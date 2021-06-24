Top Analyst Reports for Tesla, Alibaba & Johnson & Johnson

Thursday, June 24, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Tesla (TSLA), Alibaba Group (BABA), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of Tesla have underperformed the Zacks Domestic Automotive industry in the year-to-date period (-2.4% vs. +0.5%). The Zacks analyst, however, believes that the company has a first-mover advantage in the e-mobility space, with high range vehicles, superior technology and software edge.

Further, robust demand for Model 3/Y, Shanghai Gigafactory prospects, and aggressive expansion efforts bode well for the firm. However, an unclear 2021 vehicle delivery target is a cause of concern. Moreover, Tesla’s high operating costs and massive capex due to heavy investments related to the construction of gigafactories as well as the development of battery tech are likely to weigh on its near-term financials.

(You can read the full research report on Tesla here >>> )

Alibaba’s shares have lost -1.8% over the last six months against the Zacks Internet Commerce industry’s loss of -18.1%. However, the Zacks analyst thinks that Alibaba has been benefiting from solid momentum across the Core Commerce segment on the back of growth in its China and International Commerce businesses.

Also, its robust New Retail strategy which is gaining traction in the market is another positive. Additionally, the company’s strengthening cloud business on the back of its expanding customer base continues to drive its performance. However, regulatory concerns and higher costs associated with new initiatives remain major problems for the company.

(You can read the full research report on Alibaba here >>> )

Shares of Johnson & Johnson have gained +1.3% in the past three months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +9.5%. The Zacks analyst is impressed by J&J’s resilience amid the current macroeconomic turmoil, which it believes is due to the company’s diversification efforts.

Further, its Pharma unit is performing at above-market levels, supported by increased penetration of drugs such as Imbruvica, Darzalex and Stelara. J&J is also making rapid progress with its pipeline and line extensions with several pivotal data readouts lined up in 2021. However, J&J faces numerous lawsuits, which allege personal injuries to patients caused by the use of its products.

(You can read the full research report on Johnson & Johnson here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Toyota Motor (TM), 3M Company (MMM) and Colgate-Palmolive (CL).

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Click here for the 4 trades >>

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Shanghai Gigafactory to Drive Tesla (TSLA) Amid Chip Crunch

Core Commerce & Cloud Business Strength Aids Alibaba (BABA)

J&J's (JNJ) Pharma Unit, COVID-19 Vaccine Key to 2021 Growth

Featured Reports

Big E-Mobility Push to Buoy Toyota (TM) Amid High Capex

While collaboration with Subaru and Mazda will aid Toyota's ambitious electrification goals, the Zacks analyst is concerned about the firm's high capex needs which might mar near-term cash flows.

Solid Product Demand Aids 3M (MMM) Amid Supply-Chain Issues

Per the Zacks analyst, 3M (MMM) is benefiting from solid demand for products from end markets including healthcare and home improvement.

Colgate's (CL) Robust Pricing & Productivity Aid Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, Colgate has been witnessing pricing and productivity gains across all businesses on its premiumization and revenue growth management initiatives, which are aiding gross margin.

Intercontinental (ICE) Banks on Buyouts Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Intercontinental Exchange is set to grow on a number of acquisitions and cost synergies. However, rising expenses weigh on margins.

Investment Aids American Electric (AEP), Rate Dependency Hurts

Per the Zacks analyst, American Electric plans to invest $26.6 billion over the 2021-2024 period to boost earnings.

Proprietary Products Unit Aids West Pharmaceutical (WST)

Per the Zacks analyst, strength in the Proprietary Products segment, driven by substantial growth in high-value (HVP) products and solid momentum across all market units, aids West Pharmaceutical.

Jacobs (J) Banks on Focus 2023 Initiative & Solid Backlog

Per the Zacks analyst, Jacobs' Focus 2023 action plan - which aims at the adoption of digital technology across operations - will drive growth.

New Upgrades

Schlumberger (SLB) Banks on Profitable International Market

Being a leading provider of technology for complex oilfields, Schlumberger is better positioned to take up more profitable offshore projects in international markets, believes the Zacks analyst.

Seagate (STX) To Gain From Uptake of Mass Capacity Solutions

Per the Zacks analyst, solid cloud data center demand, recovering enterprise market and strength in video and image applications market is driving demand for Seagate's mass capacity storage offerings.

Hewlett Packard (HPE) Benefits From Spurt in Aruba Services

Per the Zacks analyst, a strong uptick in Aruba Services is driving Hewlett Packard's Intelligent Edge segment, which in turn, helps sustain its supremacy in the market with high growth opportunities.

New Downgrades

Intense Competition, Soft Margins Hurt America Movil (AMX)

Per the Zacks analyst, stiff competition from the U.S. tech giant, AT&T, coupled with aggressive promotional strategy through subsidized offers, tends to erode America Movil's near-term margins.

Low Rates & Asset Quality to Hurt East West Bancorp (EWBC)

Per the Zacks analyst, lower interest rates and deteriorating asset quality remain concerns for East West Bancorp. Yet, growth in loans and deposits, and a solid balance sheet will aid its financials.

Xerox (XRX) Hurt by Lower Demand for Paper Related Products

The Zacks analyst believes that decreasing demand for paper-related systems and products due to technological advancements will hurt Xerox.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.