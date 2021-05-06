Top Analyst Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Oracle & FedEx

Thursday, May 6, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), Oracle (ORCL), and FedEx (FDX). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry in the last one-year period (+63% vs. +51.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that a strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and indicates the company's financial flexibility.

Furthermore, continued insurance business growth fuels increase in float, drive earnings and generates maximum return on equity. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility and also affects the property and casualty underwriting results of the company.

Oracle shares have gained +39.3% over the last six months against the Zacks Computer Software industry’s gain of +11.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that Oracle is gaining from ongoing momentum across its cloud business, driven by solid adoption of data cloud solutions, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Autonomous Database offerings.

Further, strong uptake of cloud-based solutions, comprising NetSuite ERP and Fusion ERP, bodes well. Solid demand for the Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer supported by ML is also anticipated to drive the top line. However, increased spending on product enhancements amid stiff competition in the cloud market is likely to limit margin expansion.

Shares of FedEx have gained +19.6% in the past three months against the Zacks Air Freight and Cargo industry’s gain of +27%. The Zacks analyst believes that FedEx is benefiting significantly from the coronavirus-driven rise in e-commerce demand.

Further, higher Ground revenues are boosting the company’s top line. This makes the company’s acquisition of Chicago-based e-commerce platform, ShopRunner, a prudent move. However, escalating operating expenses pose a threat to the company’s bottom line. High capital expenditures may further impede bottom-line growth.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), MetLife (MET) and General Dynamics (GD).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Exploration Progress, Debt Reduction to Aid Freeport (FCX)

Per the Zacks analyst, Freeport will gain from its progress in exploration activities to expand production capacity and efforts to deleverage balance sheet amid headwind from higher production costs.

Cost-Control Efforts & Solid Balance Sheet Aid MetLife (MET)

Per the Zacks analyst, strategic initiatives have enabled the company to control costs, which in turn is driving margins.

Rising Demand Aids General Dynamics (GD), Competition Hurts

Per the Zacks analyst, a strong rise in demand for the company's varied defense products leads to organic growth.

Strategic Alliances to Drive Honda (HMC) Amid Chip Crunch

While collaborations with General Motors and GAC Group are likely to aid Honda's e-mobility prospects, a global deficit in semiconductors may hurt the firm's near-term sales, per the Zacks analyst.

Cost Control Measures to Aid BNY Mellon (BK) Amid Low Rates

Per the Zacks analyst, efforts to improve efficiency through cost control and global reach will aid BNY Mellon's growth.

Chipotle (CMG) Banks on Digital Initiatives, High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Chipotle is likely to benefit from its redesigned online ordering site featuring online payment and meal customizations.

Imperial Oil (IMO) to Benefit from Integrated Operations

The Zacks analyst believes that Imperial Oil's diversified portfolio of upstream and downstream assets makes it less vulnerable to volatility in the energy sector.

New Upgrades

Solid Residential Market to Drive Growth For Leggett (LEG)

Per the Zacks analyst, strategies to enhance the business portfolio, disciplined capital allocation, and strong demand in residential end markets are likely to benefit the company going forward.

Partnership Extension With Walmart Aid National Vision (EYE)

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about National Vision's partnership extension with Walmart through 2024. Positive comparable store sales in eyeglasses and contact lens look encouraging as well.

Applied Industrial (AIT) Rides on Segmental Strength & Buyouts

Per the Zacks analyst, Applied Industrial (AIT) is poised to benefit from strengthening demand in Fluid Power & Flow Control and Service Center-Based Distribution segments.

New Downgrades

Supply Constraint, Customer Concentration Ail Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

Per the Zacks analyst, Cirrus Logic is hurt by supply constraints, which is keeping it from optimally meeting high chip demand.

Antero Midstream (AM) Low Water Volume to Ail Free Cash Flow

The Zacks analyst expects a dent in freshwater delivery volumes due to decreased well-completion activities to reduce Antero Midstream's free cash flow.

Theravance's (TBPH) Dependence on Yupelri Raises Concern

Per the Zacks analysts, Theravance is solely dependent on profit-sharing revenue from Viatris for Yupelri for its revenue growth.

Zacks Investment Research

