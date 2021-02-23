Top Analyst Reports for Apple, P&G, Deere & Others

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple (AAPL), The Procter & Gamble (PG) and Deere (DE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Apple shares have outperformed the broader S&P 500 index over the past year (+69.1% vs. +22.3%), though the stock has been under pressure lately as sentiment has soured on Tech stocks in a rising interest rate environment. The Zacks analyst believes that Apple’s prospects are bright, driven by new iPhones that support 5G, revamped iPad and Mac line-up of devices, health-focused Apple Watch and robust growth in the Services business.

Apple’s first-quarter fiscal 2021 results reflected continued momentum in the Services segment, driven by a robust performance of App Store, Cloud Services, Music, advertising, AppleCare and payment services. Moreover, iPad, Mac and Wearables contributed strongly to the quarterly results.

Further, iPhone sales increased due to strong demand for iPhone 12 devices. China and Japan iPhone sales increased significantly. Apple did not provide any guidance due to uncertainties triggered by the pandemic.

Shares of Procter & Gamble have lost -7.6% in the last six months against the Zacks Soap and Cleaning Materials industry’s loss of -8.8%. The Zacks analyst, however, believes that the Procter & Gamble stock has been benefiting from its robust earnings and sales surprise trend.

While it has reported an earnings surprise for the past several quarters, revenues topped estimates for the third straight time in the fiscal second-quarter. Further, earnings and sales improved on a year over year basis.

Margins benefited from cost leverage and productivity initiatives, while sales were aided by strength across all segments, robust shipments, pricing and mix. Driven by the robust results, it raised outlook for fiscal 2021. However, currency headwinds are likely to affect results in fiscal 2021. Stiff competition also remains a woe.

Deere shares have gained +26.1% over the past three months against the Zacks Farm Equipment industry’s gain of +29.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that a pick-up in commodity prices bodes well for agricultural equipment demand. The Construction and Forestry segment is likely to gain on strong demands from the housing market.

Deere’s first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings and revenues both improved year over year and beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Backed by improving conditions in the farm and construction sectors, the company expects net income for fiscal 2021 between $4.6 billion and $5 billion.

However, higher steel costs and freight costs are expected to dent the company’s margins in the near term. Nevertheless, Deere’s focus on investing in new products with advanced technologies positions it well for growth.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include T-Mobile US (TMUS), Target (TGT) and Gilead Sciences (GILD).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings.

Today's Must Read

Robust Portfolio, Services Strength to Benefit Apple (AAPL)

P&G (PG) Gains from Higher Coronavirus-Led Product Demand

Improving End Markets to Drive Deere (DE), Input Costs Ail

Featured Reports

T-Mobile (TMUS) Leapfrogs Competition on 5G Network Strength

Per the Zacks analyst, T-Mobile is well positioned to gain from its Extended Range 5G that covers 280 million people, driven by synergies from the merger with Sprint.

Target's (TGT) Omnichannel Efforts, Digitization to Aid Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Target's focus on enhancing omni-channel capacities, coming up with new brands, remodeling stores and expanding same-day delivery options have been fueling sales.

Biktarvy, Veklury Fuels Gilead (GILD) Amid Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Gilead's HIV franchise maintains momentum and Veklury's uptake has been strong.

Business Restructuring, Solid Balance Sheet Aid MetLife (MET)

Per the Zacks analyst, separation of many low return businesses and acquisition of targeted business have enabled focus on core areas; its strong capital position aids strategic investments.

Global Expansion to Aid Itau Unibanco (ITUB), High Cost Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, Itau Unibanco's aim to globalize and focus on less risky products support growth.

Darden (DRI) Rides on Robust Online Sales, Traffic Woes Stay

Per the Zacks analyst, robust online sales and technology-driven moves are likely to be a major growth driver during the current scenario.

Airfreight Revenues Boost Expeditors (EXPD), Costs Hurt

The Zack analyst is impressed by the phenomenal surge in revenues from airfreight services. However, high operating expenses are limiting bottom-line growth.

New Upgrades

Strategic Alliances & Cost Cuts to Drive Honda (HMC)

Collaborations with General Motors and GAC Group are likely to boost Honda's electrification prospects. Also, cost cut measures is aiding near-term profits, per the Zacks analyst.

Fortive (FTV) Benefits From Acquisitions & Cloud Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Fortive continues to benefit from the acquisitions that has increased its share into the cloud computing market. Also, strength in Fortive Business System is a positive.

EverQuote (EVER) Boasts Revenue Growth, Solid Balance Sheet

Per the Zacks analyst, consumer traffic, quote request volume and innovative advertiser products and services drive EverQuote revenues.

New Downgrades

Wix.com (WIX) Battered by Higher Spend & Stiff Competition

Per Zacks analyst, increasing expenses on product development and infrastructure amid intense competition in the e-commerce domain are persistent concerns for Wix.com.

Pressure on Margins, Elevated Expenses Hurt BankUnited (BKU)

Per the Zacks analyst, near-zero interest rates will likely continue to put pressure on BankUnited's net interest margin.

Declining Passenger Revenues Hurts Copa Holdings' (CPA)

Due to the coronavirus crisis, the Zacks analyst is concerned about the lacklustre travel demand, which is exerting pressure on the carriers' passenger revenues.

