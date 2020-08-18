Top Analyst Reports for JPMorgan, NVIDIA & Toyota Motor

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase (JPM), NVIDIA (NVDA) and Toyota Motor (TM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

JPMorgan shares have outperformed the Zacks Major Regional Banks industry in the year-to-date period (-28.5% vs. -33.5%), but have otherwise struggled given the unfavorable interest rate environment. The Zacks analyst believes that while the macro backdrop remains unhelpful, JPMorgan remains well positioned given branch openings in new regions, acquisition of InstaMed, the recent reversal in mortgage banking business and focus on credit card operation.

Also, the company will be keeping the dividend level unchanged in the third quarter, following the clearance of annual stress test results. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It has outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters.

However, the Fed’s accommodative policy and near-zero rates are expected to hurt the bank’s interest income and margins. Further, coronavirus-induced economic downturn will likely continue to hamper business activities. Thus, loan growth will likely be muted in the near term.

(You can read the full research report on JPMorgan here >>> )

NVIDIA has long been viewed as play on the video gaming space given the company's leadership position in the GPU space. But the company has establised itself in all key areas such cloud, AI and analytics. No doubt it has been such a stock market overachiever, with the momentum expected to continue after its quarterly report on Wednesday that is expected to show datacenter revenues exceeding gaming receipts for the first time.

The company is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. The company expanded NVIDIA GeForce NOW in the last quarter, which is expected to drive user base.

Further, the solid uptake of AI-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. Additionally, its latest collaboration with Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. However, in the near term, management expects a $100-million negative impact of the coronavirus menace on revenues. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.

(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>> )

Toyota Motor shares have gained +14.6% over the past three months against the Zacks Foreign Automotive industry’s rise of +20.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that an expanding portfolio of product lines is driving Toyota’s prospects.

In order to capitalize on the accelerated global shift to electric cars, the Japanese auto giant is focusing on developing electric and autonomous vehicles. The company is working on hydrogen fuel stations in collaboration with various partners. The firm aims to achieve half its global sales from electric vehicles by 2025.

However, Toyota expects consolidated vehicle sales of 7.2 million units, indicating a decline from roughly 9 million units recorded in fiscal 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic crisis. High research and development expenses on advanced technologies for the development of EVs and driverless cars are also likely to dent near-term margins. Its high debt levels also remain a concern.

(You can read the full research report on Toyota Motor here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Sanofi (SNY), Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) and American Express (AXP).

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Loan Growth, Card Focus Aid JPMorgan (JPM) Amid Low Rates

Strong GPU Adoption in Gaming, Datacenter Aids NVIDIA (NVDA)

Focus on Electric Cars Aids Toyota (TM), High Debt Ails

Featured Reports

Sanofi (SNY) Specialty Care Unit Helps Sales, Pipeline Solid

The Zacks analyst says that Sanofi's Specialty Care unit is on a strong footing with regular label expansion of Dupixent. Its R&D pipeline is strong.

Digital Moves Aid Fidelity (FIS), Intense Competition Hurts

Per the Zacks analyst, Fidelity National is well positioned to benefit from investments in mobile banking and innovative products.

Decline in Expenses to Drive American Express' (AXP) Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, a slowdown in product launches will lower marketing costs and aid margins.

Essentials Items Lift Target's (TGT) Sales, Margin a Concern

Per the Zacks analyst, higher sales in Essentials and Food & Beverage categories with solid contribution from digital channel have been fueling Target's top line.

Fiserv (FISV) Rides on Strategic Business Moves, Debt High

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Fiserv's strategy to widen its client base and enhance its product portfolio with the help of buyouts and partnerships.

Square (SQ) Banks on Solid Cash App Adoption, Bitcoin Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Square is benefiting from strong Cash App engagement and its growing active customer base.

General Mills' (GIS) Gains From Coronavirus-Led Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, General Mills' (GIS) is gaining from higher demand due to coronavirus-led stockpiling.

New Upgrades

Activision (ATVI) Banks on Franchise Strength, User Addition

Per the Zacks Research analyst, expanding user base driven by strength in popular gaming franchises is aiding Activision's top-line amid rising competition.

Higher Demand, Lower Gas Costs to Aid CF Industries (CF)

According to the Zacks analyst, CF Industries will benefit from higher demand for nitrogen fertilizers in major markets.

Toll Brothers (TOL) Gains From Geographic Expansion Efforts

Per the Zacks analyst, Toll Brothers is set to gain from geographic expansions and rising orders given improving demographics and low mortgage rates environment.

New Downgrades

Managed Services Segment, Competition Impair Ericsson (ERIC)

Per the Zacks Analyst, Ericsson's Managed Services unit is facing challenges due to lower sales in a large contract in North America.

Increased Expenses, High Debt Impair ABM Industries (ABM)

Per the Zacks analyst, increased operating expenses weighs on ABM's bottom line. The company's inability to hold enough cash to meet its high debt burden is also a concern.

Rising Costs & Lack of Diversification Hurts People's United

Per Zacks analyst, escalating costs is likely to limit bottom-line expansion of People's United. Additionally, lack of diversification in the loan portfolio remains a hindrance to the profitability.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.