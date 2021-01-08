Top Analyst Reports for Coca-Cola, Merck & Royal Dutch Shell

Friday, January 8, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Coca-Cola (KO), Merck (MRK) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Coca-Cola shares have underperformed the Zacks Soft Drinks Beverages industry over the past year (-9.7% vs. -1.1%) reflecting the impact of lost sales due to restaurant closures. The Zacks analyst believes that Coca-Cola has been witnessing a surge in e-commerce with the growth rate of the channel doubling in many countries on the back of a shift in consumer behavior due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the earnings and sales declined on a year over year basis, the company’s third-quarter 2020 revenues and volume reflected improved trends from the second quarter. It is poised to gain from the streamlining of portfolio and accelerating investments to expand digital presence due to shift in consumer preference.

However, continued pressures in the away-from-home channel, which account for nearly half of its revenues, hurt revenue growth. It also lost global value share in NARTD beverages on negative channel mix.

Shares of Merck have gained +9.5% in the last six months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +5.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that drugs like Keytruda, Lynparza and Bridion have been driving sales.

Keytruda sales are gaining from continued uptake in lung cancer and increasing usage in other cancer indications. Animal health and vaccine products remain core growth drivers. The potential separation into two companies makes strategic sense as the remaining Merck should be able to achieve higher profits than the combined company.

However, generic competition for several drugs and rising competitive pressure, mainly on the diabetes franchise will continue to be overhangs on the top line. Sales of some key products like Gardasil 9 vaccine are being hurt due to COVID-19 related business disruption.

Royal Dutch Shell shares have gained +51.3% over the past three months against the Zacks International Integrated Oil industry’s rise of +33.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that Europe's largest oil company hasn’t been immune to the coronavirus-induced energy downturn and is also facing some headwinds on the production front.

There are also worries over the company’s poor reserve replacement ratio of just 76%. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance. Meanwhile, Royal Dutch Shell’s trading business was instrumental in helping the supermajor partly cushion the impact of oil price slump.

In particular, the Anglo-Dutch multinational company’s position as a key supplier of liquefied natural gas should benefit its long-term cash flow growth on the back of attractive growth opportunities. It is also making solid progress toward the transition to a renewable energy-focused future.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include TOTAL (TOT), Gilead Sciences (GILD) and FedEx (FDX).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Today's Must Read

Coca-Cola (KO) Boosts Digital Investments Amid Pandemic

Key Drugs Drive Merck's (MRK) Sales Amid Generic Woes

Shell (RDS.A) Aided by LNG Demand Amid Production Woes

Featured Reports

LNG Focus, Strong Production Portfolio Aid TOTAL (TOT)

Per the Zacks analyst TOTAL's focus to develop LNG assets globally and its strong production growth through new startups are going to boost its performance.

HIV Treatment Biktarvy Fuels Gilead (GILD) Amid Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Gilead's HIV franchise maintains momentum on new approvals as HCV business dwindles.

E-commerce, Dividends & Buybacks Buoy FedEx (FDX)

The Zacks analyst likes the company's efforts to reward its shareholders even in these difficult times. The phenomenal growth in e-commerce demand is a huge boon.

Rising Top-line Aid, High Debts Hurt HCA Healthcare (HCA)

Per the Zacks analyst, its growing top-line driven by increasing admissions has led to significant growth of the company.

Workday (WDAY) Gains from Strong Traction for HCM Offerings

Per the Zacks analyst, Workday is benefiting from the solid adoption of its cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) offerings.

Dollar General's (DG) Sturdy Comps Run to Propel Top-Line

Dollar General boasts impressive comparable sales run. Per the Zacks analyst, better price management, merchandise efforts, operational initiatives and coronavirus-led demand spike should drive sales.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Banks on Midstream Unit, Refining Weak

Phillips 66 will continue to generate stable fee-based revenues from its midstream assets, however, weak refining business concerns the Zacks analyst.

New Upgrades

Focus on Entry-Level Buyers Aids PulteGroup (PHM)

Per the Zacks analyst, PulteGroup's focus on first-time/entry-level buyers and execution of strategic initiatives likely to boost profitability.

Diverse Customer Base & Cost Cuts to Drive Adient (ADNT)

Diverse geographical mix and solid backlog along with cost cut measures like staffing adjustments and reduction in capital spending are likely to aid Adient's near-term profits, per the Zacks analyst.

Restructuring, Global M&A Deals Aid Moelis & Company (MC)

Per the Zacks analyst, Moelis & Company's geographical expansion efforts continued solid mergers and acquisitions along with restructuring efforts across the world will likely aid revenue growth.

New Downgrades

Microsoft (MSFT) Hurt by Stiff Competition & Business Delays

Per the Zacks analyst, stiff competition in the cloud market and higher investments to challenge AWS's dominance might limit margin expansion.

Pandemic-Led Low Trucking Revenues Hurt Knight-Swift (KNX)

The Zacks analyst is concerned about Knight-Swift's top line being hurt by coronavirus-induced low trucking, brokerage, and intermodal revenues.

Limited Users, Regulations Ail NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

Per the Zacks analyst, NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) dependence on a limited group of customers for revenues and adherence to stringent laws and regulations could adversely impact its operations.

