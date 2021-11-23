Top Analyst Reports for Johnson & Johnson, Netflix & Oracle

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), and Oracle Corp. (ORCL). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+13.8% vs. +23.1%). J&J faces numerous lawsuits alleging personal injuries to patients caused by that used its products. Other headwinds like generic competition and pricing pressure continue to stress its margins.

The Zacks analyst, however, believes that Johnson & Johnson is poised to benefit from the successful label expansion of drugs including Imbruvica, Darzalex and Stelara. The Medical Devices segment is also recovering after its sales were hurt in the early stages of the pandemic. J&J is making rapid progress with its pipeline and line extensions as well.

Netflix shares have gained +21.9% in the year to date period against the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry’s gain of +14.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that Netflix remains poised to benefit from a growing subscriber base, focus on originals across various genres and languages, rapid international expansion as well as partnerships with telcos.

Netflix added 4.38 million paid subscribers globally in third-quarter 2021, up from 2.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Solid content slate and resumption of production is expected to aid Netflix’s prospects in the rest of 2021. Stiff competition from the likes of Apple TV+, Disney+, Amazon prime video, Hulu, YouTube and HBO remains a major concern though.

Shares of Oracle have gained +20% in the past six months against the Zacks Computer Software industry’s gain of +30.5%, but things seem to be improving for the company. The Zacks analyst believes that Oracle’s growing cloud business and its latest autonomous database are likely to boost its long-term growth prospects.

Oracle’s performance has been benefitting from the ongoing momentum across its cloud business, driven by strong uptake of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services and Autonomous Database offerings. Stiff competition from other players in the industry, lawsuits and integration risks, however, are likely to impact Oracle as it transitions from licensing to cloud.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A), PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ).

