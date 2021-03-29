Top Analyst Reports for Johnson & Johnson, Nike & Morgan Stanley

Friday, March 26, 2021



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Nike, Inc. (NKE) and Morgan Stanley (MS). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Johnson & Johnson shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+31.5% vs. +20.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that J&J’s diversification makes it relatively resilient amid macroeconomic turmoil. The Pharma unit is performing at above-market levels, supported by successful label expansion of blockbuster drugs, Imbruvica, Darzalex and Stelara. Meanwhile, its Consumer Health unit also performed above-market in 2020 while the Medical Devices segment demonstrated a strong second-half recovery.



J&J is also making rapid progress with its pipeline and line extensions. However, headwinds like generic competition and pricing pressure continue. J&J faces numerous lawsuits, which allege personal injuries to patients caused by the use of its products. These lawsuits have resulted in uncertainties.



Nike shares have underperformed the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry in the past six months (+3.5% vs. +7.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been witnessing lower revenues at the wholesale business and Nike-owned stores due to the pandemic-led disruptions. Apparently, revenues lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in third-quarter fiscal 2021. In fact, revenues declined across all the regions, except for Greater China.



Nonetheless, the top and bottom-line improved year over year in the third quarter, while earnings beat estimates for the third time. Impressively, digital sales of the Nike brand improved double digits across North America, Greater China, and APLA along with triple-digit growth in EMEA.



Despite the uncertainty regarding the impacts of the pandemic, management is confident of its earlier-stated fiscal 2021 view. It continues to anticipate low to mid-teens revenue growth for fiscal 2021.



Morgan Stanley shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past year (+135.6% vs. +110.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s planned acquisition of Eaton Vance and the buyout of E*Trade Financial are in sync with the company's efforts to focus less on capital markets driven sources. These efforts, along with increasing focus on corporate lending, are likely to support financials, going forward.



Although steadily increasing operating expenses, low rates and its significant dependence on capital-markets driven revenues make us apprehensive, a strong balance sheet is likely to support growth in the upcoming quarters. Further, the company’s robust capital deployments reflect solid liquidity position and will continue enhancing shareholder value.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Deere & Company (DE), Target Corp. (TGT) and ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

Today's Must Read

J&J's (JNJ) Pharma Unit, COVID-19 Vaccine Key to 2021 Growth

Strength in NIKE's (NKE) Digital Business Aids Top Line

Strategic Acquisitions to Aid Morgan Stanley's (MS) Profits

Featured Reports

Deere (DE) to Grow on Innovation & Improving End Markets

Per the Zacks analyst, Deere will gain on its focus on launching products with advanced technologies and features as well as improving agricultural markets and strong construction demand.

Solid Business-to-Business Arm Aid Inogen (INGN), Costs a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, sustained business-to-business revenue growth, driven by higher demand for portable oxygen concentrators, continue to aid Inogen.

ViacomCBS (VIAC) Banks on Robust Cable Network Portfolio

Per the Zacks analyst, ViacomCBS is benefiting from robust cable network portfolio. Growing Showtime, BET, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon is expected to boost top-line growth.

Project Pipeline, Acquisitions Aid Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

Per the Zacks Analyst, Canadian Solar has a strong pipeline of projects and carries out various acquisitions and strategies to further consolidate its position on a global scale.

Target (TGT) to Keep Benefitting from Strong Digital Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Target's efficient omni-channel services, such as same-day delivery, have been aiding top-line growth.

New Upgrades

Virtu Financial (VIRT) Gains from Market Making Segment

Per the Zacks Analyst, the Market Making segment is well-poised for growth courtesy of growing retail engagement. Higher commissions have been driving results at its Execution Services segment.

Loan Growth to Keep Aiding East West Bancorp (EWBC) Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, continued decent rise in the demand for loans will likely support East West Bancorp's revenue growth. Its efficient capital deployments indicate a solid balance sheet.

New Downgrades

Lower Contribution From Top Customers to Hurt Dycom (DY)

Per the Zacks analyst, lower contributions from the company's top five customers and uncertainty in the overall municipal environment due to COVID-19-led disruptions are concerns for Dycom.

The TJX Companies (TJX) Hurt by Pandemic-led Store Closures

Per the Zacks analyst, The TJX Companies is troubled by temporary store closures in Europe and Canada amid the pandemic. Temporary closures are likely to hurt top and bottom lines in the first quarter

