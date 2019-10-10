Top Analyst Reports for JPMorgan, CME Group & Chubb

Thursday, October 10, 2019

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorganChase (JPM), CME Group (CME) and Chubb (CB). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

JPMorgan’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Major Regional Banks industry year to date (15.4% vs. 12.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that improving loan balance, opening branches in new regions and focus on strengthening credit card business will support financials.

Acquisition of InstaMed will help the company reach U.S. healthcare payments market. Also, enhanced capital deployment plan reflects a strong balance sheet position and will enhance shareholder value. However, weak mortgage banking performance, mainly due to lower origination volume and rise in competition is a near-term concern.

Further, the company’s significant dependence on capital markets revenues makes us apprehensive. These concerns are expected to hamper fee revenue growth to some extent.

Shares of CME Group have gained 26.1% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Securities and Exchanges industry’s rise of 24.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that CME Group remains well poised for growth on a strong market position driven by varied derivative product lines.

Efforts to expand and cross sell through strategic alliances, acquisitions, new product initiatives and a stable global presence bode well. Product innovation and a growing proportion of volume from customers outside the United States have been aiding results. Its options business too gained traction. The company intends to focus more on over-the-counter clearing services.

However, diversified product portfolio is significantly exposed to extreme interest rate volatility, currency fluctuations, firm government regulations and limited credit availability in the current unstable capital and credit markets. Also, escalating expenses remain a concern.

Chubb’s shares have gained 5.4% over the past three months compared with the Zacks Property, Casualty and Title industry’s decline of 2.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company's inorganic growth story is impressive, helping it to achieve a higher long-term return on equity. Increased scales, efficiencies and a solid balance sheet lend a competitive edge.

Chubb estimates solid growth in Overseas General operations (both commercial and consumer lines). Growth in invested assets and solid cash flows drive net investment income. A strong capital position helps it to boost shareholders’ value and invest in strategic growth initiatives.

However, exposure to catastrophe loss remains a concern as it induces volatility in underwriting profitability. Also, mounting expenses weigh on margin expansion. A high debt level and lower times interest earned are concerns.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Enbridge (ENB), S&P Global (SPGI) and Ford Motor (F).

Branch Expansion, Loans Aid JPMorgan (JPM), Fee Income a Woe

Improving Volumes Aid CME Group (CME), High Expenses Ail

Prudent Underwriting, Pricing Aids Chubb (CB), Cat Loss Ails

