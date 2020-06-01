Top Analyst Reports for Apple, Verizon & PayPal

Monday, June 1, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple (AAPL), Verizon Communications (VZ) and PayPal (PYPL). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Apple’s shares have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year (+83.5% vs. +11.1%), with the the Zacks analyst expecting the outperformance continuing on the back of momentum in in the iPhone maker's Services segment, driven by strong App Store sales and the robust adoption of Apple Music and Apple Pay.

Non-iPhone devices, particularly Apple Watch and AirPod, are other notable drivers in the long haul. However, iPhone sales are expected to remain bleak in the near term due to the negative impact of the coronavirus. In fact, the company expects iPhone and Wearables business revenues for the fiscal second quarter to be worse on a year-over-year basis than the fiscal first quarter.

On the contrary, iPad and Mac revenues are expected to improve but lower economic activity will hurt AppleCare and advertising businesses. The company didn’t provide any guidance due to the pandemic-triggered uncertainty.

(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>> )

Shares of Verizon have lost -4.3% over the past six months against the Zacks Wireless National industry’s fall of -7.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that focus on online content delivery, mobile video and online advertising will likely stoke future growth.

Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network build up is likely to foster 5G roll out. It is also changing revenue mix toward newer growth services like cloud, security and professional services. However, Verizon continues to struggle in a competitive U.S. wireless market with muted demand and tweaked 2020 guidance amid the coronavirus-led turmoil.

The company's wireline division is struggling with losses in access lines due to competitive pressure from VoIP service providers. In addition, Verizon is spending heavily on promotion and lucrative discounts to woo customers, which further erodes profitability.

(You can read the full research report on Verizon here >>> )

PayPal’s shares have gained +37.4% over the past three months against the Zacks Internet Software industry’s rise of +22.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that PayPal’s portfolio strength remains its key catalyst. Venmo’s improving monetization efforts and rising adoption rate across various platforms are aiding the total active accounts.

Further, robust mobile checkout services of One Touch are contributing to the company’s total payment volume growth. Furthermore, growing momentum of PayPal’s core peer to peer and merchant services is aiding in acceleration of payment volume. Additionally, improving trend in the company’s activation rate is a positive.

Also, benefits from Honey buyout are tailwinds. However, uncertainties induced by coronavirus pandemic remains a major headwind. Further, increasing credit loss reserves owing to macroeconomic projections on account of coronavirus is a serious matter of concern.

(You can read the full research report on PayPal here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include BP p.l.c. (BP), Altria Group (MO) and General Electric (GE).



Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

