Top Analyst Reports for Home Depot, Merck & Bank of America

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Home Depot, Inc. (HD), Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Home Depot have performed roughly in-line with the broader marekt over the past year (-18.6% vs. -18.1% for the S&P 500 index) and only modestly better than rival Lowe's (down -19.5%).

The Zacks Construction which earlier matched Home Depot's performance has lately done relatively better as interest rates have pulled back a bit (down -15.1%). But the on whole, the outlook for Home Depot is a function of the outlook for the housing space that has been weighed down by higher interest rates resulting from the Fed's tightening cycle.

Home Depot reported 10th straight quarter of earnings and sales beat in the fiscal third quarter. Results also outpaced our estimate in Q3. It continues to gain from strong demand for home-improvement projects, robust housing market trends and ongoing investments.



It also witnessed continued strength in both Pro and DIY categories, and digital momentum. Its interconnected retail strategy and underlying technology infrastructure have helped consistently boost web traffic for the past few quarters, aiding digital sales.



Merck shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+35.1% vs. +12.4%) on the back of sales momentum in the company’s drugs like Keytruda and Gardasil vaccine. With continued label expansion into new indications & early-stage settings, Keytruda is expected to remain a key top-line driver.



Animal health and vaccine products are core growth drivers. Its new COVID oral antiviral pill, Lagevrio has become a key top-line driver in 2022. Merck boasts a strong cancer pipeline, including Keytruda, which should help drive long-term growth.



However, generic competition for several drugs and rising competitive pressure, mainly on the diabetes franchise, will continue to be overhangs on the top line. There are concerns about Merck’s ability to grow its non-oncology business ahead of Keytruda’s loss of exclusivity later in the decade.



Shares of Bank of America have weakend more than the peer group in recent weeks on crypto-related litigation issues, resulting in the stock significantly lagging the industry as well as the market. The stock is down -30.6% over the past year vs. JPMorgan's -17.3% pullback and the S&P 500 index's -18.1% decline.

Bank of America as well as the other banks benefit from higher interest rates through improved net-interest margins, but the risk of a significant economic downturn is weighing on the outlook.

Nevertheless, the opening of new financial centers, enhancement in digital capabilities and cost-saving efforts are expected to keep aiding the company’s financials. Supported by loan growth, Bank of America's top line is expected to improve. Our estimates for total revenues suggest that the metric will grow 6.2% in 2022.



Given the rise in interest rates, the company is expected to witness growth in margins in the near term. Per our estimates, BAC will record a net interest yield of 1.93% in 2022, higher than the level recorded in 2021.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) and ResMed Inc. (RMD).



Featured Reports

IBM Likely to Benefit from a Healthy Hybrid Cloud, AI Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, IBM is poised to benefit from a strong demand for hybrid cloud and AI, while a combination of a better business mix and improving operating will likely drive profitability.

Solid Top Line, Capital Position Aid Elevance Health (ELV)

Per the Zacks analyst, the company's strong premiums, rise in membership and strategic initiatives will contribute to top-line growth. Its robust capital position remains a key catalyst.

Digital Health Demand Aid ResMed (RMD) Amid Stiff Rivalry

The Zacks analyst is impressed with ResMed's digital health solutions witnessing increased demand globally with the robust adoption of remote patient engagement and population health management.

ZTO Express (ZTO) Benefits From Parcel Volumes, Expenses Ail

The Zacks Analyst believes that increase in parcel volume aids ZTO Express express delivery services unit. However rise in selling general & administrative expenses continues to bother the bottom line

Lamb Weston (LW) Benefits From Strategic Pricing Actions

Per the Zacks analyst, Lamb Weston is gaining on robust pricing actions. In the fiscal second quarter, price/mix increased 30%, reflecting gains from pricing actions in its core business units.

APA Corporation (APA) to Gain from Suriname Portfolio

The Zacks analyst believes that APA's significant drilling success in Suriname points to significant cash flow potential but is worried about the oil explorer's high debt burden.

Investment on Infrastructure & Clean Assets Aid NiSource (NI)

Per the Zacks analyst, NiSource's planned $15B investment to strengthen its natural gas and electric infrastructure and add more clean assets in generation portfolio will drive its operation.

New Upgrades

Solid End-Market Demand & Buyout Aids United Rentals (URI)

Per the Zacks analyst, United Rentals (URI) benefits from broad-based recovery of activity across end markets served and accretive acuisitions.

Robust Water Infrastructure Segment to Benefit Xylem (XYL)

Per the Zacks analyst, solid traction of Xylem's Water Infrastructure segment, led by effective price realization and strong transport demand in Western Europe will lend momentum to the company.

Growth in Resistor Demand Aids Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

Per the Zacks analyst, Vishay Intertechnology is benefiting from increasing adoption of resistors across automotive, industrial, military and medical markets.

New Downgrades

Higher Input Costs, China Slowdown Ail Mosaic (MOS)

Per the Zacks analyst, higher raw material costs due to tight supply will hurt the company's margins. Slowdown in China due to new pandemic-led lockdowns will also impact fertilizer demand.

IMAX's (IMAX) Significant Exposure to China Raises Concern

Per the Zacks Analyst, postponed theatrical releases in China due to the ongoing coronavirus varient breakout, are expected to hurt profits in the near term.

Higher Expenses, Stiff Competition Hurting Carlyle (CG)

Per the Zacks analyst, rising incentive fee-related compensation is expected to deter Carlyle's bottom-line growth. A competitive financial environment also keeps us apprehensive.

