Top Analyst Reports for Johnson & Johnson, Zoetis & Lam Research

Wednesday, July 26, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Johnson & Johnson JNJ, Zoetis Inc. ZTS and Lam Research Corporation LRCX. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Johnson & Johnson shares have gained +2.5% over the past six months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +7.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that headwinds like generic competition and pricing pressure have contributed in its performance lagging the industry. The continuing talc and opioid litigation and Stelara’s upcoming loss of exclusivity also remain a cause for concern.



However, Johnson & Johnson’s Pharma unit is performing better than the market with successful existing products and promising new products. The MedTech unit also looks promising with a strong pipeline.



(You can read the full research report on Johnson & Johnson here >>>)



Zoetis shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry over the past six months (+15.1% vs. -4.0%), reflecting the company's innovative pet care portfolio and new well-received products. In Europe, business has been boosted by its new monoclonal antibody therapies for osteoarthritis pain in dogs and cats.



Yet, stiff competition and an ongoing supply crisis remain as headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Zoetis here >>>)

Shares of Lam Research have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor Equipment – Wafer Fabrication industry over the past six months (+34.7% vs. +13.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefitting from its across systems business and an ever-strengthening customer support business.



Its top line is being driven by rising NAND requirement in accelerating 5G migration, video, and new game consoles, and its foundry and logic segment.



However, growing supply chain constraints remain a headwind. Also, imposition of export curbs on China’s chip companies, cyclicality and adverse foreign currency fluctuations are overhangs.



(You can read the full research report on Lam Research here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today Aon plc AON, TransDigm Group Incorporated TDG and Dominion Energy, Inc. D.



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>





Today's Must Read

J&J (JNJ) Pharma and MedTech Unit to Drive Growth



Livestock Products Boost Zoetis (ZTS), Disease Outbreaks A Woe



Lam Research (LRCX) Benefits From Strengthening NAND Demand



Featured Reports

Increasing Air Traffic & Defense Budget Aid TransDigm (TDG)

Per the Zacks analyst, recovering air traffic trends should boost TransDigm's footprint in the commercial aerospace market while expansionary defense budget is likely to aid its defense business.

Strong Pricing Aids ManpowerGroup (MAN), High Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, strong pricing is driving ManpowerGroup's topline. However, escalation in costs due to investments in digital and restructuring activities is a barrier to bottom-line growth.

Strategic Actions Aids Ball Corp (BALL) Amid Demand Decline

Per the Zacks analyst, Ball Corp is set to gain from its strategic executions. However, the company has recently witnessed a decline in demand as customers are spending less due to high retail prices.

Strength in Athleta Brand to Bolster Gap's (GPS) Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, Gap is gaining from strength in Athleta brand and its cost-cutting actions. The brand's increased digital marketing investments and focus on product strategy are aiding sales.

Expanding Market Share Aids MarketAxess (MKTX), High Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, growing revenues driven by solid market share gains in Eurobonds and Emerging Markets poise MarketAxess well for growth. However, escalating expenses remain a concern.

Chemed (CHE) Banks on Roto-Rooter Sales Amid Rising Expenses

Chemed's prospects in plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration units boost Roto-Rooter arm. However, the Zacks analyst feels that issues like costs and expenses will disrupt margin.

Fluor (FLR) Banks on Solid Contract Wins Amid High Cost

Per the Zacks analyst, Fluor is benefiting from consistent contract wins, diversified business mix and its Building a Better Future initiative. Yet, ongoing inflation and geopolitical issues ail.

New Upgrades

Workday (WDAY) Rides on Cloud-Based Business, Portfolio Forte

Per the Zacks analyst, Workday is likely to benefit from a solid momentum in human capital and financial management portfolio, as the cloud-based business model is increasingly gaining traction.

Growing Customer Base & Partnerships Aid ServiceNow (NOW)

Per the Zacks analyst, ServiceNow benefits from rising adoption of its workflows from companies undergoing digital transformation. Also, strategic alliances with the likes of Microsoft are a tailwind.

Prudent Asset-Selection Efforts Aid AGNC Investment (AGNC)

Per the Zacks analyst, best-in-class asset selection and portfolio-repositioning moves aimed at hedging interest-rate risks and reducing non-agency portfolio holdings support AGNC Investment.

New Downgrades

Huge Debt Load, Rising Costs to Hurt Valero's (VLO) Margins

The Zacks analyst is worried about Valero's increasing debt load, which can lead to volatile earnings. The leading refiner's rising costs of sales are concerning.

Focus on Multiple Basins to Hurt Ovintiv (OVV)

The Zacks analyst believes that there appears to be a case for Ovintiv to narrow its focus by divesting some non-core acreages to concentrate more on its core operations.

Lower Transactions Amid High Rates to Hurt Jones Lang (JLL)

Per the Zacks analyst, lower commercial real estate transactions amid macroeconomic uncertainty and high interest rates offer a bleak prospect for Jones Lang LaSalle's transaction-based businesses.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aon plc (AON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.