Top Analyst Reports for Boston Scientific, Arista Networks & Palo Alto Networks

Monday, May 13, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX), Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) and Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Boston Scientific shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past year (+37.3% vs. -1.7%). The company is witnessing strength across target markets, despite macroeconomic concerns, currency headwinds and related cost inflation.



Strong worldwide demand for its Electrophysiology and Structural Heart lines, traction in Europe for its the next generation WATCHMAN FLX, as well as contribution from accretive acquisitions are important drivers. The Pain and Brain franchisees are expected to gain solid traction in 2024 banking on strong execution of core growth strategies.



The Electrophysiology arm received a strong boost on the FDA approval for FARAPULSE. The 2024 guidance indicating strong growth over 2023 builds confidence in the stock. On the flip side, mounting costs due to worldwide geopolitical issues are major concerns. FX headwinds continue to largely offset the company’s performance.



Shares of Arista Networks have outperformed the Zacks Communication - Components industry over the past six months (+45.9% vs. +37.2%). The company reported healthy first-quarter results with solid top and bottom-line growth year over year, driven by robust demand trends. Easing supply chain woes and steady customer additions backed by the company’s best-in-class portfolio strength ensured top-line expansion, while steady margin improvement contributed to earnings growth.



Both the bottom and the top lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Arista is likely to benefit from a software-driven, data-centric approach that helps customers build their cloud architecture and enhance the cloud experience. It expects a healthy improvement in gross margin, owing to the optimization of manufacturing output.



However, fierce competition in cloud networking solutions market is worrisome. Cautious spending behavior, primarily from cloud titan customers, is another concern.



Palo Alto Networks shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the past year (+54.2% vs. +48.0%). The company has been benefiting from continuous deal wins and the increasing adoption of its next-generation security platforms, attributable to the rise in the hybrid work environment and the heightened need for stronger security.



PANW’s strong back-to-back quarterly performances reflect its sustained focus on product innovation, a shift in its business model to subscription-based services, platform integration and continued investments in the go-to-market strategy. The normalization of the supply chain is also aiding growth across the Products, Services and Subscription segments.



However, softening IT spending amid macroeconomic headwinds might hurt its near-term prospects. Forex headwinds and higher marketing and sales expenses are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Also, high acquisition-related expenses are denting margins.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA), American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) and Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE).



Featured Reports

Rising Admissions Aid HCA Healthcare (HCA), High Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, HCA Healthcare's strategic acquisitions and rising admissions should continue to aid the top line in the future. However, escalating expenses remain a concern for the company.

Capex Aids American Electric (AEP) Amid High Interest Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, solid capital expenditure in transmission and distribution should benefit American Electric. Yet, increasing interest expenses might hurt its bottom-line performance

Higher Transaction Fees, Acquisitions Aid Cboe Global (CBOE)

Per the Zacks analyst, Cboe Global is set to grow on higher transaction fees driven by trading volume growth given solid proprietary products. Also, buyouts have diversified its product portfolio.

Strong Demand for Key Drugs Drive BioMarin's (BMRN) Topline

While BioMarin's (BMRN) key drugs like Vimzim and Naglazyme continue to drive sales, the Zacks Analyst is encouraged by rapid uptake for new drug Voxzogo which has opened up a new sales opportunity.

Demand for Dragonfly System Drives Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Per the Zacks analyst, Onto Innovation's performance is benefiting from increasing demand for its Dragonfly inspection system. Weakness in DRAM revenues within the advanced nodes market is a concern.

Solid Comps to Aid Wendy's (WEN) Prospects, High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Wendy's is likely to benefit from solid comps growth, Breakfast daypart offerings and digital efforts. However, uncertain macro environment and high labor costs are headwinds.

LBC Buyout, Loans Aid WaFd (WAFD), Weak Asset Quality Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, high rates, steady loan demand, buyout of Luther Burbank, robust balance sheet and decent liquidity will aid WaFd, while poor asset quality and elevated expenses remain woes.

New Upgrades

Datadog (DDOG) Banks on Cloud Partnerships, Customer Additions

Per the Zacks Research analyst, Datadog is benefitting from expanding customer base driven by increased adoption of its cloud-based monitoring and analytics platform.

Rise in Digital Subscribers to Lift NY Times' (NYT) Revenues

Per the Zacks analyst, The New York Times Company benefits from increase in digital subscribers. Management anticipates digital-only subscription revenues to rise 11-14% in second-quarter 2024.

Alaska Air (ALK) Benefits From Higher Passenger Traffic

Upbeat air travel demand is driving Alaska Air's top line. The Zacks analyst also finds the company's initiatives to reward its shareholders very encouraging.

New Downgrades

W&T Offshore (WTI) to Hit Hard by Shift to Renewable Energy

The Zacks analyst anticipates a decrease in demand for W&T Offshore's offerings like oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, as the global focus on climate change mitigation intensifies.

Softer EV Demand & High Capital Spending to Ail Adient (ADNT)

Per the Zacks analyst, lower-than-anticipated demand for electric vehicles in America and Europe is expected to take a toll on Adient's near-term revenues. High capital spending is also a concern.

B&G Foods (BGS) Remains Troubled by Foodservice Hurdles

Per the Zacks analyst, B&G Foods is facing challenges in foodservice and slower recovery in net sales to retail customers. Taking into account such headwinds, management lowered its fiscal 2024 view.

