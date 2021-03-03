Top Analyst Reports for Netflix, Honeywell & FedEx

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Netflix (NFLX), Honeywell International (HON) and FedEx (FDX). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Netflix shares have underperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry over the past year (+37.8% vs. +55.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that Netflix is dominating the streaming space on the back of its diversified content portfolio, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content.

Higher number of originals are expected to aid user-base growth in 2021 despite rising competition from Apple TV+, Amazon prime video, HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock, Discovery+ and TikTok. The company plans to release at least one new original film every week in 2021.

User-friendly features like Downloads For You and more efficient Parental Controls are key positives. The launch of low-priced mobile plans is also expected to expand Netflix’s subscriber base in Asia Pacific. However, Netflix’s leveraged balance sheet and higher streaming obligation is also a concern.

Shares of Honeywell have gained +24.4% in the last six months against the Zacks Diversified Operations industry’s gain of +27%. The Zacks analyst believes that strength in defense and space businesses as well as solid demand for warehouse automation products are likely to boost Honeywell’s revenues in the quarters ahead.

Also, solid demand for personal protective equipment, along with a strong backlog conversion rate, will act as tailwinds. Increased commercial and operational excellence initiatives are likely to improve its near-term profitability.

Also, strong cash flows allow it to effectively deploy capital for making acquisitions and paying out dividends. The company believes that the coronavirus outbreak-led market downturn and weak commercial aerospace will adversely impact its near-term results.

FedEx shares have lost -12.8% over the past three months against the Zacks Air Freight and Cargo industry’s loss of -6.5%. The Zacks analyst is pleased with the company’s efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks despite the present turbulent scenario.

Repeating the last few quarters' trend, surging e-commerce demand aided FedEx’s results in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The company beat on revenues as well as earnings per share. Both metrics also improved year over year.

Revenues at the FedEx Ground segment, which handles e-commerce deliveries for many retailers, surged 38.2% on higher residential volumes, which are also are increasing with most people placing orders online. The outperformance was also led by an uptick in demand for business-to-business delivery services.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Target (TGT), Bayer (BAYRY) and Carvana (CVNA).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Target's (TGT) Omnichannel & Store Expansion to Boost Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Target's focus on enhancing omni-channel capacities, and expanding same-day delivery options are likely to fuel top-line growth.

Recent Drug Approvals Aid Bayer (BAYRY), Stiff Rivalry a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, Bayer has undertaken several initiatives to strengthen its portfolio.

IDEXX (IDXX) Rides on Strong CAG Growth, Global Sales Up

The Zacks analyst is bullish on CAG Diagnostics recurring revenues growth boosting overall top-line.

Robust Business Model Aids Carvana (CVNA) Amid Debt Woes

While Carvana's compelling end-to-end online business model and trademark vending car machine are fueling sales, the Zacks analyst is worried of the firm's high debt-to-capitalization of 68%.

Marathon (MPC) to Gain from Speedway Sale Amid Weak Demand

The Zacks analyst believes that Marathon Petroleum's sale of Speedway business will bring in much-needed cash but is worried over the coronavirus-induced oil products demand destruction.

Rising Revenues Aid, Cat Loss Exposure Ails Allstate (ALL)

Per the Zacks analyst, its improving revenues on the back of broad product suite, acquisitions and pricing discipline has contributed to overall growth.

Innovations Aid Enphase (ENPH), Capital Crunch Pose Risk

Per the Zacks analyst, Enphase frequently launches newer versions of its microinverters to expand its market share.

Synopsys (SNPS) Banks on Strong Product Menu, Contract Wins

Per the Zacks analyst, Synopsys' focus on strengthening its product portfolio is helping it cater to the growing demand in the EDA market. Deal wins at leading semiconductor companies is a tailwind.

Scientific Games (SGMS) Drives on Innovative Product Portfolio

Per the Zacks analyst, Scientific Games benefits from innovative product portfolio and strategic acquisitions which broadens its product pipeline in digital gaming and online lottery markets.

Solid E-commerce Momentum to Bolster Hibbett's (HIBB) Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Hibbett is witnessing strong e-commerce penetration as customers adopt online mode of shopping amid the pandemic.

High Capex & Rising Debt Level to Hurt Harley-Davidson (HOG)

Significant investments needed for Harley-Davidson's rebranding strategy is likely to dent its bottom line. Elevated debt levels also restrict the firm's financial flexibility, per the Zacks analyst.

Envestnet (ENV) Continues to Grapple With Higher Debt

The Zacks analyst believes that high debt may limit Envestnet's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.

Carter's (CRI) Elevated SG&A Expense Concerns Investors

Per the Zacks analyst, Carter's is witnessing higher SG&A expense due to compensation related costs, increased marketing, digital and omni-channel investments, and enhancement of distribution centers.

