Top Analyst Reports for salesforce, Citigroup & Royal Dutch Shell

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including salesforce.com (CRM), Citigroup (C) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of salesforce have underperformed the Zacks Computer Software industry over the past year (+46.7% vs. +49.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation.

The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. The company’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver.

However, stiff competition is a concern. Besides, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability.

Citigroup’s shares have gained +61.4% over the last six months against the Zacks Major Regional Banks industry’s gain of +51.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that Citigroup’s streamlining efforts, along with strategic investments in core business, bode well.

Also, net interest revenues will likely be supported by loan growth and mix, despite the low interest-rate environment. Further, a manageable debt level makes Citigroup less likely to default interest and debt repayment obligations in case of any economic downturn.

However, pending litigation issues might keep legal expenses elevated for the company. Additionally, a subdued consumer banking business might dent Citigroup's fee income base to some extent.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell have gained +0.2% in the past three months against the Zacks International Integrated Oil industry’s gain of +8.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is poised for capital appreciation based on a slew of tailwinds.

Shell’s trading business has been instrumental in helping the supermajor partly cushion the impact of the coronavirus-induced oil price slump. Further, the company’s position as a key supplier of liquefied natural gas should benefit its long-term cash flow growth on the back of attractive growth opportunities.

It is also making solid progress toward the transition to a renewable energy-focused future and pledged to halve carbon emissions over the next five decades. Meanwhile, the firm’s high investment grade rating translates into low borrowing rates.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include NIKE (NKE), NextEra Energy (NEE) and The Charles Schwab (SCHW).

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

Digital Transformation and Acquisitions Aid Salesforce (CRM)

Streamlining Efforts, Expense Savings Support Citigroup (C)

Shell (RDS.A) to Benefit from LNG Demand Growth

Strength in NIKE's (NKE) Digital Business Aids Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, NIKE gains from a solid online show across all regions. Its digital sales rose in double-digits in North America alone.

Steady Investment & Renewable Focus Aid NextEra Energy (NEE)

Per the Zacks analyst, NextEra's planned investment to enhance clean electricity generation and strengthen its infrastructure will boost its profitability.

Acquisitions, Trading Focus Support Schwab (SCHW) Revenues

Per the Zacks analyst, opportunistic buyouts over the past year, and commission-free trading, which is leading to a rise in client assets, continue supporting Schwab.

Micron (MU) Benefits from Growing Memory-Chip Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Micron is growing on solid memory-chip demand from PC manufacturers and data-center operators as the pandemic has boosted the work-and-learn-from-home trend.

Global Industrial Segment Aids Ecolab (ECL) Amid Forex Woes

While Ecolab has been gaining from solid prospects of its core Global Industrial Segment, the Zacks analyst is concerned about the persistent foreign exchange headwinds.

Expanding Cloud Portfolio & Partner Base Aids VMWare (VMW)

Per the Zacks analyst, VMware is benefiting from strong demand for its expanding cloud-based solutions, strong partner base, and Carbon Black & Pivotal acquisitions.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Banks on Macao Business Amid High Debt

Per the Zacks analyst, Las Vegas Sands' planned investment in new capital projects in Macao and higher revenues from The Parisian Macao are likely to drive growth.

New Upgrades

Penske (PAG) to be Aided by Kansas City Freightliner Buyout

The impending buyout of Kansas City Freightliner, which is set to expand Penske's Premier Truck Group arm's scale and bolster prospects, has made the Zacks analyst bullish on the stock.

CoreLogic (CLGX) Continues to Benefit from Acquisitions.

The Zacks Analyst likes CoreLogic's acquisition strategy to increase its market share in mortgage, real estate, insurance, capital markets, public sector, and rental property markets.

Charles River (CRAI) Rides on Business Model, Global Presence

The Zacks analyst believes a solid global network and diversified business model helps Charles River work with some world-leading experts while not being dependent on any specific industry.

New Downgrades

Phillips 66 Partners' (PSXP) Liberty Exit to Hurt Profits

Phillips 66 Partners' exit from the Liberty Pipeline project is set to result in significant impairment charges, which will hurt the bottom line. Its levered balance sheet concerns the Zacks analyst.

Unfavorable Valuation, Covid-19 Impact Hurts Kratos (KTOS)

Per the Zacks Analyst, Kratos' historical EV/EBVITDA ratio reflects a gloomy picture that might be a cause for investors' concern. Moreover, the pandemic has impacted its tactical drone business.

Weak BSD Unit Weighs on The ODP Corporation's (ODP) Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, pandemic-led headwinds across the CompuCom, BSD and Retail units hurt The ODP's sales in fourth quarter. Such headwinds are likely to persist in the first half of 2021.

