Top Analyst Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Linde & Union Pacific

Wednesday, March 6, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), Linde plc (LIN) and Union Pacific Corp. (UNP). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Berkshire Hathaway’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past year (+26.4% vs. +23.7%). The company is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies with numerous diverse business activities. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and is indicative of its financial flexibility.



Continued insurance business growth fuels increase in float, drive earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses have also been doing well in the last few years. The addition of Pilot Travel Centers (PTC) has strengthened its energy business. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus.



However, exposure to catastrophic ("cat") losses induces earnings volatility and also affects the underwriting results. Huge capital expenditures remain a headwind. With the demise of Charles Munger, uncertainty looms over the company's performance.



(You can read the full research report on Berkshire Hathaway here >>>)



Shares of Linde have outperformed the Zacks Chemical - Specialty industry over the past year (+30.5% vs. +23.6%). The company has an extensive range of industrial gas applications that is enhancing global productivity day by day. The company’s primary products in industrial gases include oxygen, which is used as life support in hospitals.



Linde has long-term contracts with on-site customers, backed by minimum purchase requirements, thereby securing stable cashflows. In the profitable industrial gas market, the merger of Praxair and Linde has created an efficient player with a considerable size advantage. However, increasing competition for new projects in emerging markets is concerning.



The company faces vulnerability due to economic growth slowdowns, potentially impacting industrial gas demand. Linde's history of consistently offering lower dividend yields compared with the composite stocks belonging to the sector has been a concern for income-oriented investors. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on Linde here >>>)

Union Pacific’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Transportation - Rail industry over the past year (+24.3% vs. +20.8%). The company’s efforts to reward its shareholders, even in the current uncertain scenario, are encouraging. In 2023, UNP bought back shares worth $700 million. The railroad operator paid dividends worth $3.2 billion in 2023.



Union Pacific's strong free cash flow generating ability supports its shareholder-friendly activities. On the flip side, a decline in volumes due to soft consumer markets and reduced fuel surcharge revenues is a concern.



Given the soft freight market scenario, the revenue weakness is likely to persist going forward as well. This will hurt overall volumes. Operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) deteriorated 220 basis points in 2023 from the 2022 reading, mainly due to revenue weakness. Capital expenditures are expected to be $3.4 billion in 2024.



(You can read the full research report on Union Pacific here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Prologis, Inc. (PLD), The Allstate Corp. (ALL) and Exelon Corp. (EXC).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Solid Insurance Business Aid Berkshire (BRK.B), Cat Loss Ail



Linde's (LIN) Long-Term Contracts with Minimum Volume Aid



Union Pacific (UNP) Strong on Dividends Amid Volume Woes



Featured Reports

Healthy Demand to Aid Prologis (PLD) Despite Rising Supply

Per the Zacks Analyst, solid industrial real estate demand bodes well for Prologis, given its ability to provide modern facilities at strategic locations. However, elevated supply is a key concern.n

Allstate (ALL) Rides on Improving Premiums, High Debt Hurts

Per the Zacks analyst, Allstate benefits from a healthy revenue stream courtesy of a broad product suite and pricing discipline. However, its high leverage continues to weigh down the margins.

Regulated Investment and Revenue Decoupling Aid Exelon (EXC)

Per the Zacks analyst, Exelon's planned $34.5B investment to strengthen transmission and distribution lines and revenue decoupling mitigates the impact of load fluctuation to boost its performance.

GenAI-Enabled PCs to Aid HP (HPQ) Personal Systems Revenues

Per the Zacks analyst, growing interest in generative artificial intelligence-enabled PCs might give a fresh boost to HP's Personal Systems segment revenues in fiscal 2024 and beyond.

Strategic Buyout Aid Henry Schein (HSIC) Amid Stiff Rivalry

Per Zacks analyst, Henry Schein's deal to acquire a majority interest in TriMed marks its entry into the upper and lower Extremity segment of the orthopedic market. Stiff rivalry remains a concern.

ONTO Benefits from Next-Generation Firefly System Launch

Per the Zacks analyst, higher AI spending is driving specialty devices and advanced packaging segment revenues. Firefly G3 system enables high volume production of panel-level substrates.

Alkermes' (ALKS) Proprietary Drugs Aid Growth, High Reliance a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, strong sales of Alkermes' proprietary drugs are driving growth. The restructuring initiatives are also a positive. Heavy dependence on partners for revenues remains a concern.

New Upgrades

Low Breakeven Costs to Aid Marathon Oil's (MRO) Cash Flows

The Zacks analyst believes that Marathon's extremely low oil price breakeven costs of just $35 a barrel should generate meaningful free cash flows and improve future profitability.

Strength in Vista & National Pen Units Drive Cimpress (CMPR)

Per the Zacks analyst, strength in Cimpress' Vista and National Pen units, fueled by robust demand for promotional products, apparel and marketing materials, will continue to lend momentum to it.

Solid Backlog and Accretive Buyouts to Aid MasTec (MTZ)

Per the Zacks analyst, MasTec is likely to benefit from strong communication segment backlog and solid accretive buyouts. Also, the continued demand for its wireline services bodes well.

New Downgrades

Medifast's (MED) Top-Line Hurt by Customer Acquisition Issues

Per the Zacks analyst, Medifast is battling difficulties in attracting customers. In Q4 revenues fell 43.4%, as customer acquisition was pressured by growing popularity of weight loss medications.

Weak Lithium Prices, Specialties Unit Ail Albemarle (ALB)

Per the Zacks analyst, Albemarle faces headwinds from softer lithium market pricing. The softness in consumer electronics and elastomers markets will also hurt its Specialties segment.

Higher Spending Amid Subscriber Decline Hurts Tegna (TGNA)

Per the Zacks analyst, declining subscriber growth is compelling Tegna to spend on higher programming fees and investments in growth initiatives thereby keeping margins under pressure.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exelon Corporation (EXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Linde PLC (LIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.