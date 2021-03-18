Top Analyst Reports for Novo Nordisk, NextEra & 3M Company

Thursday, March 18, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Novo Nordisk (NVO), NextEra Energy (NEE), and 3M Company (MMM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Novo Nordisk shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceutical industry over the past year (+37.2% vs. +24.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that drugs like Victoza, Ozempic, Xultophy and Saxenda have been helping the company maintain momentum. Label expansion of existing drugs will further boost sales.

Novo Nordisk beat both sales and earnings estimates for the fourth quarter of 2020. Ozempic is off to a solid start and the launch of Rybelsus looks impressive. Novo Nordisk has one of the broadest diabetes portfolios in the industry.

In 2021, the company will keep focusing on commercial execution, while conducting more late-stage clinical studies than ever to meet the needs of the people living with diabetes and other serious chronic diseases.

(You can read the full research report on Novo Nordisk here >>> )

NextEra Energy shares have gained +2.4% over the last six months against the Zacks Electric Power industry’s gain of +8.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that a well-chalked capital investment plan, natural gas pipeline projects, robust renewable backlog, addition of renewable generation assets, acquisitions and adequate liquidity will boost its performance.

The company carried strategic acquisitions and its capital growth projects amid this crisis, and has ample liquidity to meet its current debt obligations. However, its nature of business is subject to complex and comprehensive federal, state, as well as other regulations.

If the planned nuclear plant outages last longer or an unplanned outage occurs, the company’s operations and profitability might be hampered.

(You can read the full research report on NextEra Energy here >>> )

Shares of 3M Company have gained +8.7% in the past three months against the Zacks Diversified Operations industry’s gain of +5.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is well-positioned to benefit from its solid product portfolio, restructuring actions, inorganic actions and shareholder-friendly policies.

Demand is expected to be high in various end markets, including personal safety, home improvement and others. For 2021, the company expects adjusted earnings of $9.20-$9.70 and year-over-year sales growth of 5-8%.

However, the impacts of 2020 headwinds, raw material prices and divestitures are expected to hurt earnings in 2021. Also, woes related to huge debts and international exposure as well as expenses related to research and development, and restructuring charges might be concerning.

(You can read the full research report on 3M Company here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Sanofi (SNY), General Motors (GM) and U.S. Bancorp (USB).

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

AccessZacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Diabetes Drugs Aid Growth Amid Rivalry

Steady Investment & Renewable Focus Aid NextEra Energy (NEE)

Solid Product Demand Aids 3M (MMM), Raw Material Prices Ail

Featured Reports

Sanofi (SNY) Specialty Care Unit Helps Sales, Pipeline Solid

The Zacks analyst says Sanofi's Specialty Care unit is on a strong footing with regular label expansion of Dupixent.

Diverse Revenues Aid U.S. Bancorp (USB), Low Rates a Concern

Per the Zacks analyst, diversified revenues, solid liquidity and gradual rise in loan demand will aid U.S. Bancorp.

EV Push to Buoy General Motors (GM) Amid Chip Crunch

General Motors' collaborations with Honda and EVgo is set to boost its e-mobility game. However, a global shortage in semiconductor supply may hurt the firm's near-term sales, per the Zacks analyst.

Solid Demand Aids Northrop (NOC), Supply Chain Turmoil Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, strong global demand for its products like F-35, Triton and E-2D Advanced Hawkeyes steadily boosts Northrop.

Growth Projects Aid Newmont (NEM) Amid Cost Woes

The Zacks analyst believes that Newmont will gain from a number of growth projects including Tanami expansion, Yanacocha Sulfides and Ahafo north amid headwind from higher production costs.

Marketplace & Managed Payments Strength Benefits eBay (EBAY)

Per the Zacks analyst, solid Marketplace growth is aiding eBay's gross merchandise volume. Further, strengthening managed payments offerings are driving customer momentum.

Core Subscription Segment Aids Veeva (VEEV), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, sustained strength in Veeva's core Subscription Service unit continues to drive the company's growth prospects.

New Upgrades

Cost Reductions, Capacity Expansion Aid ArcelorMittal (MT)

Per the Zacks analyst, the company will gain from actions to expand its steel-making capacity and advanced high strength steel product line. Cost-cutting actions will also support its bottom line.

Solid Bath & Body Works Unit to Aid L Brands (LB) Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, continued growth at L Brands' (LB) Bath & Body Works segment is likely to keep driving sales. During fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, both sales and comps in this unit improved 22%.

Dividends, Buybacks & Container Demand Aid Triton (TRTN)

The Zacks analyst is impressed by the company's efforts to reward its shareholders. The uptick in container demand with the gradual resumption of economic activities also bodes well.

New Downgrades

Glaxo's (GSK) Respiratory, HIV & Vaccine Units Under Pressure

The Zacks analyst says that competitive pressures on Glaxo's respiratory and HIV drugs has risen. Slowdown in vaccination rates may continue to hurt vaccine sales in 2021, mainly in the first half.

Carter's (CRI) Elevated SG&A Expense Concerns Investors

Per the Zacks analyst, Carter's is witnessing higher SG&A expense due to compensation related costs, increased marketing, digital and omni-channel investments, and enhancement of distribution centers.

B&G Foods (BGS) Troubled by Increased COVID-19 & Input Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, B&G Foods is seeing high COVID-19 costs, which came in at $4.3 million in fourth quarter.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



U.S. Bancorp (USB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sanofi (SNY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Novo Nordisk AS (NVO): Free Stock Analysis Report



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): Free Stock Analysis Report



3M Company (MMM): Free Stock Analysis Report



General Motors Company (GM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.