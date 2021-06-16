Top Analyst Reports for Chevron, Accenture & Anheuser-Busch

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Chevron (CVX), Accenture (ACN), and Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Chevron shares have modestly underperformed the Zacks Integrated Oil industry in the year-to-date period (+33.7% vs. +36.2%), but the company remains well positioned in the oil patch following the Noble Energy takeover that has expanded its footprint in the DJ Basin and the Permian Basin along with the addition of cash-generating offshore assets in Israel.

However, the oil supermajor was not immune to last year’s commodity price crash, forcing it to reduce capital spending as well as suspend buybacks. Also, Chevron’s high oil price sensitivity remains a major concern. Moreover, the company’s reserve replacement ratio of 74% sheds light on its inability to add reserves to replace the amount of oil and gas produced.

Accenture shares have gained +8.7% over the last six months against the Zacks Consulting industry’s gain of +11.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been steadily gaining traction in its outsourcing and consulting businesses.

Strategic enhancement of its cloud and digital marketing suite through acquisitions and partnerships bodes well for Accenture. However, pricing pressure due to significant competition from the likes of Genpact, Cognizant and Infosys remain a major concern. Furthermore, global presence exposes it to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch have gained +25.2% in the past three months against the Zacks Alcoholic Beverages industry’s gain of +15.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s unique commercial strategy, strong brand portfolio, investments in digital platform and operation excellence has led to market share growth across the key markets.

Further, AB InBev remains keen on making the most of the investments it has made over the years as well as rapidly growing its digital platform, including BEES and Ze Delivery. Moreover, its premium portfolio reported revenue growth of 28% in the first quarter of 2021, representing more than 30% of its total revenues.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Petrobras (PBR), VMware (VMW) and Barclays (BCS).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Featured Reports

Petrobras (PBR) to Gain from Brazil's Pre-Salt Reserves

The Zacks analyst believes that Petrobras' impressive portfolio, particularly its stakes in Brazil's attractive pre-salt oil reservoirs should boost its earnings outlook.

Expanding Cloud Portfolio & Partner Base Aids VMWare (VMW)

Per the Zacks analyst, VMware is benefiting from strong demand for its expanding cloud-based solutions, strong partner base and Carbon Black & Pivotal acquisitions.

Restructuring Aids Barclays (BCS) Amid Weak Revenue Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Barclays' business simplifying efforts continue to support efficiency. Yet, low interest rates and uncertainty about the performance of the capital markets hurt the top line.

Solid Adoption of ESG Solution Aids MSCI's (MSCI) Progress

Per the Zacks analyst, MSCI is benefiting from strong demand for custom and factor index modules and the increasing adoption of the ESG solution into the investment process.

Competitor's Product Recall Aids ResMed (RMD), Mask Sales Up

Per the Zacks analyst, a voluntary recall of certain CPAP and ventilator devices by ResMed's competitor might lead to a demand shift toward ResMed products.

Expanding Footprint & Collaborations to Drive Copart (CPRT)

Copart's expanding network across the United States and international markets along with its partnership with CHAMPtitles are likely to boost the company's profitability, per the Zacks analyst.

Seagate (STX) To Gain From Uptake of Mass Capacity Solutions

Per the Zacks analyst, solid cloud data center demand, and strength in video and image applications market is driving demand for Seagate's mass capacity storage offerings.

New Upgrades

Toll Brothers (TOL) Rides on Solid Backlogs & Buyout Synergies

Per the Zacks analyst, Toll Brothers is poised to benefit from a combination of lower interest rates, pent-up demand and acquisition initiatives. Also, rise in contracts and backlog act as a tailwind.

Thor (THO) to Ride on EHG and TiffinHomes buyouts

The Zacks analyst believes that EHG and TiffinHomes buyouts are set to boost the top and the bottom-line prospects of Thor in the European and North American markets, respectively.

Robust Demand & Online Strength Drive Hibbett's (HIBB) Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Hibbett is gaining from enhanced omnichannel facilities as well as solid demand for footwear, apparel, and accessories. This led to sales growth of 87.8% year over year in Q1.

New Downgrades

Elevated Costs, Low Interest Rates Hurt Morgan Stanley (MS)

Per the Zacks analyst, higher costs due to Morgan Stanley's inorganic growth efforts and investments in franchises will hurt profits. Near-zero interest rates might keep hampering top-line growth.

Unplanned Outages, Seasonality in Demand Hurt PPL's Margin

Per the Zacks analyst, any delay in PPL's timely completion of capital projects along with unplanned outages at power plants can hurt its margins. Also, seasonality in-demand acts as a headwind.

Supply Shortages & Debt Burden Affect Plantronics (POLY)

Per the Zacks analyst, apart from the huge debt burden, tightness in its supply chain due to the semiconductor chip shortage is expected to hurt Plantronics' revenues in the near term.

