar cells and modules from China may hurt First Solar

New Products to Aid Wix.com (WIX) Amid Stiff Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Wix's performance is gaining from robust uptake of Wix Editor and other new e-commerce applications. However, stiff competition is a headwind.

Barstool Sports Aids PENN Entertainment (PENN), Costs High

Per the Zacks analyst, the combination of Barstool's audience with theScore's fully integrated media and betting platform will aid PENN Entertainment. Yet, higher labor and non-gaming costs are risks.

New Upgrades

Growing Customer Base & Partnerships Aid ServiceNow (NOW)

Per the Zacks analyst, ServiceNow benefits from rising adoption of its workflows from companies undergoing digital transformation. Also, expanding partner base is a tailwind.

Ingersoll Rand (IR) Rides on Buyouts, Dividends & Buybacks

The Zacks analyst is encouraged by Ingersoll Rand's efforts to expand market presence through acquisitions. The company's commitment to reward shareholders via dividends and buybacks holds promise.

Antero Midstream (AM) Banks On $1B Midstream Project Backlog

Per the Zacks analyst, Antero Midstream's $0.9-$1 billion organic project backlog makes it well-positioned to deliver peer-leading free cash flow.

New Downgrades

Pacira's (PCRX) Overdependence on Exparel Sales Remain a Woe

Per the Zacks Analyst, Pacira's overdependence on Exparel sales in the absence of any other product candidate, is a major concern. Any regulatory setback will hurt the stock significantly.

Inflation led Dismal Demand Ails Aaron's (AAN) Performance

Per the Zacks analyst, Aaron's softness in customer demand in its core product categories stemming from continued inflation and other macroeconomic factors are likely to dent 2023 performance.

Deposits Outflows, High Costs are First Republic's (FRC) Woe

Per Zacks analyst, due to the recent bank failures, First Republic is facing uncertainity regarding its deposit flows and liquidity. Continued rise in expenses and funding costs will impede its growth

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.