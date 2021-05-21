Top Analyst Reports for Cisco, Sanofi & Charles Schwab

Friday, May 21, 2021



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), Sanofi (SNY), and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Cisco have modestly outperformed the Zacks Computer - Networking industry in the year-to-date period (+18.1% vs. +16.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that Cisco’s Q3 performance benefited from robust adoption of identity and access, advanced threat and unified threat management security solutions amid high growth in Internet traffic.



Ongoing momentum in Webex video conferencing and business productivity offerings on account of COVID-19 induced work-from-home demand environment remains noteworthy. Moreover, strong demand for Catalyst 9000 family of switches amid an expected increase in enterprise IT spending, and recovery across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), holds promise. The buyout of Acacia Communications also bodes well for the long haul.



Nonetheless, coronavirus crisis-led supply chain constraints are likely to weigh on the performance, at least in the near term. Weak demand for servers remains an added concern.



Shares of Sanofi have gained +11.3% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +7.7%. Additionally, Sanofi’s Q1 earnings and sales beat estimates. The Zacks analyst believes that Dupixent has become the key top-line driver for Sanofi. With outside U.S. revenues accelerating and multiple approvals for new indications expected in the near future, its sales are expected to be higher.



Further, the 2020 Synthorx and Principia acquisitions have strengthened its R&D pipeline. Its cost-savings and efficiency initiatives are supporting bottom-line growth. However, headwinds include weak performance of the Diabetes unit, generic competition for many drugs and slower-than-expected uptake of products like Praluent. Meanwhile, COVID-19 has resulted in a slowdown in new patient starts of some drugs.



Shares of Charles Schwab have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry in the last three-month period (+12.3% vs. +9.6%). The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history. In fact, strategic acquisitions have reinforced the company’s position as a leading brokerage player, and will be accretive to earnings and also result in cost savings, per the Zacks analyst.



Moreover, its efficient capital deployment activities reflect a solid balance sheet position. However, continued near-zero interest rates and no chance of any increase in the same in the near term remain a major concern. Also, persistently increasing costs will hurt profitability to some extent. But offering commission-free trading has been leading to rise in client assets and brokerage accounts. This, in turn, will continue improving its trading revenues.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include CVS Health Corporation (CVS), Target Corporation (TGT) and ConocoPhillips (COP).



Sheraz Mian



Director of Research



Today's Must Read

Cisco (CSCO) Gains From Demand for Security Products & Webex

Sanofi's (SNY) Drug Dupixent is Key Driver of Sales

Acquisitions, Trading Focus Support Schwab (SCHW) Revenues

Featured Reports

CVS Health (CVS) Tackles Pandemic Crisis with Digital Plan

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about CVS Health's consumer-centric digital policy covering services like COVID testing, vaccination and omni-channel pharmacy.

Rising Construction Backlog, CAPEX Aid MDU Resources (MDU)

Per the Zacks analyst, MDU Resources gains from its capital plans and rising backlog in the construction segment, while government regulations and seasonality of business operations remain woes.

ConocoPhillips (COP) Banks on Oil-Rich Eagle Ford Acreage

ConocoPhillips has lucrative opportunities in the Eagle Ford, having significant undrilled locations, lending access to huge oil reserves, per the Zacks analyst.

Low Costs Aid Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Amid Coronavirus Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, significant reduction in operating expenses is partly offsetting the revenue declines resulting from coronavirus-led suppressed air-travel demand.

Investments to Lower Inventory Lead Time Aid Ubiquiti (UI)

Per the Zacks analyst, Ubiquiti is committed toward reducing operational costs by using a self-sustaining mechanism for rapid product support while reducing inventory lead time to meet higher demands.

Digital Channel, Cost Saving Efforts Aid Western Union (WU)

Per the Zacks analyst, expanding digital platform drives growth in transactions and gives a competitive edge. Its efficiency improvement initiatives helps in cost savings thus aiding margins.

Target's (TGT) Omnichannel & Store Expansion to Boost Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Target's focus on enhancing omni-channel capacities, coming up with new brands, remodeling stores and expanding same-day delivery options are likely to fuel top-line growth.

New Upgrades

Acquisitions & Cost Reductions to Drive Tenneco (TEN)

Tenneco's acquisition of Federal Mogul and Ohlins as well as focus on cost savings and capex reductions are likely to drive the company's long-term profitability, per the Zacks analyst.

Guess? (GES) Gains on Robust Online Operations Amid COVID-19

Per the Zacks analyst, Guess? (GES) is gaining from solid online sales amid coronavirus. Notably, e-commerce business in North America and Europe surged 38% year over year in the fourth quarter.

Digital Ramp Up & Solid Balance Sheet to Aid AutoNation (AN)

AutoNation's rising e-commerce efforts for an omnichannel platform along with a strong balance sheet with low leverage of 36% are likely to aid the firm's bottom line in future, per the Zacks analyst.

New Downgrades

High Costs & Exploration Expenses to Hurt Agnico Eagle (AEM)

The Zacks analyst is concerned that higher general and administration costs and increased capital spending due to increased exploration expenses might impact Agnico Eagle's results.

FireEye (FEYE) Hurts from Uncertain Demand Environment

Per the Zacks analyst, the Red Team and SolarWinds data breaches are threatening to impact FireEye's business in the near-term as customers are hesitating to buy its cloud-based solutions.

Rising Costs, Stiff Competition Impede Insulet's (PODD) Growth

The Zacks analyst is worried about Insulet's escalating expenses putting pressure on the bottom line. Also, the competitive and regulatory condition in the markets is a concern.

