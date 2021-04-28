Top Analyst Reports for NVIDIA, Booking Holdings & Altria

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA (NVDA), Booking Holdings (BKNG), and Altria Group (MO). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of NVIDIA have outperformed the Zacks General Semiconductor in the last one-year period (+105.1% vs. +46.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that NVIDIA is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work-from-home and learn-at-home wave.

It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business.

Additionally, collaboration with Daimler-owned Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. However, management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues.

Booking Holdings’ shares have gained +28% over the last three months against the Zacks Internet Commerce industry’s loss of -12.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that Booking Holdings is benefiting from improving bookings. The re-opening of the economy is contributing well to the company's bookings.

Additionally, its expanding payment platform is acting as a tailwind. The company remains optimistic about its highly variable cost structure and strong liquidity position, which are expected to help it in navigating through the current crisis scenario.

Further, growing alternative accommodation business and strengthening flight capabilities are other positives. However, disruptions in the travel industry caused by coronavirus remain major headwinds. Furthermore, continued sluggishness in the company's agency business remains an overhang.

Shares of Altria have gained +28.3% in the past six months against the Zacks Tobacco industry’s gain of +27.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is gaining from its pricing strategy, which boosted revenues and adjusted operating companies income (OCI) in the fourth-quarter 2020.

Altria continues to see strength in the oral tobacco products unit, which is poised to gain from expansions in IQOS and on! However, earnings remained soft in the quarter as margins were offset by high corporate as well as financing costs.

This apart, the company’s wine business is likely to remain under pressure amid the pandemic. Management said that it expects 2021 cigarette industry volumes to be impacted by factors like adult smokers, unemployment rates and stay-at-home trends.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Moderna (MRNA), Quanta Services (PWR) and Phillips 66 (PSX).

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Strong GPU Adoption in Gaming, Datacenter Aids NVIDIA (NVDA)

Improving Bookings Aid Booking Holdings (BKNG) Amid Risks

Altria (MO) Benefits From Robust Pricing, Wine Business Soft

Featured Reports

Moderna's (MRNA) COVID-19 Vaccine Promising Amid Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Moderna's rapid progress with coronavirus vaccine is boosting its prospects. It expects to generate $18 billion from vaccine sales.

Growth Plans Aids Quanta (PWR) Amid Lower Industrial Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Quanta Services is benefiting from a robust three-pronged growth strategy. However, lower industrial service revenues given tepid demand are hurting the toplines.

Phillips 66 (PSX) to Grow on Sweeny Hub Expansion Project

The Zacks analyst believes that Phillips 66's Sweeny Hub capacity expansion, backed by long-term commitments, will deliver strong growth.

Valero (VLO) Continues to Gain on Improving Refining Margin

The Zacks analyst is optimistic about Valero since improving refining margin and product demand continue to aid the company.

Investments Boost ConEd (ED), Poor Financial Ratios Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, solid investments aid Consolidated Edison's infrastructural development. Yet its poor financial ratios might hurt the stock's ability to duly meet its debt obligations.

Strategic Initiatives, Capital Position Aid Synchrony (SYF)

Per the Zacks analyst, the company's strategic buyouts and renewal of alliances have led to significant growth.

Strategic Acquisitions Aid KeyCorp (KEY), Lower Rates a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, KeyCorp's inorganic growth strategy and focus on improving fee income are likely to continue aiding financials. Yet, lower interest rates and mounting expenses remain headwinds.

New Upgrades

Accelerating Non-Trading Revenue Base Aids Nasdaq (NDAQ)

Per the Zacks analyst, Nasdaq is set to benefit from its focus on Market Technology and Information Services businesses as well as growth from index and analytics businesses.

Robust Margins Growth Drives Snap-on's (SNA) Bottom Line

Per the Zacks analyst, Snap-on's bottom line has been gaining from solid margins stemming from higher sales volume and increased focus on rapid continuous improvement (RCI) initiatives.

Cost Management & Siding Business Aid Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

Per the Zacks analyst, Louisiana-Pacific is benefitting from its continuous focus on improving business by growing the Siding unit and simultaneously reducing cost across all businesses.

New Downgrades

Input Cost Inflation Hurts Kimberly-Clark's (KMB) Profits

Per the Zacks analyst, Kimberly-Clark's first-quarter performance was hurt by higher pulp and other material costs. For 2021, management expects commodity inflation in the band of $900-$1,050 million.

Pandemic-led Sales Disorder, Weak Margins Irks NuVasive (NUVA)

The Zacks analyst is worried about NuVasive's dull top-line performance hurt by pandemic-led deferral of elective surgeries. Contraction of both margins is discouraging too.

Air Transport Services (ATSG) Plagued by Capex Woes

With the company making hefty investments in purchasing aircrafts, the Zacks analyst is concerned about its high capital expenditures, as it has the potential to limit bottom-line growth.

