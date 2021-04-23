Top Analyst Reports for Facebook, Cisco & Chevron

Friday, April 23, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Facebook (FB), Cisco Systems (CSCO), and Chevron (CVX). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Facebook have underperformed the S&P 500 in the last one-year period (+57.1% vs. +66%). The Zacks analyst believes Facebook is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific.

Increased engagement for its products like Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger is another major growth driver. Meanwhile, advertising revenues were driven by a strong holiday shopping season for retail that benefited from the ongoing shift to online commerce.

Facebook expects year-over-year growth rates in total revenues to remain stable or modestly accelerate on a sequential basis in the first and second quarters of 2021. However, the company expects changes made by Apple in its iOS 14 platform to limit the latter’s ability to track user-activity trend.

Cisco’s shares have gained +37.5% over the last six months against the Zacks Computer Networking industry’s gain of +36%. The Zacks analyst believes that Cisco is well-positioned to benefit from robust adoption of identity and access, advanced threat and unified threat management security solutions amid high growth in Internet traffic.

Moreover, strong demand for Catalyst 9000 family of switches amid expected increase in enterprise IT spending, and recovery across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), is encouraging.

Nonetheless, weakness in the enterprise end markets and coronavirus crisis-led supply chain constraints, is likely to weigh on revenues, at least in the near term. Further, weak demand for servers, remains a major concern.

Shares of Chevron have gained +11.8% in the past three months against the Zacks Integrated Oil industry’s gain of +8.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that despite struggling with depressed demand stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, it has reiterated its commitment to its dividend on a number of occasions.

Meanwhile, Chevron’s existing project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin. Its Noble Energy takeover has expanded its footprint in the region and the DJ Basin along with the addition of cash-generating offshore assets in Israel.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Mondelez International (MDLZ), Chubb (CB) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA).

Mondelez (MDLZ) Organic Sales Gain on Solid Pricing Actions

Per the Zacks analyst, Mondelez's organic sales have been gaining from its strategic pricing initiatives. During the fourth quarter, balanced pricing aided organic sales growth of 3.2%.

Chubb (CB) Banks on Buyouts Amid Cat Loss

Per the Zacks analyst, buyouts have helped Chubb in domestic as well as international expansion and aided revenue growth.

Nuance Deal Aids Walgreens Boots (WBA) to Combat the Pandemic

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about Walgreens Boots' partnership with Nuance for bookings of COVID-19 vaccinations on its MyWalgreens app.

Electronic Focus & Low Costs Aid Interactive Brokers (IBKR)

Per the Zacks analyst, Interactive Brokers' continued focus on the Electronic Brokerage segment along with lower level of compensation costs and development of proprietary software will aid profits.

Reducing Costs Aid Hartford Financial (HIG), Cat Loss Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, its restructuring initiatives that include cost-cutting measures are likely to aid margins going forward.

Innovations Aid Enphase (ENPH), Capital Crunch Pose Risks

Per the Zacks analyst, Enphase frequently launches newer versions of microinverters, which expand its market share.

NVR Banks on Higher Deliveries & Backlog, Cost Woes Stay

Per the Zacks analyst, NVR is likely to gain from robust demand for new homes and a strong order backlog. However, higher land labor and material costs are exerting pressure on the margins.

Rising Loans Aid First Republic (FRC), Capital Level Solid

Per Zacks analyst, rising loan and deposit balances along with improving net interest income are likely to aid First Republic's financials. Also, a strong capital position remains a favorable factor.

Strong End Market Demand & Cost Cuts to Aid Dover (DOV)

Per the Zacks analyst, Dover will gain from solid end-market demand, acquisitions as well as focus on improving productivity and cost control initiatives.

Whirlpool's (WHR) Cost-Takeout Measures to Drive Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, Whirlpool benefits from its cost takeout and cost-based pricing endeavors, which aided EBIT margin in Q1.

Cost Woes and Chip Crunch To Hurt Magna (MGA)

High R&D costs for the development of technically advanced products are likely to dent Magna's margins. The Zacks analyst is also worried about the global chip shortage which may induce lost sales.

Escalating Operating Expenses Hurt ZTO Express' (ZTO) Growth

The Zacks analyst is concerned about the high operating expenses, which are denting ZTO Express' bottom line. The rise in SG&A expenses is leading to increased total costs.

Impairment Charges, Stiff Regulations Hurt OGE Energy (OGE)

Per the Zacks analyst, OGE Energy incurred an impairment charge of $780 million on its investment in Enable. Also, environmental regulation increases planning and operation costs of its facilities.

