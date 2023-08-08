Top Analyst Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Booking Holdings & Cadence Design Systems

Tuesday, August 8, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) and Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Shares of Berkshire Hathaway have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the year-to-date period (+17.3% vs. +11.9%). The company is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies measured by premium volume. Berkshire's inorganic growth story remains impressive with strategic acquisitions.



A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and indicates the financial flexibility. Continued insurance business growth fuels increase in float, drive earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses are delivering improved results with increased revenues over the past few years. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus.



However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility and also affects the property and casualty underwriting results of Berkshire. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind for the company.



(You can read the full research report on Berkshire Hathaway here >>>)



Booking Holdings shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past year (+65.7% vs. +5.6%). The company is benefiting from substantial improvement in booking trends as witnessed in the recently concluded second-quarter 2023 results. Rebound in travelling and strong demand is helping in lowering cancellation rate.



Booking Holdings expects room night growth to increase at low double-digit rate on a year-on-year basis in third quarter. Solid growth in domestic bookings is driving growth. Further, the company is experiencing solid momentum in international regions, which is a positive. Strong growth in rental car, airline ticket units and booked room nights is another positive.



Also, solid momentum across the agency, merchant, and advertising and other businesses is a tailwind. Further, strengthening alternative accommodation business and flight capabilities are major positives. However, intensifying competition is a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Booking Holdings here >>>)



Shares of Cadence Design Systems have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+25.9% vs. +20.6%). The company’s performance benefited from solid customer demand for the company’s diversified product portfolio. Frequent product launches and strategic collaborations are expected to help the company sustain top-line growth.



Among existing products, the company’s Palladium and Protium platform is gaining traction among clients in the hyperscale computing and automotive segments. Going ahead, the company is likely to benefit from customers increasing their research and development (R&D) spending in artificial intelligence (AI) driven automation.



However, higher costs related to R&D are likely to dent margins in the near term. Stiff competition and volatile macroeconomic conditions are concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Cadence Design Systems here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include ICICI Bank Limited (IBN), Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) and Cintas Corporation (CTAS).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Solid Insurance Business Aid Berkshire (BRK.B), Cat Loss Ail



Solid Gross Bookings Momentum Aids Booking Holdings (BKNG)



Cadence (CDNS) Benefits from Diversified Product Portfolio



Featured Reports

Solid Demand & Bookings Boost Marriott's (MAR) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Marriott is poised to benefit from robust leisure demand and solid global booking trends. Also focus on expansion efforts, digital innovation and the loyalty program bode well.

Uniform Rental Unit Aids Cintas (CTAS) Amid Forex Woes

The Zacks analyst is encouraged by strength in the Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment due to new product launches and increased productivity level. However, forex woes remain a concern.

Motorola (MSI) Rides on Holistic Growth, Solid Demand Trends

Per the Zacks analyst, Motorola raised its guidance for 2023 as it is likely to benefit from healthy demand trends in video security, command center software and land mobile radio services.

General Mills (GIS) Gains From Focus on Accelerate Strategy

Per the Zacks analyst, General Mills is gaining from its Accelerate strategy, as part of which it is competing efficiently via brand building, investing in saving initiatives and reshaping portfolio.

Prudential (PRU) Gains on Solid Retirement Unit, Debts High

Per the Zacks Analyst, the company's solid retirement business has generated substantial premiums, which in turn drove the top line. However, high debt levels remain a concern.

Aptiv (APTV) Gains From Wind River Buyout, Liquidity Woes Prevail

Per the Zacks analyst, the Wind River acquisition has enhanced Aptiv's position in the automative software solutions market. Decreasing liquidity remains a concern.

PBF Energy (PBF) to Gain From Renewable Diesel Fuel Project

The Zacks analyst expects PBF Energy to gain from its renewable fuel production facility in Chalmette, contributing to growth in sustainable biofuels. Yet, rising operating costs are concerning.

New Upgrades

Technology Upgrades, Solid Loan Demand Aid ICICI Bank (IBN)

Per the Zacks analyst, ICICI Bank's efforts to digitize operations will bolster fee income performance. Also, rising interest rates and steady loan and deposit growth will keep aiding the top line.

Strong Booking Trends Aid Royal Caribbean's (RCL) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst Royal Caribbean is benefiting from solid bookings with respect to North America and European sailings. Also, strong pricing and solid onboard spending bodes well.

Solid Backlog Level & Strategic Initiatives Aid Terex (TEX)

Per the Zacks analyst, solid backlog and ongoing strong demand poise Terex well for improved results. The company's ongoing "Execute, Innovate, Grow" strategy will also aid growth.

New Downgrades

Lower IT Spending to Hurt DXC Technology's (DXC) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, DXC Technology's growth prospects might be hurt by soft IT spending as organizations are pushing back their large IT investment plans amid the macroeconomic headwinds.

Elevated Costs Hurt Washington Federal (WAFD) Bottom Line

Per the Zacks analyst, as Washington Federal invests in technology upgrades, costs will escalate, thus hurting profits. Also, rising provisions on recessionary fears are expected to hamper financials.

Sluggish Electrical & Electronic Solutions Hurts WESCO (WCC)

Per the Zacks analyst, WESCO is suffering from sluggishness in the Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES) unit primarily due to softness in construction business.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.