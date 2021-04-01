Top Analyst Reports for Facebook, Adobe & Novo Nordisk

Thursday, April 1, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Facebook (FB), Adobe (ADBE), and Novo Nordisk (NVO). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Facebook shares have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year (+86.2% vs. +59.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that Facebook is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia-Pacific.

Increased engagement for its products like Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger is a major growth driver. Strong advertising revenues were driven by a strong holiday shopping season for retail that benefited from the ongoing shift to online commerce.

Facebook expects year-over-year growth rates in total revenues to remain stable or modestly accelerate on a sequential basis in the first and second quarters of 2021. However, increasing regulatory headwinds in the EU and other countries is a concern.

Adobe’s shares have lost 0.8% over the last six months against the Zacks Software industry’s gain of 9.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that Adobe is benefiting from strong demand for its creative products.

The company’s Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products are driving the top-line growth. Further, rising subscription revenues and solid momentum across the mobile apps are major positives.

Additionally, growth in emerging markets, robust online video creation demand and improving average revenue per user are tailwinds. However, lower end-market demand and exposure to Europe remain overhangs. High acquisition expenses do not bode well for its margin expansion.

Shares of Novo Nordisk have lost 5.6% in the past three months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s loss of 0.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that Victoza, Ozempic, Xultophy and Saxenda have been helping the company maintain momentum.

Label expansion of existing drugs is likely to further boost sales. Novo Nordisk beat both sales and earnings estimates for the fourth quarter of 2020.

In 2021, the company will continue its focus on commercial execution, while conducting more late-stage clinical studies than ever to meet the needs of the people living with diabetes and other serious chronic diseases. However, lower realized prices in the United States, loss of exclusivity for products in hormone replacement therapy and intensifying competition will affect sales.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include PetroChina (PTR), Edwards Lifesciences (EW) and Teladoc Health (TDOC).

Expanding User Base, Instagram Strength Aid Facebook (FB)

Adobe (ADBE) Rides on Growing Adoption of Cloud Applications

Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Diabetes Drugs Aid Growth Amid Rivalry

Higher Production, Lower Costs to Aid PetroChina (PTR)

The Zacks analyst believes that the rise in oil and gas production and a tight leash on lifting costs will aid the company's exploration and production segment results.

Robust SAPIEN 3 Ultra Uptake Aids Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about the strong adoption of Edwards Lifesciences' SAPIEN 3 Ultra amid the pandemic.

Teladoc (TDOC) Gains From Rise in Revenues, Telehealth Visit

Per the Zacks analyst, Teladoc's revenues have been benefiting from a rise in membership and patient visits.

Acquisitions to Buoy CNH Industrial (CNHI) Amid Chip Crunch

CNH Industrial's buyout of Potenza Technology is likely to boost its e-mobility prospects. However, a global deficit in semiconductor supply may hurt the firm's near-term sales, per the Zacks analyst.

Burlington Stores' (BURL) 2.0 & Store-Growth Plan Bode Well

Per the Zacks analyst, Burlington Stores' 2.0 initiative, which aims at improving the execution of the off-price model, looks encouraging. The company's long-term store-growth target is also on track.

Abiomed (ABMD) Gains From Solid Prospects in Impella Platform

Abiomed has been gaining from its flagship Impella platform. The Zacks analyst is however, concerned about pricing pressure and tough competition.

Vail Resorts (MTN) Banks on Strategic Investments, Traffic Dismal

Per the Zacks analyst, Vail Resorts is likely to benefit from investments in project expansion, technology program and marketing initiatives.

Valero (VLO) to Gain From Higher Distillate Fuel Demand

The allowed sulfur content in marine fuel has declined massively, leading to higher distillate fuel demand. Valero, being a producer of the fuel, will capitalize on this, expects the Zacks analyst.

Disruptive Pricing, Growing Customer Base Aid Ubiquiti (UI)

Per the Zacks analyst, higher direct-to-consumer sales via webstores and disruptive pricing mechanism on the back of an accretive clientele base drive Ubiquiti's growth.

Envestnet (ENV) Rides on Recurring Revenue Generation Capacity

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Envestnet's business model which ensures solid asset-based and subscription-based recurring revenue generation capacity.

Customer Concentration & Competition Hurt Skyworks (SWKS)

Per the Zacks analyst, significant pricing pressure amid stiff competition from peers like Qorvo in radio frequency market, and high customer concentration risks remain major headwinds for Skyworks.

ZTO Express (ZTO) Takes a Hit From Escalated SG&A Expenses

The Zacks analyst is worried about the steep operating expenses due to high selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs. Decline in gross profit is concerning too.

Weak BSD Unit Weighs on The ODP Corporation's (ODP) Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, pandemic-led headwinds across the CompuCom, BSD and Retail units hurt The ODP Corporation sales in fourth quarter. Such headwinds are likely to persist in first-half of 2021.

