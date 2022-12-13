Top Analyst Reports for Chevron, Roche & General Electric

Tuesday, December 13, 2022



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Chevron Corporation (CVX), Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) and General Electric Company (GE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Shares of Chevron have modestly outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the past year (+46.0% vs. +44.8%) but they have handily outperformed the broader market.

The Zacks analyst sees Chevron as one of the best-placed global integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production ramp-up. America’s No. 2 energy firm’s existing project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin.



However, Chevron was not immune to the commodity price crash of 2020, forcing it to cut spending substantially. The company’s high oil price sensitivity will be a headwind should that scenario unfold again. Moreover, the supermajor’s 10-year reserve replacement ratio of 100% is indicative of its inability to replace the amount of oil and gas produced.



(You can read the full research report on Chevron here >>>)



Shares of Roche have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (-18.0% vs. +17.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that Roche’s performance in 2022 has been hit by significantly lower COVID-related sales in both divisions as the pandemic eased out. Sales of Actemra/RoActemra and Ronapreve (COVID-19) are declining with the pandemic weakening in several countries in 2022.



Nevertheless, strong demand for new drugs, namely Hemlibra (hemophilia), Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis), Evrysdi (spinal muscular atrophy), Phesgo (cancer) and Tecentriq (cancer), maintained momentum. The Diagnostics division also remained stable in terms of the growth of its routine business. However, competition is stiff for Tecentriq. The decline in sales of drugs like Herceptin, Avastin and MabThera will continue to drag sales down. Pipeline setbacks are a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Roche here >>>)



Shares of General Electric have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the past six months (+22.3% vs. +8.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that strong performance of the Aerospace and Healthcare segments is driving General Electric’s growth. Its investments in productivity and innovation should fuel growth going forward. Cost-control measures and pricing actions are aiding its bottom line. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging.



However, supply chain disruptions, including labor and material shortages and high logistics costs are weighing on the company’s performance. Weakness in the Power and Renewable energy segment due to lower volumes is concerning. Foreign currency headwinds are hurting the company’s top line.



(You can read the full research report on General Electric here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Dow Inc. (DOW), Centene Corporation (CNC) and Carrier Global Corporation (CARR).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>







Today's Must Read

Chevron (CVX) to Gain from Massive Permian Acreage



New Drugs Boost Roche (RHHBY), COVID-19 Treatments Decline



Aerospace Aids General Electric (GE) amid Supply Chain Woes



Featured Reports

Reliable Assets, Free Cash Flow Plan Aid CNX Resources (CNX)

Per the Zacks analyst CNX Resources' Marcellus and Utica shales assets will continue to boost production.

The J. M. Smucker (SJM) Remains Troubled by Cost Inflation

Per the Zacks analyst, The J. M. Smucker is seeing high costs. In fiscal second-quarter its gross profit was hurt by higher commodity and ingredient, packaging, transportation and manufacturing costs.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) Rides on Product Strength, Acquisitions

Per the Zacks analyst, CrowdStrike is gaining from solid contributions of its growth-oriented products, primarily Falcon platform. Also, strategic buyouts like SecureCircle and Humio are positive.

Cost Actions, Project Investment to Aid Dow (DOW)

Per the Zacks analyst, Dow will gain from cost synergy savings and productivity actions and its investment in high-return growth projects amid headwinds from raw material and logistical constraints.

Centene (CNC) Rides on Growing Revenues Amid Rising Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, solid Medicaid business, several contract wins and acquisitions continue to drive the company's revenues. However, elevated expenses remain a concern.

Carrier (CARR) Benefits From Strength in the HVAC Segment

Per the Zacks analyst, strength in the North America residential, light commercial and commercial Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning (HVAC) businesses is driving Carrier's HVAC segment.

Leggett (LEG) Banks on Strategic Moves, Soft Demand Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, Leggett's long-term strategic plan, strong pricing and buyouts bode well. Yet, soft demand in the U.S. bedding and Home Furniture, Fabric Converting and Flooring market ail.

New Upgrades

Kinsale Capital (KNSL) to Grow on Solid Excess and Surplus Market

Per the Zacks analyst, Kinsale Capital is set to grow on the strength of its Excess and Surplus Market on the back of improved margins and lower loss ratios, which drives strong underwriting results.

Charles River Associates (CRAI) Gains From Diversified Business

Per the Zacks analyst, Charles River has a diversified business with service offerings across areas of functional expertise and geographical regions. This contributes significantly to the top line.

Terex (TEX) Rides on Strong Demand, Product Innovation

The Zacks analyst believes improving demand, investments in innovative products, digital capabilities, expanding manufacturing facilities and acquisitions will drive Terex's growth.

New Downgrades

High Costs, Poor Asset Quality Hurt Credit Acceptance (CACC)

Per the Zacks analyst, elevated expenses due to rise in compensation and marketing costs will hurt Credit Acceptance's profits. Deteriorating credit quality due to rise in provisions remains a woe.

Catastrophe Loss Exposure, High Expenses Ail Palomar (PLMR)

Per the Zacks analyst, Palomar's exposure to catastrophe events induces underwriting volatility and deteriorate combined ratio. Increase in expenses weigh on margin expansion.

Qualcomm (QCOM) Remains Plagued by Soft End-Market Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Qualcomm is likely to be plagued by rapid deterioration in overall demand and high channel inventory amid a challenging macroeconomic environment and business uncertainty.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Electric Company (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dow Inc. (DOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Centene Corporation (CNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.