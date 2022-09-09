Top Analyst Reports for QUALCOMM, TotalEnergies & S&P Global

Friday, September 9, 2022



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), TotalEnergies SE (TTE) and S&P Global Inc. (SPGI). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

QUALCOMM shares have held up a lot better than peers in the chip space, with the stock down -7.9% over the past year against the Zacks Semiconductor industry's -18.8% decline and the S&P 500 index's -11.4% decline. Expected weakness in China, an industry-wide inventory overhang and the prospect of softening demand at the lower end of the Android handset market remain headwinds for the company. But Qualcomm is far better placed than its peers in navigating this uncertain environment. It is well entrenched in the premium handset market and has viable long-term opportunities beyond smartphones, with products for the PC/Server, IoT, AR/VR and auto end-markets.

QUALCOMM is witnessing healthy traction in EDGE networking solutions across diverse sectors. The buyout of Arriver will bolster its ability to deliver fully integrated Advanced Driver Assistance System solutions to automakers.

The company is well-positioned to benefit from solid 5G traction with greater visibility and diversified businesses to meet its long-term revenue targets.

TotalEnergies shares have gained +19.1% over the past year against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry’s gain of +45.1%. The company continues to gain from startups, increased commodity prices, well-spread LNG assets and an expanding upstream portfolio that has exposure to fast-growing hydrocarbon-producing regions.

TTE streamlines its portfolio through acquisitions, partnerships and divestitures. TTE is making regular investments to expand renewable operations and aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. However, its production gets impacted by the natural decline in the oil and natural gas fields.

TTE remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizable volume to production. It has operations in some politically-troubled regions and the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict might affect profitability.

S&P Global shares have declined -17.8% over the past year against the Zacks Business - Information Services industry’s decline of -15.0%. The company remains vulnerable to proceedings, investigations and inquiries with respect to the ratings provided, leading to legal charges, damages or fines. Growth initiatives, higher compensations and incentives raise the company's expenses.

Decreasing current ratio is not desirable as it indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term debt obligations. Partly due to these headwinds, the stock has declined in the past year. However, S&P Global remains well poised to gain from growing demand for business information services. Buyouts help innovate, increase differentiated content and develop new products.

Effective management execution has helped it generate solid cash flow which is utilized for growth initiatives. Dividend payments and share buybacks boost investors confidence and positively impact earnings per share.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), The Boeing Company (BA), and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR).

Today's Must Read

Qualcomm (QCOM) Rides on 5G Traction, Diversified Businesses



Expanding LNG & Clean Energy Assets Aid TotalEnergies (TTE)



IHS Markit Merger Aids S&P Global (SPGI), Low Liquidity Ails



Featured Reports

PayPal (PYPL) Benefits From Increasing Total Payment Volume

Per the Zacks analyst, PayPal's total payment volume is rising owing to solid adoption of Venmo and merchant services. Further, growing momentum across PayPal Checkout experiences is positive.

Military Business Aids Boeing (BA), Supply Chain Issue Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Boeing boasts $2.6 trillion market opportunity for defense and space, which would bolster its growth. Yet, COVID induced supply chain shortages might hurt the stock's results.

Enbridge (ENB) to Gain From $4.5B Midstream Growth Projects

Per the Zacks Analyst, Enbridge is likely to generate significant cash flows from the $4.5-billion midstream growth projects sanctioned from the beginning of the year. Its huge debt level is a concern

Aerospace Strength Aids General Electric (GE), Power Ails

While the Zacks analyst is encouraged by the momentum in the company's Aerospace business owing to recovery in the commercial market, lower shipment volumes in the Power segment are worrisome.

AIG's Cost-Reduction Initiatives Aid, Debt Remains High

The Zacks analyst expects AIG's cost-control efforts are likely to keep boosting the bottom line. Yet, the company's massive debt level remains a concern.

Prothena (PRTA) Pipeline Promises Potential, Competition Stiff

Per the Zacks analyst, Prothena is rapidly advancing its robust pipeline of early and late-stage candidates. However, competition from bigwigs in targeted markets is stiff.

Cardinal Health's (CAH) Diverse Products Gives Competitive Edge

Per the Zacks analyst Cardinal Health's diversified portfolio represents long-term opportunities. Its products provide the company with a competitive edge in the niche space with cutthroat competition

New Upgrades

Petrobras (PBR) Aided by Brazil's Pre-Salt Oil Reserves

The Zacks analyst believes that Petrobras' stake in Brazil's huge pre-salt oil reserves puts it in an enviable position to maintain an impressive production growth profile for years to come.

Capacity Expansion, Cost Reduction to Aid Albemarle (ALB)

According to the Zacks analyst, Albemarle should gain from its actions to boost its global lithium derivative capacity. Its cost-saving actions will also support margins.

High Demand, Strategic Acquisitions Aids Extra Space (EXR)

Per the Zacks Analyst, a high brand value, favorable self-storage industry fundamentals, strong presence in key cities and strategic acquisitions are key growth drivers for Extra Space Storage.

New Downgrades

Higher Supply-Chain Costs Hurt McCormick's (MKC) Margin

Per the Zacks analyst, escalated supply-chain costs are putting pressure on McCormick's gross margin. The company continued to encounter supply-chain hurdles during fiscal third-quarter.

Semtech (SMTC) Suffers From Sluggishness in Consumer Market

Per the Zacks analyst, Semtech is witnessing soft demand in the consumer market owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Weak Special Events Business Hurts Dave & Buster's (PLAY)

Per the Zacks analyst, Dave & Buster's hurt by weak Special Events business and inflationary pressures on labor and commodities.



