Top Analyst Reports for JPMorgan, PayPal & Thermo Fisher

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase (JPM), PayPal Holdings (PYPL), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of JPMorgan have outperformed the Zacks Major Regional Banks industry in the last one-year period (+51.4% vs. +47.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that branch openings in new regions, inorganic expansion strategies and strong mortgage banking business are expected to keep aiding financials in the upcoming quarters.

While the Fed's accommodative policy and near-zero rates are likely to hamper interest income and margins, a robust economic recovery will likely lead to rise in demand for loans. Furthermore, JPMorgan's impressive capital deployments reflect earnings strength and a solid balance sheet.

PayPal shares have gained +21.2% over the last six months against the Zacks Internet Software industry’s loss of -11.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that PayPal is benefiting from robust growth in total payments volume owing to increasing net new active accounts.

Further, Venmo’s improving monetization efforts and rising adoption rate across various platforms are aiding the total active accounts growth. Additionally, solid momentum of core peer to peer and PayPal Checkout experiences is a tailwind. Also, accelerating transaction revenues are likely to continue driving revenues.

Shares of Thermo Fisher have gained +2% in the past three months against the Zacks Medical Instruments industry’s gain of +2.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that with several takeovers including Advanced Bioprocessing buyout from BD and Patheon, Thermo Fisher is expanding inorganic growth profile.

In terms of end market, pharma and biotech registered growth on robust performance in bioproduction and pharma services. However, the pandemic has massively disrupted the global supply chain. Foreign currency fluctuations and a competitive landscape are other major downsides.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include PepsiCo (PEP), McDonald's (MCD) and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Featured Reports

Momentum in PepsiCo's (PEP) Snacking Business to Aid Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, PepsiCo's snacks/food business have been delivering solid sales over the past several quarters, on higher at-home consumption.

Robust Comps to Aid McDonald's (MCD), Traffic Woes Stay

Per the Zacks analyst, McDonald's various sales and digital efforts as well as positive comps likely to drive growth.

Dividends Aid Canadian National (CNI), Freight Revenues Hurt

The Zacks analyst is impressed with the company's efforts to reward its shareholders.

Vertex (VRTX) Cystic Fibrosis Drugs Up Sales, Pipeline Solid

Vertex has four cystic fibrosis (CF) drugs that generate strong product revenues. The Zacks analyst says its non-CF pipeline is also progressing rapidly with multiple data readouts expected in 2021.

TELUS (TU) Rides on Subscriber Additions Amid Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, TELUS is likely to gain from an accretive subscriber base in TELUS technology solutions and TELUS International, primarily driven by network investments and service offerings.

Cost-Control Focus Aids Expedia (EXPE) Amid Coronavirus Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Expedia's cost-saving measures that include variable marketing and discretionary expenses cut to counter coronavirus-induced disruptions are positives.

Martin Marietta (MLM) Inorganic Drive Solid, Weather Woes Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, Martin Marietta's focus on value-enhancing acquisitions is likely to strengthen its aggregates position.

New Upgrades

Expanding Clientele, Remote-Working Solutions Aids Zoom (ZM)

Per the Zacks analyst, Zoom is benefiting from solid adoption of remote working solutions and expanding subscribers base attributed to coronavirus-led distancing norms.

Growth Projects, Expansion Moves to Aid Agnico Eagle (AEM)

According to the Zacks analyst, Agnico Eagle will benefit from the progress of its major growth projects and its investment to expand mine efficiency and production.

Strategic Expansion & Focus on Digitalization Aid At Home (HOME)

Per the Zacks analyst, At Home is benefiting from solid expansion strategies in both existing and new markets in the United States. Also, the company's continuous focus on digitalization bodes well.

New Downgrades

Elevated Expenses Hurt Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Profits

Per the Zacks analyst, increasing costs due to continued rise in salaries and employee benefits are likely to hurt Commerce Bancshares' bottom line. Exposure to risky loans also remains a concern.

Rising Expenses Impact Synovus' (SNV) Bottom-line Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, mounting expenses due to Synovus' investments in infrastructure and technology remains a major headwind.

Escalated SG&A Costs Hurt Helen of Troy's (HELE) Profits

Per the Zacks analyst, Helen of Troy is seeing higher SG&A costs. In fiscal fourth-quarter consolidated SG&A ratio rose 4.3 percentage points mainly due to greater marketing costs among others.

