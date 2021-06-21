Top Analyst Reports for AT&T, Walmart & Cisco

Monday, June 21, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AT&T (T), Walmart (WMT), and Cisco Systems (CSCO). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of AT&T have outperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry in the year-to-date period (+3.8% vs. +2.4%). AT&T aims to spin off its media assets and merge them with the complementary assets of Discovery. The Zacks analyst believes that this transaction will allow the company to focus on core operations, reduce huge debt burden as well as unlock value by monetizing assets.

The company seeks to add significant customer value and generate healthy ROI across the business after this transaction. Further, AT&T has unveiled a comprehensive 5G strategy and reaffirmed its guidance for 2021. However, the company is facing a steady decline in linear TV subscribers, legacy services and wireline division.

(You can read the full research report on AT&T here >>> )

Walmart shares have lost -4.7% over the last six months against the Zacks Supermarkets industry’s loss of -4.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been gaining from rising demand for essentials amid the pandemic. Further, stay-at-home trends are also boosting e-commerce sales.

With curbs being lifted, the company’s U.S. store environment appears to be in good shape, while e-commerce also remains on the growth trajectory. However, the second-quarter earnings view indicates a decline, due to divestitures related to the International unit. Additionally, management expects supply-chain hiccups and wage cost inflation.

(You can read the full research report on Walmart here >>> )

Shares of Cisco have gained +6.7% in the past three months against the Zacks Computer Networking industry’s gain of +3.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from robust adoption of identity and access, advanced threat and unified threat management security solutions amid high growth in Internet traffic.

Ongoing momentum in Webex video conferencing and business productivity offerings on account of the current work-from-home demand environment remains noteworthy. Moreover, strong demand for Catalyst 9000 family of switches holds promise.

However, the pandemic-led supply chain constraints are likely to weigh on the performance in the near term. Further, weak demand for servers is another major concern for the company.

(You can read the full research report on Cisco here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Roche (RHHBY), International Business Machines (IBM) and Micron Technology (MU).

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

AT&T (T) Rides on Core Focus to Extend 5G Network Footprint

Walmart (WMT) Benefits from Robust E-Commerce Operations

Cisco (CSCO) Benefits From Strong Security Products Adoption

Featured Reports

Tecentriq, Ocrevus Boost Roche (RHHBY), Competition Weighs

Per the Zacks analyst, growth in Tecentriq, Hemlibra, Ocrevus, and Evrysdi fuel Roche. However, COVID-19 disruptions and biosimilar competition for key drugs impact performance.

Adoption of Cloud, Security & Blockchain Solutions Aids IBM

Per the Zacks analyst, solid adoption of IBM's cloud, blockchain, and security solutions are the key catalysts.

Micron (MU) Benefits from Growing Memory-Chip Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Micron is growing on solid memory-chip demand from PC manufacturers and data-center operators due to the pandemic-induced work-and-learn-from-home trend.

Cost-Control Efforts & Solid Balance Sheet Aid MetLife (MET)

Per the Zacks analyst, strategic initiatives have enabled the company to control costs, which is driving margins.

Strategic Alliances Aid Walgreens (WBA) amid Margin Woes

The Zacks analyst is optimistic about Walgreens' various strategic partnerships expected to benefit the company more in the long run.

YUM! Brands (YUM) Banks on Digital Efforts Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, YUM! Brands focus on digital initiatives and refranchising efforts bode well. However, high operating costs and low traffic due to the pandemic pose concerns.

Steady Investment & Renewable Focus Aid Eversource (ES)

Per the Zacks analyst, Eversource's investment of $17.03 billion over the next few years will boost clean electricity generation, fortify its infrastructure and increase reliability of its services.

New Upgrades

Lennar (LEN) Dynamic Pricing, Asset Light Strategy Bode Well

Per the Zacks analyst, Lennar is set to gain from solid housing market fundamentals, dynamic pricing model, and land lighter strategy.

Strong Markets, New Products to Fuel Pentair's (PNR) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, growth in segments aided by healthy end markets, the introduction of products, acquisitions, and productivity improvements will drive Pentair's results.

Digital Investments Likely to Aid Abercrombie's (ANF) Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Abercrombie is making significant progress in expanding digital and omnichannel capabilities to better engage with consumers. Digital sales contributed 52% of total sales in Q1.

New Downgrades

High Costs, Competition Hurt Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

Per the Zacks analyst, apart from intense competition, Telephone and Data Systems is challenged by increasing costs associated with network integration and wireless technology upgrades.

High Debt & Delayed DRiV Spinoff Weigh on Tenneco (TEN)

Per the Zacks analyst, Tenneco's high debt-to-capitalization of 96% is concerning. Delay of DRiV spin-off from the remaining Powertrain Technology business of Tenneco also plays a spoilsport.

High Input Costs, Supply Constraints to Hurt Astec (ASTE)

The Zacks analyst is concerned that high steel prices, as well as increased transportation and logistics costs, will hurt Astec's margins. Labor shortages and supply headwinds also remain headwinds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.