Top Analyst Reports for Netflix, SAP & Illinois Tool Works

Friday, January 26, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), SAP SE (SAP) and Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Shares of Netflix have outperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry over the past six months (+36.0% vs. +18.3%), with the streaming giant's blockbuster results on January 23rd adding to the stock's performance momentum. The company added 13.12 million paid subscribers globally in fourth-quarter 2023, with a rise of 1% in average revenue per subscription.



The company attributed the robust top-line growth to its paid subscription-sharing offering (part of its password-sharing crackdown), recent price changes and the strength of its business in general. Netflix is expected to continue dominating the streaming space, courtesy of its diversified content portfolio, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized and foreign-language content.



However, stiff competition in the streaming space from the likes of Apple, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock and Paramount+ is a headwind. NFLX’s leveraged balance sheet and a higher streaming obligation are concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Netflix here >>>)



SAP shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past six months (+29.4% vs. +19.4%). The company’s Q4 performance gained from continued strength in its cloud business, especially the Rise with SAP and Grow with SAP solutions. Momentum in SAP’s business technology platform, particularly the S/4HANA solution, along with opportunities presented by proliferation of generative AI bodes well.



SAP is now focusing more on vital strategic growth areas, especially Business AI, and position the company for future growth. Management also reaffirmed its 2025 long-term targets for cloud and total revenues. Frequent product launches, and strategic acquisitions and collaborations are other tailwinds.



However, continued softness in the Software license and support business segment coupled with global macroeconomic weakness and geopolitical instability remain concerning. Increasing costs and stiff competition are additional headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on SAP here >>>)



Shares of Illinois Tool Works have gained +3.7% over the past six months against the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry’s gain of +9.7%. The company is benefiting from improving supply chains and underlying demand. Strength in the Automotive OEM segment, driven by favorable customer mix and product line simplification activities is aiding the company’s performance.



Decreasing cost of sales and enterprise initiatives are supporting Illinois Tool’s margin performance. The company’s efforts to add shareholder value are encouraging. However, persistent weakness in the Test & Measurement and Electronics segment due to softness in semiconductor-related business in the North American region is concerning.



The decline in the consumer packaging, specialty films and strength films businesses within the Specialty Products segment is an added woe. Given Illinois Tool’s international presence, foreign currency headwinds may weigh on its near-term performance.



(You can read the full research report on Illinois Tool Works here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD), Exelon Corporation (EXC) and Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Netflix (NFLX) Benefits from Paid Sharing & Robust Portfolio



Solid Momentum in Cloud Business Driving SAP's Performance



Automotive OEM Unit Aids Illinois Tool (ITW) Amid Forex Woes



Featured Reports

Project Investments, Productivity to Aid Air Products (APD)

While Air Products faces headwinds from weak demand in China and Europe, it should gain from investments in high-return industrial gas projects and productivity actions, per the Zacks analyst.

Regulated Investment and Debt Management Aid Exelon (EXC)

Per the Zacks analyst, Exelon's planned $31.3B investment to strengthen transmission and distribution lines and efficient management of outstanding debt are going to boost its performance.

High Card Sales Aid Discover Financial (DFS), Expenses Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, increasing card sales volume, backed by alliances and partnerships, is driving Discover Financial's performance. However, rising expenses remain a concern for the company.

Life-Science Assets Demand Aid Alexandria (ARE), High Rates Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, healthy demand for top-quality life-science assets in key markets is likely to benefit Alexandria. However, a vast development outlay and high interest rates are concerning.

Investments, Expanding Customer Base Aid Atmos Energy (ATO)

Per the Zacks analyst, Atmos Energy's investment plan will help to increase the safety and reliability of its natural gas pipelines. Increasing customer count will boost demand for its services.

New Upgrades

Ryanair (RYAAY) Continues to Benefit From Improved Traffic

The Zacks Analyst is impressed with Ryanair's improved traffic growth, which implies increased passenger volume. Measures to expand its fleet to cater to the rising travel demand are encouraging.

Twisted Tea Brand to Shape Boston Beer's (SAM) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Boston Beer's Twisted Tea brand has been gaining from its growing brand awareness and household penetration. SAM expects the brand to witness strong growth in 2023.

New Downgrades

Low Gas Prices, Minimal Hedging to Hurt Coterra (CTRA)

The Zacks analyst believes that low gas prices will put pressure on Coterra Energy's margins. The lack of substantial hedge protection also makes it more exposed to commodity price volatility.

BioPharma Downturn, Soft Chinese Market Hurt Bio-Rad (BIO)

The Zacks analyst is worried about Bio-Rad's Life Science business affected by the biopharma challenges and economic issues in China. Soft China market conditions dent Clinical Diagnostics sales.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exelon Corporation (EXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SAP SE (SAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.