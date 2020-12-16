Top Analyst Reports for Mastercard, Eli Lilly & Citigroup

Wednesday, December 16, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Mastercard (MA), Eli Lilly (LLY) and Citigroup (C). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Mastercard shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction industry in the year to date period (+11.7% vs. +6.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is gaining from solid demand for digital and contactless solutions amid the COVID crisis.

The company executed several acquisitions to supplement organic efforts and diversify revenues over the years, which helped expand its addressable markets and boost core product solutions. It is well poised to gain from consistent cash generating abilities from operations backed by its growing business volumes.

Mastercard’s strong capital position drives investment in business and shareholder value addition. However, steep costs might stress margins. Its cross-border volumes are likely to remain suppressed due to COVID-19 restriction on travel and entertainment. Its third-quarter earnings missed estimates.

Shares of Eli Lilly have gained +33.6% over the past year against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +2.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s revenue growth will be driven by higher demand for drugs like Trulicity, Taltz, and others.

Lilly is making significant pipeline progress including its efforts to make therapies to treat COVID-19. It is regularly adding promising new pipeline assets through business development deals.

However, generic competition for several drugs, rising pricing pressure in the United States on key drugs such as Trulicity, and price cuts in some international markets like China, Japan and Europe are some top-line headwinds.

Citigroup’s shares have gained +12.6% over the past six months against the Zacks Major Regional Banks industry’s rise of +16.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that a diverse business model, focus on core operations and streamlining of international businesses will continue to support Citigroup’s growth.

Citigroup’s streamlining efforts, along with strategic investments in core business, bode well. Also, net interest revenues will likely be supported by loan growth and mix, despite low interest rates environment. Further, shrinking expense base due to the winding-down of legacy assets is aiding the bank’s bottom-line expansion.

Moreover, manageable debt level makes Citigroup less risky in case of any economic downturn. However, pending litigation issues might keep legal expenses elevated for the company. Additionally, a subdued consumer banking business might dent Citigroup's fee income base to some extent.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include AstraZeneca (AZN), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Square (SQ).

Revenue Growth, Solid Balance Sheet Aid Mastercard (MA)

Eli Lilly (LLY) Makes Significant Pipeline Progress

Focus on Core Operations Aid Citigroup (C), Legal Woes Linger

Cancer Drugs Push AstraZeneca's (AZN) Sales, Pipeline Solid

The Zacks analyst says that AstraZeneca's cancer drugs, Lynparza, Tagrisso, and Imfinzi, should keep driving revenues.

AMD Rides on Robust 7 nm Product Portfolio & Partnerships

Per the Zacks analyst, Advanced Micro Devices is benefiting from the strong adoption of the latest 7 nm-based EYPC and Ryzen processors.

Square (SQ) Banks on Solid Cash App Adoption, Bitcoin Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Square is benefiting from strong Cash App engagement and its growing active customer base.

Delivery Business Aids Uber (UBER) Amid Mobility Weakness

The Zacks analyst is impressed by the growth in Uber's delivery business as order volumes from homebound customers rise.

Moderna's (MRNA) Coronavirus Vaccine Development Encouraging

Per the Zacks analyst, Moderna's foray into the development of an mRNA-based vaccine for coronavirus infection, COVID-19, and rapid progress with it is boosting the company's prospects.

Robust Genetic Health Market Aids Illumina (ILMN)

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about Illumina's efforts to maintain a foothold in the multi-billion gene sequencing worldwide market.

5G Network Technology Drives Ericsson (ERIC) Amid Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Ericsson should continue to gain from 5G deployments with service providers, particularly in Northeast Asia and North America, driven by investments for technology leadership.

Solid Demand for Storage Solutions Boost Sunpower (SPWR)

Per the Zacks analyst, with the solar-plus-storage market expanding, SunPower has been increasingly attaching its Helix and Equinox storage systems it's solar systems, thereby boosting revenue growth.

Winnebago (WGO) Bets on Collaborations & Solid Balance Sheet

Winnebago's strategic deal with Newmar Corporation and healthy balance sheet having low leverage and high cash flow are likely to aid the company's bottom line in the future, per the Zacks analyst.

Michaels' (MIK) Strategies Position it for Long-Term Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Michaels is on track with efforts to boost e-commerce growth through initiatives like BOPUS, as well as the core 'maker' strategy, which bode well for long-term profitability.

Principal Financial (PFG) Cost & Pension Risk Transfer Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, the company has been witnessing a slowdown in the pension risk transfer pipeline due to lower interest rates.

WEX (WEX) Continues to Grapple With High Debt, Seasonality

The Zacks analyst believes that high debt may limit WEX's future expansion and worsen its risk profile. The company's businesses are affected by seasonal changes.

Foot Locker (FL) Continues to Witness Dismal Gross Margin

Per the Zacks analyst, Foot Locker's gross margin is under pressure due to a lower merchandise margin rate stemming from a higher mix of direct-to-consumer. Elevated freight cost is also a headwind.

