Top Analyst Reports for PayPal, BHP & American Tower

Tuesday, November 24, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including PayPal (PYPL), BHP Group (BHP) and American Tower (AMT). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

PayPal shares have modestly underperformed the Zacks Internet Software industry in the year to date period (+86.4% vs. +89.4%), but the stock has otherwise been a stellar performer on the back of accelerating transaction revenues. However, increasing credit loss reserves owing to macroeconomic projections on account of coronavirus is a serious matter of concern.

PayPal reported strong third quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues topped the estimates and grew year over year. Robust growth in total payments volume (TPV) owing to increasing net new active accounts drove the top line.

Moreover, strengthening customer engagement on the company’s platform and Honey buyout benefits were positive. Further, strong performance by Venmo and merchant services contributed well to the TPV growth. Additionally, growing momentum of the company’s core peer to peer and PayPal Checkout experiences was a tailwind.

Shares of BHP have gained +10.9% over the past year against the Zacks Mining - Miscellaneous industry’s rise of +16.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that efforts to make operations more efficient through smarter technology adoption across the entire value chain are likely to bolster the company’s margins.

BHP Group’s iron ore production rose 8% year over year to 66 Mt in first-quarter fiscal 2021 driven by record production at Jimblebar and strong supply chain performance. In fiscal 2021, it expects to produce 244-253 Mt of iron ore. The surge in iron prices holds promise. Its focus on lowering debt will fuel growth.

The company plans to simplify its coal portfolio and concentrate on higher quality coking coals. BHP Group has six major projects under development in petroleum, copper, iron ore and potash, which will drive growth in the long run. However, the expected decline in global steel demand, as growth in China will be offset by weak demand elsewhere due the impact of the pandemic, remains a major concern.

American Tower shares have lost -5.4% over the past six months against the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust industry’s rise of +12.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that American Tower’s deal to acquire InSite Wireless Group’s towers will mark the company’s entry in Canada and boost the U.S. business.

Its impressive third-quarter results were supported by strong organic tenant billing growth. Going forward, American Tower is well-positioned to benefit from incremental carrier network investments, driven by increasing mobile data usage and growth in 5G deployment. These are likely to drive leasing activity over the long term.

The company’s strong balance sheet also support its expansion plans. However, tenant concentration is concerning as any consolidations or reduction in network spending might adversely impact the company’s top-line growth. Stiff competition and elevated churn in certain emerging markets remain woes.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Zoom Video Communications (ZM), Target (TGT) and Deere (DE).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Today's Must Read

PayPal (PYPL) Benefits From Increasing Total Payment Volume

High Iron Prices, Liquidity Aid BHP Group (BHP), Demand Ails

Tower Buyouts Aid American Tower (AMT), Churn Woes Linger

Featured Reports

Work-From-Home & Online Learning Wave Aids Zoom Video (ZM)

Per the Zacks analyst, Zoom Video is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced remote working and Internet-based education wave.

Target's (TGT) Omnichannel Efforts, Digitization to Aid Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Target's focus on enhancing omnichannel capacities, remodeling stores, and expanding same-day delivery options have been fueling sales.

Deere (DE) Rides on Investments & Cost Control Actions

The Zacks analyst expects Deere to gain from cost-reduction initiatives, growing U.S farm income, and investment in new products with advanced technologies.

New Products, Acquisition Fuel Zoetis (ZTS) Amid Slowdown

Per the Zacks analyst, Zoetis companion animal business driven by Apoquel and Simparica should maintain growth amid challenges for beef and dairy customers.

Robust Sequencing Placements Aids Illumina (ILMN) in Pandemic

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about the sequential increase in Illumina's sequencing system placements amid the pandemic.

Business Streamlining, Solid Balance Sheet Aid MetLife (MET)

Per the Zacks analyst, the separation of a number of low-return high-risk businesses has enabled the company to focus on core areas; its strong capital position aids strategic investments.

Waste Connections (WCN) Rides on Buyouts Amid High Debt

The Zacks analyst likes Waste Connections' buyout strategy to expand the customer base, service offerings, and global footprint.

New Upgrades

Darden (DRI) Banks on Solid Online Sales & Digital Efforts

Per the Zacks analyst, Darden is likely to benefit from robust online sales coupled with streamlining of order pickup process and payment methods during the current scenario.

Solid Comps at Bath & Body Works to Aid L Brands (LB) Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, stellar performance at L Brands' (LB) Bath & Body Works segment will continue to drive sales. During third-quarter fiscal 2020, sales at brand grew 55%, while comps rose 56%.

Cost Discipline & Strong Financials to Aid Cooper Tire (CTB)

Cooper Tire's cost cut efforts to boost margins and liquidity has made the Zacks analyst bullish on the stock. The firm's strong balance sheet allows it to actively engage in investor-friendly moves.

New Downgrades

Insulet (PODD) Suffers from Delayed Elective Physician Visits

The Zacks analyst is concerned about the regular deferral of elective physician office visits which might trouble Insulet during its process to recover from pandemic-led business disruption.

Elevated Expenses Likely to Mar CyberArk's (CYBR) Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities and higher sales incentives are likely to dampen CyberArk's margins.

Rising Costs, Import Tariffs to Hurt Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

Per the Zacks analyst, Canadian Solar is incurring logistic costs due to COVID-19 that may hurt its earnings. Also, back to back import tariffs levied by the U.S. and Chinese governments pose risk.

