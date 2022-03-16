Top Analyst Reports for Morgan Stanley, PetroChina & Duke Energy

Wednesday, March 16, 2022



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Morgan Stanley (MS), PetroChina Company Ltd. (PTR) and Duke Energy Corp. (DUK). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Morgan Stanley have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past year (+3.0% vs. -3.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been continuously making efforts to focus less on the capital markets-driven revenue sources. The acquisitions of Eaton Vance and E*Trade Financial are a step in this direction. Increased focus on corporate lending will keep supporting financials in the quarters ahead.



Also, the company’s robust capital deployment activities reflect a solid liquidity position, through which it will enhance shareholder value. However, elevated expenses due to investments in franchise will likely hurt profits. Relatively lower interest rates and uncertainty about the performance of the capital markets make us apprehensive.



Shares of PetroChina have underperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated – International industry over the past year (+14.2% vs. +26.8%), although higher oil prices are expected to support the state-run giant's upstream unit in the near-to-medium term, per the Zacks analyst. As is evident from the nine-month results, PetroChina's exploration & production segment has been benefiting from the stunning turnaround in commodity prices.



However, the historic oil price crash of 2020 hit PetroChina hard even as the volatility in commodity swings make things challenging for the company. Investors are also worried over PetroChina’s limited progress in expanding its international exposure and its weak oil production growth prospects.



Shares of Duke Energy have outperformed the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry over the past year (+16.2% vs. +8.3%). Duke Energy is a premier utility service provider that invests heavily in infrastructure and expansion projects.

During the 2022-2026 period, the company projects to spend the capital of $63 billion while $130 billion over the next decade. It has lowered its carbon emissions by 44% since 2005 and aims at electrifying all its light-duty vehicles by 2030. Renewables are projected to be Duke Energy’s largest source of energy by 2050.



However, the Zacks analyst believes that the company’s ability to achieve a net-zero target by 2050 at a cost-effective price could be at risk due to higher technological resources prices. Also fluctuating energy prices may impact Duke Energy’s results.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY), Fox Corp. (FOXA) and The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

Today's Must Read

Strategic Buyouts Aid Morgan Stanley (MS), High Costs Ails



PetroChina (PTR) to Benefit from Natural Gas Business



Solid Investments Aid Duke Energy (DUK), Weak Solvency Woes



Featured Reports

Fate's (FATE) Pipeline Progresses Well Amid Manufacturing Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Fate's cellular immunotherapies hold promise which is being used to develop its pipeline candidates. Manufacturing challenges of these cell product candidates remains a headwind

Equifax (EFX) Benefits from Acquisitions, Debt Woes Remain

The Zacks Analyst is impressed with Equifax's strategic initiatives for product innovation and expansion of data assets through acquisitions. A debt-laden balance sheet acts as a major concern.

Store & Sales Growth Aid O'Reilly (ORLY), High Costs Pain

O'Reilly should benefit from active store expansion and comparable store sales growth from a diverse portfolio. But, the Zacks analyst is cautious of high SG&A costs and distribution inefficiencies.

Coupa Software (COUP) to Benefit From Core Business Strength

Per the Zacks analyst, Coupa Software is well-positioned to benefit from an increase in recurring revenues from new customer logos and add-on transactions driven by strength in its core business.

Robust Adoption of Fox News & FBN Aids Fox (FOXA) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Fox is benefiting from robust adoption of Fox News and Fox Business Network (FBN). Higher pricing and stronger ratings at FOX News Media drove Cable advertising revenues.

Travelers' (TRV) Auto & Homeowners Aids, Cat Loss Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, persistent progress and strong market of the auto and homeowners businesses have driven revenues of the company. However, exposure to catastrophe loss remains a headwind.

MGM Resorts (MGM) Banks on Sport Betting, Traffic Woes Stay

Per the Zacks analyst, MGM Resorts is benefiting from pent-up consumer demand, high domestic casino spend and robust demand for sports betting. Resurgence in coronavirus cases might hurt traffic.

New Upgrades

Viper Energy (VNOM) Banks On Oil-Rich Permian Basin Acreages

The Zacks analyst is impressed by Viper Energy's 27,027 net royalty acres in Eagle Ford and the Permian Basin, which will boost long-term oil production volumes.

Inter Parfums' (IPAR) Sales Gain on Solid Brand Performance

Per the Zacks analyst, Inter Parfums' sales are benefiting from solid brand growth. Compared with 2019's level, its large and mid-sized brands delivered impressive performance during 2021.

High Margin Assets & Cost Management Aid Devon Energy (DVN)

Per the Zacks analyst Devon's strong production from its high margins assets and efficient cost management will drive performance over the long run.

New Downgrades

USA Compression (USAC) Wrecked by Massive Debt Burden

The Zacks analyst believes that USA Compression Partners' high debt-to-capitalization of 77.3% is a concern, as it restricts the partnership's financial freedom to tap into growth opportunities.

B&G Foods' (BGS) Margins Troubled by Input Cost Inflation

Per the Zacks analyst, B&G Foods has been grappling with input cost inflation. The company anticipates input cost inflation to be significantly higher year over year in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Escalating Operating Expenses Hurt Inari Medical (NARI)

Per the Zacks analyst, rise in total operating expenses due to higher research and development and selling, general and administrative costs might hurt Inari Medical's operating margin expansion.

